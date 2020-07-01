Log in
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust : Portfolio Update

07/01/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2020 has been made available on the Company’s website on the link listed below:
 

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-frontier-investment-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

1 July 2020


END


