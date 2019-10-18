Log in
BLACKROCK GOLD CORP.

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP.

(BRC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 10/18 03:53:35 pm
0.27 CAD   -10.00%
04:30pBlackrock Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results
NE
10/16Blackrock Gold Receives $278,500 from Warrant Exercises
NE
Blackrock Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

10/18/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2019) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed and voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of its shareholders held October 18, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting") were approved and duly passed.

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at five (5), and the election of William Howald, Alan H.C. Carter, John Seaberg, Tony Wood, and Andrew Pollard as directors for the ensuing year. Also, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of its auditor, DeVisser Gray L.L.P., Chartered Professional Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

All of the items approved at the Meeting are detailed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 4, 2019 which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors of the Company appointed the following officers of the Company: Mr. Andrew Pollard as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. William Howald as Executive Chairman, Randy Minhas as Chief Financial Officer, and Amit Kumar as Corporate Secretary.

After many years, Mr. Hendrik Van Alphen elected not to stand for re-election to the Board as an independent director, subsequently vacating the role following the Meeting. The Company thanks him for his service and support over the years and wishes him well in his endeavours.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project located along the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada. A fully financed 2,000m core drilling program has commenced and is ongoing at Silver Cloud, with four holes planned to follow up on past high-grade intercepts reported by Teck and Placer Dome.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern the Company's drilling program. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; exploration costs, timing and amount of exploration expenditures; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors including: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, Chief Executive Officer
Blackrock Gold Corp.
Phone: 604 817-6044
Email: andrew@blackrockgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48901


© Newsfilecorp 2019
