BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRGE)
Company 
News

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

11/22/2019 | 06:42am EST

PR Newswire

London, November 21 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 21 November 2019 were:

405.01p  Capital only (undiluted)
405.01p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
405.12p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD
405.12p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 19th November
2019, the Company now has 84,339,001 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding
25,989,937 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:41:06 UTC
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Joseph Vecht Co-Manager
Stefan Gries Co-Manager
Eric F. Sanderson Chairman
Davina Cordelia Curling Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Baxter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC26.71%424
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.25.98%244
