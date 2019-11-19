Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 08:46pm EST

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.30 per share of common stock, payable December 23, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2019.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.96 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK, INC.
08:46pBLACKROCK : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on Common Stock
BU
07:10aSustainable investors face squeeze as larger firms move in
RE
11/14BLACKROCK : Launches Two ESG High-Yield Bond ETFs in Europe
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 343 M
EBIT 2019 5 499 M
Net income 2019 4 322 M
Finance 2019 1 174 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,25x
EV / Sales2020 4,83x
Capitalization 76 469 M
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 511,35  $
Last Close Price 492,80  $
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.25.45%76 305
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.19%44 939
UBS GROUP-1.14%44 230
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.38%26 690
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.47%22 582
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.51.63%20 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group