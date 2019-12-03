BlackRock : Audit Committee

BlackRock, Inc.

Board of Directors

Audit Committee Charter

Establishment and Purposes

The Audit Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of BlackRock, Inc. (the "Company") is established pursuant to Section 3.15(e)(ii) of the Company's By-laws. The Committee's primary purposes are to:

assist the Board with oversight of:

the integrity of the financial statements of the Company, the independent registered public accounting firm's (the "independent auditor") qualifications and independence, the performance of the Company's internal audit function and independent auditor, and the compliance by the Company with legal and regulatory requirements; and

prepare an audit committee report as required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") for inclusion in the Company's annual proxy statement.

Membership

The Committee shall consist of a minimum of three directors. Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Governance Committee and may be removed by the Board in its discretion. The Board will appoint one of the members of the Committee to serve as Chairman.

Members of the Committee shall be independent directors under the New York Stock Exchange's listing requirements and shall also satisfy the more rigorous independence requirements for members of audit committees of the Commission. Members of the Committee shall be "financially literate," as such qualification is interpreted by the Board in its business judgment, or must become financially literate within a reasonable period of time after his or her appointment to the Committee. At least one member of the Committee shall be an "audit committee financial expert" as defined by the Commission.

Members of the Committee shall not simultaneously serve on the audit committees of more than two other public companies, unless the Board determines that such simultaneous service would not impair the ability of such director to effectively serve on the Committee. Any such determination shall be disclosed in the Company's annual proxy statement.

Administration

Except as otherwise provided by resolution of the Board or the Committee, the presence in person or by telephone of a majority of the Committee's members shall constitute a quorum for any meeting of the Committee. The Committee shall meet as often as it determines necessary, but not less frequently than quarterly. The Committee shall meet periodically with management, the