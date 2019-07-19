Log in
BLACKROCK INC

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/18 04:02:03 pm
475.14 USD   +0.88%
06:26aBLACKROCK : second-quarter profit falls 6.5%
RE
06:16aBLACKROCK : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
06:15aBLACKROCK : Q 2019 2nd Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

BlackRock : 2Q19 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENTS

0
07/19/2019 | 06:15am EDT

July 19, 2019

Q2 2019 Earnings

Earnings Release Supplement

A broadly diversified business

across clients, products and geographies

Assets Under Management of $6.84 trillion at June 30, 2019

Q2 2019 Total Base Fees of $2.903 billion

Client Type

Style

Product Type

Region

Institutional

Institutional

32%

61%

Retail

29%

Retail

10%

iShares

iShares

ETFs

ETFs

39%

29%

Active 27%

Index 37%

iShares

ETFs 29%

Cash 7%

Active 47%

Index 9%

iShares

ETFs 39%

Cash 5%

Equity

Equity

49%

51%

Fixed

Fixed

Income

Income

28%

32%

Multi-asset

Multi-asset

10%

8%

Alternatives 8%

Alternatives 2%

Cash 7%

Cash 5%

Americas

Americas

66%

65%

EMEA

EMEA

27%

29%

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific

7%

6%

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

AUM

Base Fees

Note: Base Fees and AUM by region data is based on client domicile.

1

Long-term net flows

Total long-term

($ in billions)

Retail

7%

7%

7%

6%

4%

3%

2%

2%

4%

1%

3%

6%

7%

7%

6%

3%

0%

0%

5%

5%

7%

7%

4%

3%

2%

1%

2%

$125

$94

$76

$81

$17

$11

$55

$59

$44

$7

$7

$5

$2

$2

$14

$11

$(3)

$(1)

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

iShares ETFs

Institutional

21%

19%

19%

15%

10%

9%

10%

9%

10%

3%

3%

2%

2%

1%

0%

(2)%

(1)%

2%

$74

$81

Institutional Active

Institutional Index

$52

$55

$14

$35

$18

$34

$31

$36

$73

$12

$5

$(8)

$14

$9

$16

$10

$(1)

$15

$4

$-

$2

$(7)

$(14)

$(24)

$(27)

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

LTM organic asset growth rate (%)

LTM organic base fee growth rate (%)

Note: LTM organic asset growth rate measures rolling last twelve months net flows over beginning of period assets.

2

Profitability

($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating Income and Margin, as adjusted

Net Income and EPS, as adjusted

$1,600 $1,500 $1,400 $1,300 $1,200 $1,100 $1,000

$900 $800 $700 $600 $500 $400

$1,340

$7.52

43.9% 45.1% 44.7% 44.1% 45.2%

44.2%

43.5% 41.9%

43.1%

$6.66

44.2%

$6.70

$6.61

$6.41

$1,488

$1,220

$6.19

$1,214

$6.08

$1,443

$5.90

$1,393

$1,378

$1,400

$5.22

34.2%

$1,310

$1,278

$1,092

$1,080

$1,100

$1,241

$1,233

$1,053

$1,013

24.2%

$975

$1,003

$966

$980

14.2%

$857

$860

4.2%

$740

-5.8%

$620

-15.8%

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

$500

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

Operating Income, as adjusted

Operating Margin, as adjusted

Net Income, as adjusted

EPS, as adjusted

For further information and reconciliations between GAAP and as adjusted, see page 9 of this earnings release supplement, notes (1) through (3) in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks.

3

Capital management

(amounts in millions, except per share data)

Share repurchases and

weighted average diluted shares

164.1 163.8 163.8 162.9 162.2 161.4 160.5 159.3 156.4 $1,566(1)

$500

$525

$275

$275

$275

$335

$300

$0

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

Share repurchases

Weighted average diluted shares

Dividends per share

$3.30 $3.30

$3.13 $3.13

$2.88 $2.88

$2.50 $2.50 $2.50

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

Dividends

  1. Amount includes the impact of a $1.3 billion private transaction that closed on March 25, 2019. Amounts above exclude repurchases of employee tax withholdings related to employee stock transactions.

4

Major market indices and exchange rates

% Change

% Change

Spot

6/30/19 vs.

Average

Q2 2019 vs.

6/30/2018

3/31/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

6/30/2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q2 2018

Equity Indices

Domestic

S&P 500

2,718

2,834

2,942

4%

8%

2,703

2,718

2,882

6%

7%

Global

MSCI Barra World Index

2,089

2,108

2,178

3%

4%

2,104

2,035

2,136

5%

2%

MSCI Europe Index

128

128

130

2%

2%

130

123

129

5%

(1)%

MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index

166

160

160

-%

(4)%

173

156

158

1%

(9)%

MSCI Emerging Markets Index

1,070

1,058

1,055

-%

(1)%

1,138

1,033

1,045

1%

(8)%

S&P Global Natural Resources

3,939

3,716

3,756

1%

(5)%

3,959

3,604

3,654

1%

(8)%

BLK Equity Index(1)

2%

2%

4%

(2)%

Fixed Income Index

Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index

2,013

2,107

2,172

3%

8%

2,004

2,068

2,125

3%

6%

Foreign Exchange Rates

GBP to USD

1.32

1.30

1.27

(2)%

(4)%

1.36

1.30

1.29

(1)%

(5)%

EUR to USD

1.17

1.12

1.14

2%

(3)%

1.19

1.14

1.12

(2)%

(6)%

Source: Bloomberg

  1. Revenue weighted composite index calculated by BlackRock to approximate the impact of market fluctuations on BlackRock's equity base fees. The index is derived from publicly available market indices that represent applicable AUM benchmarks for each equity portfolio, as selected by BlackRock. The market impact information for each equity portfolio used to calculate the index may be substantially different from that shown. Index does not include portfolios that do not have an applicable market index. Index does not reflect BlackRock's investment performance, and is not indicative of past or future results.

5

Quarterly revenue

($ in millions)

77%

Base fees ex. securities lending

Percentage Change

Year-over-Year

Sequential

Base fees ex. securities lending

-%

4%

Securities lending

Securities lending

(18)%

1%

Performance fees

Performance fees

(30)%

146%

2%

Technology services revenue

Technology services revenue

20%

16%

Distribution fees

Distribution fees

(9)%

2%

8%

Advisory and other revenue

(32)%

8%

7% 2% 4%

Advisory and other revenue

Total

(2)%

5%

Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018

$(81)

Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019

$178

$3,605

$39

$(8)

$(25)

$(27)

$(27)

$(33)

$3,524

$38

$33

$5

$4

$2

$3,524

$96

$3,346

Q2 2018

Technology

Base fees

Advisory and

Performance

Distribution

Securities

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Base fees

Performance

Technology

Distribution

Advisory and

Securities

Q2 2019

services

ex. sec

other revenue

fees

fees

lending

ex. sec

fees

services

fees

other revenue

lending

revenue

lending

lending

revenue

6

Quarterly investment advisory, administration fees

and securities lending revenue

($ in millions)

Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018

Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019

$(41)

$98

$16

$(3)

$(7)

$(10)

$27

$(24)

$42

$(41)

$(41)

$2,944

$2,903

$12

$10

$6

$1

$(1)

$2,903

$14

$17

$16

$23

$2,805

Q2 2018 Alts iShares

Active

Non-ETF Multi-

Cash Non-ETF

Active

iShares Q2 2019

Q1 2019 iShares

Active

Alts iShares

Multi-

Active

Cash Non-ETFNon-ETF Q2 2019

ETFs FI

FI

FI

Asset

EQ

EQ

ETFs EQ

ETFs EQ

FI

ETFs FI

Asset

EQ

FI

EQ

7

Quarterly expense, as adjusted

($ in millions)

19%

Employee comp. & benefits

11%

Distribution & servicing costs

48%

Direct fund expense

21%

General & administration

Percentage Change

Year-over-Year

Sequential

Employee comp. & benefits

-%

2%

Distribution & servicing costs

-%

3%

Direct fund expense

(5)%

4%

General & administration

20%

21%

Amortization of intangible assets

127%

67%

1%

Amortization of intangible assets

Total

4%

6%

Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018

$84

Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019

$133

$61

$2,246

$61

$2,246

$2,162

$(12)

$1

$2

$14

$18

$2,113

$10

$10

$12

$17

$23

Q2 2018

Direct fund

Distribution

Employee

Amortization

G&A(1)

Product

Q2 2019

Q1 2019 Amortization

Direct fund

Distribution

Employee

G&A(1)

Product

Q2 2019

expense

& servicing

comp.

of intangible

launch

of intangible

expense

& servicing

comp.

launch

costs

& benefits(1)

assets

costs and

assets

costs

& benefits(1)

costs and

commissions

commissions

(1) Amounts exclude product launch costs and commissions incurred in the second quarter of 2019, which are presented separately above.

Quarterly expense, as adjusted, included non-GAAP adjustments related to PNC LTIP funding obligation of $3 million in the second quarter of 2018. For further information, see notes (1) through (3) in the current earnings release.

8

Reconciliation between GAAP and as adjusted

($ in millions)

2017

2018

2019

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Operating Income

GAAP

$

1,237

$

1,389

$

1,485

$

1,375

$

1,440

$

1,396

$

1,246

$

1,233

$

1,278

Non-GAAP adjustments

4

4

3

3

3

4

64

-

-

As Adjusted

$

1,241

$

1,393

$

1,488

$

1,378

$

1,443

$

1,400

$

1,310

$

1,233

$

1,278

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

GAAP

$

1

$

10

$

1

$

(16)

$

(24)

$

33

$

(72)

$

125

$

57

Non-GAAP adjustments

(10)

(12)

(6)

(5)

(5)

13

-

(7)

(10)

As Adjusted

$

(9)

$

(2)

$

(5)

$

(21)

$

(29)

$

46

$

(72)

$

118

$

47

Net Income

GAAP

$

854

$

944

$

2,295

$

1,089

$

1,073

$

1,216

$

927

$

1,053

$

1,003

Non-GAAP adjustments

3

22

(1,282)

3

7

(2)

48

-

-

As Adjusted

$

857

$

966

$

1,013

$

1,092

$

1,080

$

1,214

$

975

$

1,053

$

1,003

Non-GAAP adjustments include amounts related to a restructuring charge, PNC LTIP funding obligations and noncash income tax matters, as applicable. The fourth quarter of 2017 includes a non-GAAP adjustment of $1.3 billion related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For further information and reconciliation between GAAP and as adjusted, see notes (1) through (3) in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks.

9

Important Notes

This presentation, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (2) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management; (3) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (4) the impact of increased competition; (5) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (6) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (7) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (8) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection; (9) the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (10) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock or PNC; (11) changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (12) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (13) the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (15) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (16) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (17) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (18) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds platform; (19) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and (20) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find our presentations on the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and our reconciliations on page 9 of this earnings release supplement, our current earnings release dated July 19, 2019, and BlackRock's other periodic reports, which are available on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com.

10

Disclaimer

BlackRock Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:14:01 UTC
