Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 10:53pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that starting Tuesday one of its emergency market support facilities will begin buying corporate-bond exchange-traded funds, in a notable expansion of the central bank's efforts to support the economy and financial system in the coronavirus crisis.

The central bank's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility will be the tool used to buy the ETFs, which the Fed said will be mainly investment grade corporate bonds, though some will be high-yield. BlackRock Inc. was hired to manage the program for the Fed.

The move will be a historic milestone for the Fed, which hasn't bought ETFs previously. The central bank, recognizing it would take longer to buy bonds, saw ETFs as a fast way to direct money rapidly into credit markets, said people familiar with the matter.

The Fed will buy corporate bonds through the facility in the near future.

In a statement, the Fed said in buying ETFs it will also consider "the composition of investment-grade and non-investment-grade rated debt, the management style, the amount of debt held in depository institutions, the average tenor of underlying debt, the total assets under management, the average daily trading volume, and leverage, if any."

The Fed's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, along with the yet-to-launch Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility, are seeded with money from the Treasury Department.

The program to buy the ETFs, along with other facilities launched by the Fed, have been aimed at restoring functioning in the financial markets that were hard hit by the initial reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to shut downs of much of the economy, and a negative turn in economic data.

The Fed has also slashed short-term rates to near zero levels and bought large amounts of Treasury and mortgage bonds, swelling its balance sheet to $6.7 trillion, from $3.8 trillion last September.

Fed officials have been upbeat about the impact of their efforts, but at the same time, the new tools have taken the central bank into parts of the market where it has never before been involved.

At his press conference at the end of April, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said "these programs benefit the economy by providing financing where it is not otherwise available," and said, "many of these programs rely on emergency lending powers that are available only in very unusual circumstances, such as those we find ourselves in today."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK, INC.
10:53pBLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update
DJ
05:20pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : to Exit Investment in BlackRock -- Update
DJ
05:08pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : to Exit Full Investment in BlackRock
DJ
05:02pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : to Exit Full Investment in BlackRock
DJ
04:26pBLACKROCK : Announces Secondary Offering of Its Common Stock Held by PNC; Plans ..
BU
05/10BLACKROCK : Big Money Managers Take Lead Role in Managing -2-
DJ
05/10BLACKROCK : Big Money Managers Take Lead Role in Managing Coronavirus Stimulus
DJ
05/08BLACKROCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/06BLACKROCK INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation unde..
AQ
05/04NOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, : BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 231 M
EBIT 2020 4 874 M
Net income 2020 3 858 M
Finance 2020 563 M
Yield 2020 2,94%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,33x
EV / Sales2021 4,98x
Capitalization 76 474 M
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 515,33  $
Last Close Price 493,11  $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.91%77 354
UBS GROUP AG-21.33%35 535
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.55%31 292
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-7.53%25 954
STATE STREET CORPORATION-25.71%21 195
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-29.62%15 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group