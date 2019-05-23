BlackRock : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on Common Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors
has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.30 per share of common
stock, payable June 20, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of
business on June 6, 2019.
About BlackRock
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary
to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients
turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most
important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately
$6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For
additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com
| Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005771/en/