Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc    BLK

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.30 per share of common stock, payable June 20, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2019.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
03:37pBLACKROCK : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on Common Stock
BU
10:26aBLACKROCK : infrastructure chief 'wary' of UK utilities investment risk
RE
05:17aBLACKROCK : Italy's Salvini says League party ready to back state rescue of Cari..
RE
01:31aNOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE : BlackRock, Inc.'s holding in Wärtsilä Cor..
AQ
05/22Foreign funds loosen bearish bet on big Italian banks
RE
05/22BLACKROCK : TransferWise Reaches $3.5 Billion Valuation After $292 Million Round..
DJ
05/22KONE CORPORATION : Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter..
AQ
05/21BLACKROCK : Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Cut by FineMark National Bank & Tr..
AQ
05/20HILLTOP : Comerica Bank Has $7.20 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)
AQ
05/20NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 369 M
EBIT 2019 5 627 M
Net income 2019 4 343 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,03%
P/E ratio 2019 15,77
P/E ratio 2020 14,51
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,72x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,41x
Capitalization 67 857 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 513 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC11.79%67 857
UBS GROUP-1.55%46 000
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-1.93%44 199
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-1.05%24 779
STATE STREET CORPORATION-5.66%22 203
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION13.12%20 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About