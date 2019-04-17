Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc    BLK

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : Italian banks to discuss Carige rescue on Thursday -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 04:52am EDT

ROME (Reuters) - Italian banks will discuss on Thursday whether to back the latest rescue plan for Banca Carige by taking a stake alongside a fund owned by U.S. asset manager BlackRock, two sources close to the talks said.

Carige was placed under special administration at the start of the year after the Malacalza family, its top investor, blocked a planned capital raising, derailing an industry-financed rescue plan.

Italian banks came to Carige's rescue in November by buying a 320 million euro (£277.6 million) hybrid bond needed to boost the bank's total capital ratio.

The sources said banks would discuss whether to convert that bond into equity to help fill Carige's 630 million euro capital shortfall, reducing the potential investment needed from the BlackRock fund.

BlackRock declined to comment.

The ECB has asked the three commissioners it put in charge of the Genoa-based bank to find a buyer for Carige and extended a deadline to present binding bids to mid-May.

The BlackRock fund is the only investor known to be considering a bid for Carige after Minnesota-based Varde Partners decided against a possible offer.

The Malacalzas, who own 27.6 percent of Carige, could also decide to buy into the cash call so as to preserve at least part of their stake, sources have said, adding there have been contacts between the family of steel entrepreneurs and the BlackRock fund.

The government has earmarked up to 1 billion euros to buy Carige shares and stands ready to step in should a private solution fail to come off.

Italian banks bought Carige's bond through a voluntary-contribution scheme they set up under a depositor guarantee fund.

A meeting of the voluntary-contribution scheme is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Milan, following a meeting of Italy's banking lobby ABI steering committee.

When presenting full-year results, several Italian banks said they had written down in full the investment in Carige.

But most of them are unwilling to become shareholders in Carige via the bond conversion, which is also subject to a very complex voting procedure.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Valentina Za; editing by Alexander Smith)

By Stefano Bernabei
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA CARIGE SPA 0.00% 0.0015 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BLACKROCK INC 3.25% 466.54 Delayed Quote.18.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
04:52aBLACKROCK : Italian banks to discuss Carige rescue on Thursday -sources
RE
02:48aBLACKROCK : Profit Falls But Assets Rebound
DJ
04/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As China's Economy Holds Steady
DJ
04/16BLACKROCK : Profit Slips, but Assets Under Management Rebound -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/16MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Nasdaq Reclaims The 8,000-mark After ..
DJ
04/16BLACKROCK : Profit Slips, but Assets Under Management Rebound -- Update
DJ
04/16BlackRock's Fink expects 'huge' rush into underinvested stock market
RE
04/16BlackRock profit beats estimates as assets rebound above $6 trillion
RE
04/16BlackRock profit beats estimates as assets rebound above $6 trillion
RE
04/16BLACKROCK : Profit Declines but Assets Under Management Again Top $6 Trillion
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 318 M
EBIT 2019 5 624 M
Net income 2019 4 243 M
Finance 2019 3 102 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 16,99
P/E ratio 2020 15,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
Capitalization 72 081 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 509 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC18.77%72 081
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)13.53%50 225
UBS GROUP6.09%49 889
STATE STREET CORPORATION13.70%26 437
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD14.66%26 060
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION14.39%20 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About