BlackRock : 2Q19 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENTS

Revenue weighted composite index calculated by BlackRock to approximate the impact of market fluctuations on BlackRock's equity base fees. The index is derived from publicly available market indices that represent applicable AUM benchmarks for each equity portfolio, as selected by BlackRock. The market impact information for each equity portfolio used to calculate the index may be substantially different from that shown. Index does not include portfolios that do not have an applicable market index. Index does not reflect BlackRock's investment performance, and is not indicative of past or future results.

Non-GAAP adjustments include amounts related to a restructuring charge, PNC LTIP funding obligations and noncash income tax matters, as applicable. The fourth quarter of 2017 includes a non-GAAP adjustment of $1.3 billion related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For further information and reconciliation between GAAP and as adjusted, see notes (1) through (3) in the current earnings release as well as previously filed Form 10-Ks,10-Qs and 8-Ks.

Important Notes

This presentation, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (2) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management; (3) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (4) the impact of increased competition; (5) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (6) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (7) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (8) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection; (9) the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (10) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock or PNC; (11) changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (12) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (13) the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (15) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (16) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (17) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (18) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds platform; (19) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and (20) the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find our presentations on the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and our reconciliations on page 9 of this earnings release supplement, our current earnings release dated July 19, 2019, and BlackRock's other periodic reports, which are available on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com.

