MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BlackRock : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.63 on Common Stock

07/15/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.63 per share of common stock, payable September 22, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2020.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2020, the firm managed approximately $6.47 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 805 M - -
Net income 2020 4 110 M - -
Net cash 2020 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 85 566 M 85 566 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 87,1%
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 601,61 $
Last Close Price 561,33 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.11.66%85 566
UBS GROUP AG-7.24%43 277
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.57%34 506
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.22%29 727
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.34%22 874
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-10.07%18 326
