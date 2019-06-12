Log in
BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST PLC

(BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

06/12/2019 | 07:10am EDT

PR Newswire

London, June 11 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 11 June 2019 were:

383.77p  Capital only (undiluted)
383.77p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
386.58p  Including current year income (undiluted)
386.58p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 50,000 ordinary shares on 15 May  2019, the
Company now has 84,968,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 25,360,837
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:08:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Joseph Vecht Co-Manager
Stefan Gries Co-Manager
Eric F. Sanderson Chairman
Davina Cordelia Curling Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Baxter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST PLC21.82%381
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS48.76%1 006
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV6.26%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%724
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.75%373
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP24.77%191
