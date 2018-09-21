Log in
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst : Europe Investment Trust Plc - MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

09/21/2018 | 12:43pm CEST

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 August 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 24 October 2018.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel:  020 7743 2427

Date:  21 September 2018


© PRNewswire 2018
