BLACKROCK GOLD CORP.    BRC

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP.

(BRC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 10/15 03:48:37 pm
0.265 CAD   -14.52%
Blackrock Gold Receives $278,500 from Warrant Exercises

10/16/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2019) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received $278,500 from the exercise of previously issued warrants. A total of 902,500 warrants were exercised at $0.20 for proceeds of $180,500, 900,000 warrants were exercised at $0.10 for proceeds of $ 90,000 and 50,000 warrants were exercised at $0.16 for proceeds of $8,000.

As a result of such exercises, the Company currently has a total of 60,225,143 of common shares issued and outstanding.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada. A fully-financed 2,000m core drilling program has commenced and is ongoing at Silver Cloud, with four holes planned to follow up on past high-grade intercepts reported by Teck and Placer Dome.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, Chief Executive Officer
Blackrock Gold Corp.
Phone: 604 817-6044
Email: andrew@blackrockgoldcorp.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48801


© Newsfilecorp 2019
