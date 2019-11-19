BlackRock : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on Common Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.30 per share of common stock, payable December 23, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2019.

About BlackRock

