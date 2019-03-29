Log in
BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

03/29/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

29 March 2019

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (“the Company”)
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
 

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 50,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 336.50 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 2 April 2019 the issued share capital of the Company will be 85,198,101 Ordinary Shares, excluding 25,130,837 which are held in treasury.  Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 22.77% of the Company’s total issued share capital (110,328,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 85,198,101 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639


© PRNewswire 2019
