Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : Lists Three Ultrashort Bond ETFs in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

By Dieter Holger

BlackRock Inc. said Wednesday that it launched in Europe three exchange-traded funds that follow environmental, social and governance criteria and hold ultrashort bonds that typically mature within one year, at it builds up its sustainability lineup and policies.

The funds, which are ESG versions of existing European ETFs, screen out companies in violation of certain environmental and social values. The screen forbids companies involved in controversial weapons, nuclear weapons, conventional weapons, civilian firearms, tobacco, adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, nuclear power, genetically modified organisms, oil sands and thermal coal.

Each fund tracks a version of an index from IHS Markit Ltd. denominated in either dollars, euros or pounds. Both the iShares USD Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF (UEDD), iShares EUR Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF (EUED) and iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond ESG UCITS ETF (UESD) charge a total expense ratio of 0.09% or $9 for every $10,000 invested a year.

Even amid the current market uncertainty, "the trend towards sustainability is weathering the turbulence," said Brett Olson, head of fixed income iShares EMEA at BlackRock. He said sustainable ETFs have drawn $14.3 billion world-wide since the start of the year.

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager with around $7.4 trillion under management, has recently stepped up its commitment to sustainable investing.

It also released on Wednesday a tougher policy on how it will vote during shareholder meetings, which showed the company would vote against corporate directors who fail to act on climate change disclosures and executive compensation. The New York-based money manager is often among the top shareholders at corporations.

BlackRock has faced criticism for towing the line at shareholder meetings. In recent years, it has supported corporate directors around 97% of the time in recent years, according to Proxy Insight.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK, INC.
01:43pBLACKROCK : Lists Three Ultrashort Bond ETFs in Europe
DJ
08:29aBLACKROCK : Releases 2020 Stewardship Priorities for Engaging with Public Compan..
PU
03/17Some Top Asset Managers Argue Financial Markets Should Close
DJ
03/16NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, : BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
AQ
03/11SIBANYE STILLWATER : JSE Limited - Notification of an acquisition of beneficial ..
AQ
03/11BLACKROCK : Readies Environmentally Aware Money Market Fund
DJ
03/11BLACKROCK : Readies First Environmentally Aware Money Market Fund Dedicated for ..
BU
03/08Credit Suisse Returns to European ETFs -- Journal Report
DJ
03/06Fear Isn't the Only Driver of the Treasury Rally -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/06Fear Isn't the Only Driver of the Treasury Rally -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 018 M
EBIT 2020 5 849 M
Net income 2020 4 602 M
Finance 2020 1 558 M
Yield 2020 3,69%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,90x
EV / Sales2021 3,62x
Capitalization 60 199 M
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 518,00  $
Last Close Price 386,76  $
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.06%60 199
UBS GROUP-36.52%29 138
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-40.45%26 525
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-19.94%25 518
STATE STREET CORPORATION-36.88%17 692
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-41.43%14 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group