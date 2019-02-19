BlackRock : KKR plan $4 billion-$5 billion investment in ADNOC pipeline unit - FT

The deal could be signed as early as next week, the newspaper reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

State-owned ADNOC was looking to sell a stake in its multibillion-dollar pipeline infrastructure assets, Reuters had reported in early October.

ADNOC has started a major transformation drive in the past two years to make it more competitive and commercially focused like other state-owned peers, selling and listing stakes in parts of its business.

BlackRock and KKR did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while ADNOC declined to comment.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)