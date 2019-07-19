BlackRock : Q 2019 2nd Earnings Release

BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $6.41
New York, July 19, 2019 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
$151 billion of quarterly total net inflows, or 9% organic asset growth, driven by record fixed income and cash activity
2% decrease in revenue year-over-year reflects lower base fees, driven in part by lower securities lending revenue, and lower performance fees
20% growth in technology services revenue year-over-year reflects momentum inAladdin® and the impact of the eFront acquisition, which closed in May 2019
11% decrease in operating income year-over-yearalso reflects $61 million of fund launch costs
3% decrease in diluted EPS (4% as adjusted) year-over-year reflects lower operating income and a higher effective tax rate in the current quarter, partially offset by higher nonoperating income and a lower diluted share count
Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:
"BlackRock generated $151 billion of total net inflows in the second quarter, a record 9% annualized organic asset growth. While organic base fee growth of 3% and the year-over-year revenue decline reflected certain market headwinds, our second quarter results validate BlackRock's unique ability to bring together the entire firm to meet clients' needs in any market environment. We are now working with clients in more ways than ever before and developing deeper relationships with them as a result.
"iShares AUM grew to $2 trillion at quarter end, doubling in just five years, with 80% of that growth coming organically. iShares net inflows of $36 billion were once again paced by our industry-leading fixed income ETF franchise. Active net inflows of $75 billion were also led by fixed income, reflecting two significant strategic institutional wins, and included the successful close of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, a $1.4 billion active equity fund that was the industry's largest closed-end fund raise in the last five years. Cash management strategies saw strong net inflows, driven by client de-risking and a number of significant wins.
"Technology services revenue grew 20% year-over-year as we continued to invest in our leading technology capabilities. We closed our acquisition of eFront during the quarter further reinforcing Aladdin's value proposition as the world's most comprehensive whole-portfolio technology solution.
"BlackRock continues to be disciplined in the way we invest in and evolve our platform. By approaching client needs comprehensively, bringing together the entirety of our global investment and technology platform, I am more confident than ever that we will continue to deliver exceptional long-term value for both clients and shareholders."
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in millions, except per share data)
Q2
Q2
2019
2018
AUM
$
6,842,482
$
6,299,706
% change
9%
Total net flows
$
150,985
$
20,015
GAAP basis:
Revenue
$
3,524
$
3,605
% change
(2)%
Operating income
$
1,278
$
1,440
% change
(11)%
Operating margin
36.3%
39.9%
Net income(1)
$
1,003
$
1,073
% change
(7)%
Diluted EPS
$
6.41
$
6.62
% change
(3)%
Weighted average diluted shares
156.4
162.2
% change
(4)%
As Adjusted:
Operating income(2)
$
1,278
$
1,443
% change
(11)%
Operating margin(2)
43.1%
45.2%
Net income(1) (2)
$
1,003
$
1,080
% change
(7)%
Diluted EPS(2)
$
6.41
$
6.66
% change
(4)%
Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
See notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.
NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS
Q2
YTD
(in billions)
2019
2019
Long-term net flows:
$
125.4
$
184.4
By region:
Americas
$
108.3
$
148.4
EMEA
10.9
32.7
APAC
6.2
3.3
By client type:
Retail:
$
1.9
$
1.1
US
6.6
9.8
International
(4.7
)
(8.7
)
iShares®:
$
36.1
$
66.8
Core
19.7
39.2
Non-Core
16.4
27.6
Institutional:
$
87.4
$
116.5
Active
73.2
88.5
Index
14.2
28.0
Cash management net flows
$
25.6
$
31.3
Total net flows
$
151.0
$
215.7
1
BUSINESS RESULTS
June 30, 2019
Q2 2019
Q2 2019
June 30, 2019
Q2 2019
AUM
Base fees(1)
(in millions), (unaudited)
Net flows
AUM
Base fees(1)
% of Total
% of Total
RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE
Retail
$
1,914
$
664,906
$
846
10%
30%
iShares ETFs
36,096
2,008,867
1,128
29%
39%
Institutional:
Active
73,174
1,272,532
537
19%
18%
Index
14,181
2,413,191
245
35%
8%
Total institutional
87,355
3,685,723
782
54%
26%
Long-term
125,365
6,359,496
2,756
93%
95%
Cash management
25,621
481,208
147
7%
5%
Advisory
(1)
1,778
-
-
-
Total
$
150,985
$
6,842,482
$
2,903
100%
100%
RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE
Active
$
74,981
$
1,853,393
$
1,365
27%
47%
Index and iShares ETFs
50,384
4,506,103
1,391
66%
48%
Long-term
125,365
6,359,496
2,756
93%
95%
Cash management
25,621
481,208
147
7%
5%
Advisory
(1)
1,778
-
-
-
Total
$
150,985
$
6,842,482
$
2,903
100%
100%
RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
Equity
$
5,915
$
3,485,869
$
1,418
51%
49%
Fixed income
110,392
2,191,130
806
32%
28%
Multi-asset
6,192
523,728
288
8%
10%
Alternatives
2,866
158,769
244
2%
8%
Long-term
125,365
6,359,496
2,756
93%
95%
Cash management
25,621
481,208
147
7%
5%
Advisory
(1)
1,778
-
-
-
Total
$
150,985
$
6,842,482
$
2,903
100%
100%
Base fees include investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue.
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT JUNE 30, 2019(1)
One-year period
Three-year period
Five-year period
Fixed income:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Taxable
79%
82%
86%
Tax-exempt
26%
75%
78%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
94%
97%
98%
Equity:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Fundamental
69%
74%
84%
Systematic
39%
90%
93%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
95%
99%
99%
Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 13 for performance disclosure detail.
TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States,
374-0176,or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 5448987). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 19, 2019 and ending at midnight on Friday, August 2, 2019. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 5448987. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.
ABOUT BLACKROCK
BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.84 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com| Twitter: @blackrock| Blog: www.blackrockblog.com|
LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended
June 30,
March 31,
2019
2018
Change
2019
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue
$
2,903
$
2,944
$
(41)
$
2,805
$
98
Investment advisory performance fees
64
91
(27)
26
38
Technology services revenue
237
198
39
204
33
Distribution fees
267
294
(27)
262
5
Advisory and other revenue
53
78
(25)
49
4
Total revenue
3,524
3,605
(81)
3,346
178
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
1,083
1,082
1
1,064
19
Distribution and servicing costs
416
415
1
404
12
Direct fund expense
252
264
(12)
242
10
General and administration
470
393
77
388
82
Amortization of intangible assets
25
11
14
15
10
Total expense
2,246
2,165
81
2,113
133
Operating income
1,278
1,440
(162)
1,233
45
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
89
3
86
142
(53)
Interest and dividend income
20
19
1
29
(9)
Interest expense
(52)
(46)
(6)
(46)
(6)
Total nonoperating income (expense)
57
(24)
81
125
(68)
Income before income taxes
1,335
1,416
(81)
1,358
(23)
Income tax expense
322
338
(16)
298
24
Net income
1,013
1,078
(65)
1,060
(47)
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
10
5
5
7
3
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
1,003
$
1,073
$
(70)
$
1,053
$
(50)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
155,354,552
160,980,960
(5,626,408)
158,268,034
(2,913,482)
Diluted
156,360,741
162,161,937
(5,801,196)
159,348,431
(2,987,690)
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders (3)
Basic
$
6.46
$
6.67
$
(0.21)
$
6.65
$
(0.19)
Diluted
$
6.41
$
6.62
$
(0.21)
$
6.61
$
(0.20)
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
3.30
$
2.88
$
0.42
$
3.30
$
-
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
6,842,482
$
6,299,706
$
542,776
$
6,515,345
$
327,137
Shares outstanding (end of period)
155,366,861
160,779,596
(5,412,735)
155,323,503
43,358
GAAP:
Operating margin
36.3%
39.9%
(360) bps
36.8%
(50) bps
Effective tax rate
24.3%
24.0%
30 bps
22.1%
220
bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
1,278
$
1,443
$
(165)
$
1,233
$
45
Operating margin (1)
43.1%
45.2%
(210) bps
41.9%
120
bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income
(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
$
47
$
(29)
$
76
$
118
$
(71)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2)
$
1,003
$
1,080
$
(77)
$
1,053
$
(50)
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders per share (2) (3)
$
6.41
$
6.66
$
(0.25)
$
6.61
$
(0.20)
Effective tax rate
24.3%
23.7%
60 bps
22.1%
220
bps
See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities
lending revenue
$
5,708
$
5,891
$
(183)
Investment advisory performance fees
90
161
(71)
Technology services revenue
441
382
59
Distribution fees
529
605
(76)
Advisory and other revenue
102
149
(47)
Total revenue
6,870
7,188
(318)
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
2,147
2,203
(56)
Distribution and servicing costs
820
847
(27)
Direct fund expense
494
525
(31)
General and administration
858
776
82
Amortization of intangible assets
40
22
18
Total expense
4,359
4,373
(14)
Operating income
2,511
2,815
(304)
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
231
18
213
Interest and dividend income
49
34
15
Interest expense
(98)
(92)
(6)
Total nonoperating income (expense)
182
(40)
222
Income before income taxes
2,693
2,775
(82)
Income tax expense
620
603
17
Net income
2,073
2,172
(99)
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
17
10
7
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
2,056
$
2,162
$
(106)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
156,803,244
161,114,746
(4,311,502)
Diluted
157,853,711
162,532,637
(4,678,926)
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders (3)
Basic
$
13.11
$
13.42
$
(0.31)
Diluted
$
13.02
$
13.30
$
(0.28)
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
6.60
$
5.76
$
0.84
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
6,842,482
$
6,299,706
$
542,776
Shares outstanding (end of period)
155,366,861
160,779,596
(5,412,735)
GAAP:
Operating margin
36.6%
39.2%
(260) bps
Effective tax rate
23.2%
21.8%
140 bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
2,511
$
2,821
$
(310)
Operating margin (1)
42.5%
44.7%
(220) bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss)
attributable to noncontrolling interests
$
165
$
(50)
$
215
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2)
$
2,056
$
2,172
$
(116)
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders per share (2) (3)
$
13.02
$
13.36
$
(0.34)
Effective tax rate
23.2%
21.7%
150 bps
See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.
4
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited)
Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
March 31,
inflows
Market
June 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact (1)
2019
Average AUM (2)
Retail:
Equity
$
225,992
$
(1,813
)
$
8,966
$
(716
)
$
232,429
$
226,710
Fixed income
281,566
5,350
4,623
233
291,772
286,163
Multi-asset
117,898
(3,039
)
3,345
(69
)
118,135
117,275
Alternatives
20,899
1,416
253
2
22,570
21,829
Retail subtotal
646,355
1,914
17,187
(550 )
664,906
651,977
iShares ETFs:
Equity
1,423,204
4,175
33,511
1,733
1,462,623
1,435,308
Fixed income
471,161
31,502
10,221
959
513,843
486,433
Multi-asset
4,171
159
107
5
4,442
4,260
Alternatives
26,174
260
1,502
23
27,959
26,038
iShares ETFs subtotal
1,924,710
36,096
45,341
2,720
2,008,867
1,952,039
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
118,653
2,920
4,470
(159 )
125,884
121,308
Fixed income
571,313
59,307
18,831
473
649,924
599,153
Multi-asset
369,046
9,740
13,332
983
393,101
378,608
Alternatives
101,138
1,207
1,274
4
103,623
102,269
Active subtotal
1,160,150
73,174
37,907
1,301
1,272,532
1,201,338
Index:
Equity
1,608,036
633
55,824
440
1,664,933
1,626,540
Fixed income
705,926
14,233
18,456
(3,024 )
735,591
717,001
Multi-asset
8,405
(668 )
261
52
8,050
8,113
Alternatives
4,713
(17 )
(74 )
(5 )
4,617
4,610
Index subtotal
2,327,080
14,181
74,467
(2,537 )
2,413,191
2,356,264
Institutional subtotal
3,487,230
87,355
112,374
(1,236 )
3,685,723
3,557,602
Long-term
6,058,295
125,365
174,902
934
6,359,496
6,161,618
Cash management
455,271
25,621
746
(430 )
481,208
462,001
Advisory (3)
1,779
(1 )
(15 )
15
1,778
1,772
Total
$
6,515,345
$
150,985
$
175,633
$
519
$
6,842,482
$
6,625,391
Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-term)
Net
March 31,
inflows
Market
June 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact (1)
2019
Average AUM (2)
Active:
Equity
$
278,944
$
530
$
10,651
$
(255 )
$
289,870
$
281,490
Fixed income
836,950
65,127
23,077
943
926,097
869,698
Multi-asset
486,944
6,701
16,677
914
511,236
495,883
Alternatives
122,037
2,623
1,524
6
126,190
124,097
Active subtotal
1,724,875
74,981
51,929
1,608
1,853,393
1,771,168
Index and iShares ETFs:
iShares ETFs:
Equity
1,423,204
4,175
33,511
1,733
1,462,623
1,435,308
Fixed income
471,161
31,502
10,221
959
513,843
486,433
Multi-asset
4,171
159
107
5
4,442
4,260
Alternatives
26,174
260
1,502
23
27,959
26,038
iShares ETFs subtotal
1,924,710
36,096
45,341
2,720
2,008,867
1,952,039
Non-ETF Index:
Equity
1,673,737
1,210
58,609
(180 )
1,733,376
1,693,068
Fixed income
721,855
13,763
18,833
(3,261 )
751,190
732,619
Multi-asset
8,405
(668 )
261
52
8,050
8,113
Alternatives
4,713
(17 )
(71 )
(5 )
4,620
4,611
Non-ETF Index subtotal
2,408,710
14,288
77,632
(3,394 )
2,497,236
2,438,411
Index and iShares ETFs subtotal
4,333,420
50,384
122,973
(674 )
4,506,103
4,390,450
Long-term
$
6,058,295
$
125,365
$
174,902
$
934
$
6,359,496
$
6,161,618
Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-term)
Net
March 31,
inflows
Market
June 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact (1)
2019
Average AUM (2)
Equity
$
3,375,885
$
5,915
$
102,771
$
1,298
$
3,485,869
$
3,409,866
Fixed income
2,029,966
110,392
52,131
(1,359 )
2,191,130
2,088,750
Multi-asset
499,520
6,192
17,045
971
523,728
508,256
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
66,462
982
518
(52 )
67,910
67,059
Liquid alternatives
53,118
1,377
1,020
(1 )
55,514
54,370
Currency and commodities(4)
33,344
507
1,417
77
35,345
33,317
Alternatives subtotal
152,924
2,866
2,955
24
158,769
154,746
Long-term
$
6,058,295
$
125,365
$
174,902
$
934
$
6,359,496
$
6,161,618
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited)
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
Acquisitions
June 30,
inflows
and
Market
June 30,
2018
(outflows)
dispositions(1)
change
FX impact (2)
2019
Average AUM (3)
Retail:
Equity
$
232,617
$
(6,019
)
$
2,137
$
5,930
$
(2,236
)
$
232,429
$
226,117
Fixed income
266,987
6,542
14,070
5,711
(1,538
)
291,772
277,967
Multi-asset
119,299
(5,772
)
2,519
2,530
(441
)
118,135
118,757
Alternatives
17,922
3,247
1,628
(117
)
(110
)
22,570
20,392
Retail subtotal
636,825
(2,002)
20,354
14,054
(4,325 )
664,906
643,233
iShares ETFs:
Equity
1,346,288
84,277
-
34,624
(2,566 )
1,462,623
1,386,175
Fixed income
401,731
95,478
-
18,198
(1,564 )
513,843
440,536
Multi-asset
3,767
502
-
170
3
4,442
4,030
Alternatives
24,979
1,603
-
1,381
(4 )
27,959
25,057
iShares ETFs subtotal
1,776,765
181,860
-
54,373
(4,131 )
2,008,867
1,855,798
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
134,986
(9,003)
(4,296 )
5,321
(1,124 )
125,884
123,053
Fixed income
550,444
58,586
2,417
40,684
(2,207 )
649,924
563,219
Multi-asset
350,545
20,476
(1,593 )
26,501
(2,828 )
393,101
359,706
Alternatives
87,413
11,331
3,374
2,061
(556 )
103,623
95,532
Active subtotal
1,123,388
81,390
(98 )
74,567
(6,715 )
1,272,532
1,141,510
Index:
Equity
1,652,589
(78,390)
4,749
94,042
(8,057 )
1,664,933
1,618,260
Fixed income
639,447
55,717
2,051
47,758
(9,382 )
735,591
668,056
Multi-asset
8,055
(145)
(243 )
353
30
8,050
8,002
Alternatives
4,673
138
1
(175 )
(20 )
4,617
4,585
Index subtotal
2,304,764
(22,680)
6,558
141,978
(17,429 )
2,413,191
2,298,903
Institutional subtotal
3,428,152
58,710
6,460
216,545
(24,144 )
3,685,723
3,440,413
Long-term
5,841,742
238,568
26,814
284,972
(32,600 )
6,359,496
5,939,444
Cash management
457,054
22,864
686
2,601
(1,997 )
481,208
454,495
Advisory (4)
910
888
-
(16 )
(4 )
1,778
1,629
Total
$
6,299,706
$
262,320
$
27,500
$
287,557
$
(34,601 )
$
6,842,482
$
6,395,568
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-term)
Net
Acquisitions
June 30,
inflows
and
Market
June 30,
2018
(outflows)
dispositions(1)
change
FX impact (2)
2019
Average AUM (3)
Active:
Equity
$
304,098
$
(17,983
)
$
(2,160
)
$
8,184
$
(2,269
)
$
289,870
$
285,012
Fixed income
803,515
63,894
16,487
45,518
(3,317
)
926,097
826,162
Multi-asset
469,845
14,704
926
29,030
(3,269
)
511,236
478,463
Alternatives
105,336
14,578
5,002
1,940
(666
)
126,190
115,924
Active subtotal
1,682,794
75,193
20,255
84,672
(9,521 )
1,853,393
1,705,561
Index and iShares ETFs:
iShares ETFs
Equity
1,346,288
84,277
-
34,624
(2,566 )
1,462,623
1,386,175
Fixed income
401,731
95,478
-
18,198
(1,564 )
513,843
440,536
Multi-asset
3,767
502
-
170
3
4,442
4,030
Alternatives
24,979
1,603
-
1,381
(4 )
27,959
25,057
iShares ETFs subtotal
1,776,765
181,860
-
54,373
(4,131 )
2,008,867
1,855,798
Non-ETF Index
Equity
1,716,094
(75,429)
4,750
97,109
(9,148 )
1,733,376
1,682,418
Fixed income
653,363
56,951
2,051
48,635
(9,810 )
751,190
683,080
Multi-asset
8,054
(145)
(243 )
354
30
8,050
8,002
Alternatives
4,672
138
1
(171 )
(20 )
4,620
4,585
Non-ETF Index subtotal
2,382,183
(18,485)
6,559
145,927
(18,948 )
2,497,236
2,378,085
Index and iShares ETFs subtotal
4,158,948
163,375
6,559
200,300
(23,079 )
4,506,103
4,233,883
Long-term
$
5,841,742
$
238,568
$
26,814
$
284,972
$
(32,600 )
$
6,359,496
$
5,939,444
Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-term)
Net
Acquisitions
June 30,
inflows
and
Market
June 30,
2018
(outflows)
dispositions(1)
change
FX impact (2)
2019
Average AUM (3)
Equity
$
3,366,480
$
(9,135
)
$
2,590
$
139,917
$
(13,983
)
$
3,485,869
$
3,353,605
Fixed income
1,858,609
216,323
18,538
112,351
(14,691
)
2,191,130
1,949,778
Multi-asset
481,666
15,061
683
29,554
(3,236
)
523,728
490,495
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
50,734
11,126
4,968
1,449
(367
)
67,910
60,697
Liquid alternatives
52,034
3,225
28
586
(359
)
55,514
52,683
Currency and commodities(5)
32,219
1,968
7
1,115
36
35,345
32,186
Alternatives subtotal
134,987
16,319
5,003
3,150
(690 )
158,769
145,566
Long-term
$
5,841,742
$
238,568
$
26,814
$
284,972
$
(32,600 )
$
6,359,496
$
5,939,444
Amounts include net AUM from the acquisitions of Tennenbaum Capital Partners in August 2018 and the asset management business of Citibanamex in September 2018, AUM reclassifications and net dispositions related to the transfer of BlackRock's UK Defined Contribution Administration and Platform business to Aegon N.V. in July 2018, and net AUM dispositions related to the sale of BlackRock's minority interest in DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. to The DSP Group in August 2018.
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months.
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue decreased $41 million from the second quarter of 2018, primarily driven by lower securities lending revenue, as well as the negative impact of divergent equity beta and foreign exchange movements on average AUM, mix shift toward fixed income and cash, and strategic price changes to certain products, partially offset by the positive impact of acquisitions and organic growth. Securities lending revenue of $150 million in the current quarter compared with $183 million in second quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting reduced borrowing demand, lower cash spreads and reduced European seasonal demand.
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $98 million from the first quarter of 2019, driven by the impact of higher average AUM and the effect of one additional day in the quarter. Securities lending revenue of $150 million in the current quarter compared with $148 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Performance fees decreased $27 million from the second quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting lower revenue from long- only equity products.
Performance fees increased $38 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher revenue from liquid hedge funds.
Technology services revenue increased $39 million from the second quarter of 2018 and $33 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher revenue fromAladdin and the impact of the eFront acquisition.
Advisory and other revenue decreased $25 million from the second quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting lower fees from advisory and transition management assignments.
8
SUMMARY OF OPERATING EXPENSE
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2019
2018
Change
2019
Change
2019
2018
Change
Operating expense
Employee compensation and benefits
$
1,083
$
1,082
$
1
$
1,064
$
19
$
2,147
$
2,203
$
(56)
Distribution and servicing costs:
Retrocessions
164
181
(17
)
161
3
325
373
(48)
12b-1 costs
88
101
(13
)
88
-
176
207
(31)
Other
164
133
31
155
9
319
267
52
Total distribution and servicing costs
416
415
1
404
12
820
847
(27)
Direct fund expense
252
264
(12
)
242
10
494
525
(31)
General and administration:
Marketing and promotional
81
91
(10
)
81
-
162
176
(14)
Occupancy and office related
75
73
2
74
1
149
147
2
Portfolio services
65
73
(8
)
62
3
127
143
(16)
Technology
67
58
9
69
(2)
136
111
25
Professional services
44
37
7
33
11
77
69
8
Communications
10
9
1
9
1
19
19
-
Foreign exchange remeasurement
12
4
8
8
4
20
5
15
Contingent consideration fair value adjustments
13
(1
)
14
6
7
19
5
14
Product launch costs
59
-
59
-
59
59
11
48
Other general and administration
44
49
(5
)
46
(2)
90
90
-
Total general and administration expense
470
393
77
388
82
858
776
82
Amortization of intangible assets
25
11
14
15
10
40
22
18
Total operating expense
$
2,246
$
2,165
$
81
$
2,113
$
133
$
4,359
$
4,373
$
(14)
Highlights
Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $19 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher incentive compensation, driven in part by higher performance fees, partially offset by lower seasonal payroll taxes in the current quarter.
General and administration expense increased $77 million from the second quarter of 2018 and $82 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to $59 million of product launch costs (excluding $2 million included in employee compensation and benefits expense), primarily associated with the June 2019 close of the $1.4 billion BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The increase also reflected contingent consideration fair value adjustments related to prior acquisitions and professional fees incurred in connection with the eFront acquisition.
Amortization of intangible assets expense increased $14 million from the second quarter of 2018 and $10 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting amortization of intangible assets acquired in the eFront acquisition.
9
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2019
2018
Change
2019
Change
2019
2018
Change
Income tax expense
$
322
$
338
$
(16)
$
298
$
24
$
620
$
603
$
17
Effective tax rate
24.3
%
24.0
%
30
bps
22.1
%
220
bps
23.2
%
21.8
%
140
bps
Highlights
First quarter 2019 income tax expense included $22 million of discrete tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards that vested in the first quarter of 2019.
SUMMARY AND RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) TO NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), AS ADJUSTED
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2019
2018
Change
2019
Change
2019
2018
Change
Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis
$
57
$
(24
)
$
81
$
125
$
(68
)
$
182
$
(40
)
$
222
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests ("NCI")
10
5
5
7
3
17
10
7
Nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted(1)(2)
$
47
$
(29)
$
76
$
118
$
(71)
$
165
$
(50)
$
215
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2019
2018
Change
2019
Change
2019
2018
Change
Net gain (loss) on investments(1)(2)
Private equity
$
32
$
5
$
27
$
-
$
32
$
32
$
6
$
26
Real assets
4
9
(5
)
6
(2
)
10
14
(4
)
Other alternatives(3)
7
1
6
8
(1
)
15
4
11
Other investments(4)
31
(18
)
49
73
(42
)
104
(17
)
121
Subtotal
74
(3)
77
87
(13)
161
7
154
Other gains(5)
5
1
4
48
(43)
53
1
52
Total net gain (loss) on investments(1)(2)
79
(2)
81
135
(56)
214
8
206
Interest and dividend income
20
19
1
29
(9)
49
34
15
Interest expense
(52)
(46)
(6)
(46)
(6)
(98)
(92)
(6)
Net interest expense
(32)
(27)
(5)
(17)
(15)
(49)
(58)
9
Nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted(1)(2)
$
47
$
(29)
$
76
$
118
$
(71)
$
165
$
(50)
$
215
Net of net income (loss) attributable to NCI. Amounts also include net gain (loss) on consolidated VIEs.
Management believes nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating contribution to results. For more information on other as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP see notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12.
Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to direct hedge fund strategies and hedge fund solutions.
Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to equity and fixed income investments.
Amounts primarily include noncash pre-tax gains related to the revaluation of certain minority strategic investments.
10
RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(in millions), (unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Operating income, GAAP basis
$
1,278
$
1,440
$
1,233
$
2,511
$
2,815
Non-GAAP expense adjustment:
PNC LTIP funding obligation
-
3
-
-
6
Operating income, as adjusted (1)
1,278
1,443
1,233
2,511
2,821
Product launch costs and commissions
61
-
-
61
12
Operating income used for operating margin measurement
$
1,339
$
1,443
$
1,233
$
2,572
$
2,833
Revenue, GAAP basis
$
3,524
$
3,605
$
3,346
$
6,870
$
7,188
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Distribution and servicing costs
(416)
(415)
(404)
(820)
(847)
Revenue used for operating margin measurement
$
3,108
$
3,190
$
2,942
$
6,050
$
6,341
Operating margin, GAAP basis
36.3%
39.9%
36.8%
36.6%
39.2%
Operating margin, as adjusted (1)
43.1%
45.2%
41.9%
42.5%
44.7%
See note (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.
RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK, AS ADJUSTED
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(in millions, except per share data), (unaudited)
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis
$
1,003
$
1,073
$
1,053
$
2,056
$
2,162
Non-GAAP adjustments:
PNC LTIP funding obligation, net of tax
-
3
-
-
6
Income tax matters
-
4
-
-
4
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted (2)
$
1,003
$
1,080
$
1,053
$
2,056
$
2,172
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (3)
156.4
162.2
159.3
157.9
162.5
Diluted earnings per common share, GAAP basis (3)
$
6.41
$
6.62
$
6.61
$
13.02
$
13.30
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (2) (3)
$
6.41
$
6.66
$
6.61
$
13.02
$
13.36
See notes (2) and (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (unaudited)
BlackRock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"); however, management believes evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and considers them to be helpful, for both management and investors, in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance over time. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures as a benchmark to compare its performance with other companies and to enhance the comparability of this information for the reporting periods presented. Non-GAAP measures may pose limitations because they do not include all of BlackRock's revenue and expense. BlackRock's management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance. Adjustments to GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP adjustments") include certain items management deems nonrecurring or that occur infrequently, transactions that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow.
11
Computations for all periods are derived from the condensed consolidated statements of income as follows:
Operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted:Management believes operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, are effective indicators of BlackRock's financial performance over time, and, therefore, provide useful disclosure to investors. Management believes that operating margin, as adjusted, reflects the Company'slong-termability to manage ongoing costs in relation to its revenues. The Company uses operating margin, as adjusted, to assess the Company's financial performance and to determine thelong-termand annual compensation of the Company'ssenior-levelemployees. Furthermore, this metric is used to evaluate the Company's relative performance against industry peers, as it eliminates margin variability arising from the accounting for different distribution channels utilized by asset managers.
Operating income, as adjusted, includes a non-GAAP expense adjustment. In the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the portion of compensation expense associated with certain long-term incentive plans ("LTIP") funded, or to be funded, through share distributions to participants of BlackRock stock held by PNC has been excluded because it ultimately does not impact BlackRock's book value.
Operating income used for measuring operating margin, as adjusted, is equal to operating income, as adjusted, excluding the impact of product launch costs (e.g. closed-end fund launch costs) and related commissions. Management believes the exclusion of such costs and related commissions is useful because these costs can fluctuate considerably and revenue associated with the expenditure of these costs will not fully impact BlackRock's results until future periods.
Revenue used for calculating operating margin, as adjusted, is reduced by the Company's distribution and servicing costs, which are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of income. Distribution and servicing costs are direct payments to third parties for the distribution and servicing of retail products and may vary between periods based on the type of investment product sold and geographic location. The Company recovers these costs through revenue received from its retail products.
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted: Management believes net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, and diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, are useful measures of BlackRock's profitability and financial performance. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, equals net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis, adjusted for significant nonrecurring items, charges that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow.
See aforementioned discussion regarding operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, for information on the PNC LTIP funding obligation.
For each period presented, the non-GAAP adjustment related to the PNC LTIP funding obligation was tax effected at the respective blended rates applicable to the adjustment. Amounts for income tax matters represent net noncash (benefits) expense primarily associated with the revaluation of certain deferred tax liabilities related to intangible assets and goodwill. Amounts have been excluded from the as adjusted results as these items will not have a cash flow impact and to ensure comparability among periods presented.
Per share amounts reflect net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
Nonvoting participating preferred stock is considered to be a common stock equivalent for purposes of determining basic and diluted earnings per share calculations.
12
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions.
BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.
BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (2) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management; (3) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (4) the impact of increased competition; (5) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (6) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (7) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (8) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection; (9) the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (10) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock or PNC; (11) changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (12) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (13) the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (15) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (16) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (17) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (18) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds platform; (19) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and
the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.
BlackRock's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and BlackRock's subsequent filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.govand on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com, discuss these factors in more detail and identify additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements. The information contained on the Company's website is not a part of this earnings release.
PERFORMANCE NOTES
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Except as specified, the performance information shown is as of June 30, 2019 and is based on preliminary data available at that time. The performance data shown reflects information for all actively and passively managed equity and fixed income accounts, including US registered investment companies, European-domiciled retail funds and separate accounts for which performance data is available, including performance data for high net worth accounts available as of May 31, 2019. The performance data does not include accounts terminated prior to June 30, 2019 and accounts for which data has not yet been verified. If such accounts had been included, the performance data provided may have substantially differed from that shown.
Performance comparisons shown are gross-of-fees for institutional and high net worth separate accounts, and net-of-fees for retail funds. The performance tracking shown for index accounts is based on gross-of-fees performance and includes all institutional accounts and all iShares funds globally using an index strategy. AUM information is based on AUM available as of June 30, 2019 for each account or fund in the asset class shown without adjustment for overlapping management of the same account or fund. Fund performance reflects the reinvestment of dividends and distributions.
Performance shown is derived from applicable benchmarks or peer median information, as selected by BlackRock, Inc. Peer medians are based in part on data either from Lipper, Inc. or Morningstar, Inc. for each included product.