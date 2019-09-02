Log in
BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST PLC

(BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

09/02/2019 | 07:20am EDT

PR Newswire

London, August 30 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 30 August 2019 were:

396.27p  Capital only (undiluted)
396.27p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
399.45p  Including current year income (undiluted)
399.45p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 70,000 ordinary shares on 30th August 2019,
the Company now has 84,713,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 25,615,837
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 11:19:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Joseph Vecht Co-Manager
Stefan Gries Co-Manager
Eric F. Sanderson Chairman
Davina Cordelia Curling Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Baxter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST PLC25.41%398
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%2 982
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS50.52%1 123
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP26.43%219
