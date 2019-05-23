BlackRock : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on Common Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.30 per share of common stock, payable June 20, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2019.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005771/en/