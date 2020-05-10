Log in
BlackRock : Big Money Managers Take Lead Role in Managing -2-

05/10/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

"If you're the firm running a large mandate, you're going to be the first call from brokers and the destination for information. It could make it difficult for other investors to compete," said Patrick Luby, a municipal strategist at research firm CreditSights Inc. "But there will be benefits for others who can now take advantage of a healthy functioning market," he added.

The Treasury promised to shoulder any initial losses on the Fed's mammoth purchases. The central bank isn't allowed to risk taxpayer money by propping up insolvent companies. During negotiations over the Treasury funds, Senate banking committee members tried to lock in prescriptive terms on how the Fed and Treasury would deploy the money. Fed officials voiced concerns, and won flexibility.

Some Democratic lawmakers said BlackRock's outsize role risks unintended consequences for the financial system. In April, one group circulated a letter to the Fed urging the government to come up with safeguards so the economy doesn't become over-reliant on BlackRock. Various politicians also pressed the Fed to make BlackRock consider the costs to the environment when it steers money for the government.

"We're choosing financial champions," said Itamar Drechsler, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School who studies the effects of central bank policies. "Hiring a big firm to execute the buying is in a sense a simple way to get expertise," he said, "but there are good reasons why people are wary of having national champions."

--Scott Patterson contributed to this article.

Write to Dawn Lim at dawn.lim@wsj.com and Gregory Zuckerman at gregory.zuckerman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 231 M
EBIT 2020 4 874 M
Net income 2020 3 820 M
Finance 2020 563 M
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,40x
EV / Sales2021 5,04x
Capitalization 77 354 M
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 515,33  $
Last Close Price 498,78  $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.78%77 354
UBS GROUP AG-21.34%35 535
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-29.78%31 292
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-6.39%25 954
STATE STREET CORPORATION-23.87%21 195
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-28.47%15 810
