BlackRock, Inc.

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/16 04:10:00 pm
566.96 USD   -0.29%
06:59aBLACKROCK : Profit Jumps on Bond, ETF Activity
DJ
06:40aBLACKROCK : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS of $7.85
PU
06:21aBLACKROCK : Q2 2020 Earnings Release
PU
BlackRock : Profit Jumps on Bond, ETF Activity

07/17/2020 | 06:59am EDT

By Dawn Lim

Money management giant BlackRock Inc.'s quarterly profit rose 21% as investors leaned on its bond funds to make new bets in volatile markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The investment firm posted second-quarter profit of $1.2 billion, or $7.85 a share, up from the year-prior period of $1 billion, or $6.41 a share. Its revenue rose 4% to $3.6 billion.

The world's largest asset manager ended the quarter with $7.3 trillion it manages for clients, up from $6.5 trillion in March. It took in $100 billion in net new money, down from $151 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The firm beat analyst revenue and profit estimates.

Asset managers came under acute pressure at the end of the first quarter in March as markets sold off, But after the Federal Reserve rushed in to stabilize markets, many investment firms reaped the benefits of the Fed's intervention across a host of markets in the second quarter. Higher asset prices translate to bigger revenues for managers; they take a cut of fees on money they oversee for investors.

BlackRock's gains signal that the firm stands to cement its power in a world shaken by Covid-19.

Its exchange-traded-funds arm did a brisk business as traders and financial institutions used ETFs to zip in and out of markets, make wagers, or hedge risks during unprecedented volatility. ETFs are collections of instruments that trade like stocks on exchanges. BlackRock's ETFs took in $51 billion in the latest quarter, up from over $36 billion in the year-ago period.

BlackRock sells software, including a suite of tools called Aladdin, to banks and other institutions to evaluate financial risks. Its technology services revenue -- which includes fees from Aladdin -- rose by 17%. Many investors have struggled to price in the risks of their trades with the U.S. stock market rallying even as the U.S. faces a downturn with no end in sight.

That technology gives BlackRock a vantage point into markets and helped the firm land a coveted, but highly scrutinized, role in helping the Fed buy ETFs and bonds to support credit markets.

Write to Dawn Lim at dawn.lim@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 805 M - -
Net income 2020 4 110 M - -
Net cash 2020 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 86 425 M 86 425 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 87,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 604,11 $
Last Close Price 566,96 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.13.11%86 425
UBS GROUP AG-6.67%43 342
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.00%32 547
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.8.40%30 052
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.43%22 708
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-8.22%18 704
