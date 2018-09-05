Log in
BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST PLC (BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

09/05/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, September 3 

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 4 September 2018 were:

375.19p  Capital only (undiluted)
375.19p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
379.59p  Including current year income (undiluted)
379.59p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.Following the Tender Offer of 2,317,172 ordinary shares on 01 June 2018, the
Company now has 86,459,691 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 23,869,247
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 10:46:02 UTC
