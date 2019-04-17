Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc    BLK

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : China's Luckin Coffee raises $150 million from BlackRock, others

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 11:22pm EDT
The logo is seen at a Luckin Coffee store in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Luckin Coffee, a self-declared challenger to Starbucks Corp, has raised $150 million in its latest round of funding from investors including BlackRock Inc, which values the company at $2.9 billion.

The investment, $125 million of which came from a private equity fund managed by BlackRock, follows a $200 million funding round in November that had increased the company's valuation to $2.2 billion, Luckin said in a statement on Thursday.

The up-and-coming coffee chain with ambitions to challenge Starbucks in China is backed by investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and China International Capital Corp Ltd.

Reuters reported in February that Luckin had tapped three banks including Credit Suisse to work on a U.S. IPO in 2019. The company's chairman also sought a loan of at least $200 million from banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, sources told Reuters last month.

The loss-making firm's super-charged growth plan has been built on cheap delivery, online ordering and big discounts. It has said it wants to open 2,500 cafes this year to displace Starbucks as China's largest coffee chain.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

By Pei Li and Josh Horwitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC 0.20% 467.49 Delayed Quote.19.01%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
04/17BLACKROCK : China's Luckin Coffee raises $150 million from BlackRock, others
RE
04/17BlackRock strategists advocate trimming investment portfolio risk
RE
04/17BLACKROCK : Italian banks in talks with BlackRock over Carige deal
RE
04/17BLACKROCK INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17BLACKROCK INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
AQ
04/17BLACKROCK : Italian banks to discuss Carige rescue on Thursday -sources
RE
04/17BLACKROCK : Profit Falls But Assets Rebound
DJ
04/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As China's Economy Holds Steady
DJ
04/16BLACKROCK : Profit Slips, but Assets Under Management Rebound -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 318 M
EBIT 2019 5 624 M
Net income 2019 4 243 M
Finance 2019 3 102 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 16,99
P/E ratio 2020 15,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
Capitalization 72 081 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 509 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC19.01%72 081
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)13.53%51 027
UBS GROUP7.11%50 208
STATE STREET CORPORATION13.70%27 036
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD15.18%26 202
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION12.50%20 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About