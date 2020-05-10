BlackRock : Big Money Managers Take Lead Role in Managing -2

"If you're the firm running a large mandate, you're going to be the first call from brokers and the destination for information. It could make it difficult for other investors to compete," said Patrick Luby, a municipal strategist at research firm CreditSights Inc. "But there will be benefits for others who can now take advantage of a healthy functioning market," he added.

The Treasury promised to shoulder any initial losses on the Fed's mammoth purchases. The central bank isn't allowed to risk taxpayer money by propping up insolvent companies. During negotiations over the Treasury funds, Senate banking committee members tried to lock in prescriptive terms on how the Fed and Treasury would deploy the money. Fed officials voiced concerns, and won flexibility.

Some Democratic lawmakers said BlackRock's outsize role risks unintended consequences for the financial system. In April, one group circulated a letter to the Fed urging the government to come up with safeguards so the economy doesn't become over-reliant on BlackRock. Various politicians also pressed the Fed to make BlackRock consider the costs to the environment when it steers money for the government.

"We're choosing financial champions," said Itamar Drechsler, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School who studies the effects of central bank policies. "Hiring a big firm to execute the buying is in a sense a simple way to get expertise," he said, "but there are good reasons why people are wary of having national champions."

