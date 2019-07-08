Log in
BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST PLC

(BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

07/08/2019

PR Newswire

London, July 3 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 5 July 2019 were:

401.30p  Capital only (undiluted)
401.00p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
404.12p  Including current year income (undiluted)
403.17p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 1st July 2019, the
Company now has 84,833,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 25,495,837
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 11:22:06 UTC
