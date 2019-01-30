Log in
BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST PLC (BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

01/30/2019

PR Newswire

London, January 28 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 29 January 2019 were:

330.87p  Capital only (undiluted)
330.87p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
331.15p  Including current year income (undiluted)
331.15p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the Tender Offer of 1,036,590 ordinary shares on 03
December 2018, the Company now has 85,373,101 Ordinary Shares in issue
(excluding 24,955,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 16:28:04 UTC
