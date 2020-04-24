Log in
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

04/24/2020 | 11:46am EDT

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55)
(the “Company”)

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms

and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639


© PRNewswire 2020
