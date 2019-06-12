BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 11 June 2019 were:
383.77p Capital only (undiluted)
383.77p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
386.58p Including current year income (undiluted)
386.58p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 50,000 ordinary shares on 15 May 2019, the
Company now has 84,968,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 25,360,837
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).