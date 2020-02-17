Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc    BRGE   GB00B01RDH75

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUS

(BRGE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 06:08:50 am
420.7468 GBp   -0.30%
07:17aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/14BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/12BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/17/2020 | 07:17am EST

PR Newswire

London, February 14 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 14 February 2020 were:

432.17p  Capital only (undiluted)
432.17p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
432.29p  Including current year income (undiluted)
432.29p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 15,900 ordinary shares on 16th December
2019, the Company now has 84,323,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding
26,005,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:16:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Eric F. Sanderson Chairman
Davina Cordelia Curling Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Baxter Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Subacchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Samuel Joseph Vecht Co-Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC3.69%464
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.11.82%312
