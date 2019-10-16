Blackrock Gold Receives $278,500 from Warrant Exercises

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2019) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $278,500 from the exercise of previously issued warrants. A total of 902,500 warrants were exercised at $0.20 for proceeds of $180,500, 900,000 warrants were exercised at $0.10 for proceeds of $ 90,000 and 50,000 warrants were exercised at $0.16 for proceeds of $8,000.

As a result of such exercises, the Company currently has a total of 60,225,143 of common shares issued and outstanding.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada. A fully-financed 2,000m core drilling program has commenced and is ongoing at Silver Cloud, with four holes planned to follow up on past high-grade intercepts reported by Teck and Placer Dome.

