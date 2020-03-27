Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRGE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 10:52am EDT

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations


The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 29 February 2020, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 27 April 2020.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel:  020 7743 2427

Date:  27 March 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE I
10:52aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with M..
PR
03/23BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Tender Offer
PR
03/23BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/20BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/18BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/18BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PR
03/16BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/13BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/11BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/09BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group