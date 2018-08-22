Log in
BLACKROCK GL
Blackrock Announces Special and Annual General Meeting Results

08/22/2018 | 02:40am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - Blackrock Gold Corporation (TSXV: BRC) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Special and Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders, which was held on August 17, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All but one of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated July 23, 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. Shareholders approved setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at six (6), and the election of Deepak Malhotra, Hendrik van Alphen, Alan H.C. Carter, Thomas S. Bruington II, Catalin Kilofliski, and Gregory Schifrin as directors for the ensuing year.

Upon management's review of the proxies submitted for the Meeting, management determined not to proceed at this time with seeking shareholder approval to amend the Company's Articles and, therefore, the Company's current Articles remain in effect.

The Company continues to diligently and methodically plan work on the Silver Cloud Project, and to build a highly qualified technical team to further advance the project. More information will be provided to the shareholders in coming weeks.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.
Blackrock Gold Corp. is a discovery driven, junior exploration company focused on uncovering the next big economic gold deposit. Anchored by a seasoned board, the Company is focused on blue-sky opportunities, with an aim to acquire large-scale land packages that are in prolific gold belts within stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:
Gregory L. Schifrin, Chief Executive Officer
Email: gschifrin@blackrockgoldcorp.com
Phone: 1 - 208-290-1180
Website: www.blackrockgold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES


© Newsfilecorp 2018
