Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc    BLK

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/18 04:02:03 pm
475.14 USD   +0.88%
06:48aBLACKROCK : second-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
06:26aBLACKROCK : second-quarter profit falls 6.5%
RE
06:16aBLACKROCK : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : Q 2019 2nd Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:15am EDT

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Samantha Tortora 212.810.5397

Brian Beades 212.810.5596

BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $6.41

New York, July 19, 2019 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

$151 billion of quarterly total net inflows, or 9% organic asset growth, driven by record fixed income and cash activity

2% decrease in revenue year-over-year reflects lower base fees, driven in part by lower securities lending revenue, and lower performance fees

20% growth in technology services revenue year-over-year reflects momentum in Aladdin® and the impact of the eFront acquisition, which closed in May 2019

11% decrease in operating income year-over-yearalso reflects $61 million of fund launch costs

3% decrease in diluted EPS (4% as adjusted) year-over-year reflects lower operating income and a higher effective tax rate in the current quarter, partially offset by higher nonoperating income and a lower diluted share count

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:

"BlackRock generated $151 billion of total net inflows in the second quarter, a record 9% annualized organic asset growth. While organic base fee growth of 3% and the year-over-year revenue decline reflected certain market headwinds, our second quarter results validate BlackRock's unique ability to bring together the entire firm to meet clients' needs in any market environment. We are now working with clients in more ways than ever before and developing deeper relationships with them as a result.

"iShares AUM grew to $2 trillion at quarter end, doubling in just five years, with 80% of that growth coming organically. iShares net inflows of $36 billion were once again paced by our industry-leading fixed income ETF franchise. Active net inflows of $75 billion were also led by fixed income, reflecting two significant strategic institutional wins, and included the successful close of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, a $1.4 billion active equity fund that was the industry's largest closed-end fund raise in the last five years. Cash management strategies saw strong net inflows, driven by client de-risking and a number of significant wins.

"Technology services revenue grew 20% year-over-year as we continued to invest in our leading technology capabilities. We closed our acquisition of eFront during the quarter further reinforcing Aladdin's value proposition as the world's most comprehensive whole-portfolio technology solution.

"BlackRock continues to be disciplined in the way we invest in and evolve our platform. By approaching client needs comprehensively, bringing together the entirety of our global investment and technology platform, I am more confident than ever that we will continue to deliver exceptional long-term value for both clients and shareholders."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in millions, except per share data)

Q2

Q2

2019

2018

AUM

$

6,842,482

$

6,299,706

% change

9%

Total net flows

$

150,985

$

20,015

GAAP basis:

Revenue

$

3,524

$

3,605

% change

(2)%

Operating income

$

1,278

$

1,440

% change

(11)%

Operating margin

36.3%

39.9%

Net income(1)

$

1,003

$

1,073

% change

(7)%

Diluted EPS

$

6.41

$

6.62

% change

(3)%

Weighted average diluted shares

156.4

162.2

% change

(4)%

As Adjusted:

Operating income(2)

$

1,278

$

1,443

% change

(11)%

Operating margin(2)

43.1%

45.2%

Net income(1) (2)

$

1,003

$

1,080

% change

(7)%

Diluted EPS(2)

$

6.41

$

6.66

% change

(4)%

  1. Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
  2. See notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.

NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

Q2

YTD

(in billions)

2019

2019

Long-term net flows:

$

125.4

$

184.4

By region:

Americas

$

108.3

$

148.4

EMEA

10.9

32.7

APAC

6.2

3.3

By client type:

Retail:

$

1.9

$

1.1

US

6.6

9.8

International

(4.7

)

(8.7

)

iShares®:

$

36.1

$

66.8

Core

19.7

39.2

Non-Core

16.4

27.6

Institutional:

$

87.4

$

116.5

Active

73.2

88.5

Index

14.2

28.0

Cash management net flows

$

25.6

$

31.3

Total net flows

$

151.0

$

215.7

1

BUSINESS RESULTS

June 30, 2019

Q2 2019

Q2 2019

June 30, 2019

Q2 2019

AUM

Base fees(1)

(in millions), (unaudited)

Net flows

AUM

Base fees(1)

% of Total

% of Total

RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE

Retail

$

1,914

$

664,906

$

846

10%

30%

iShares ETFs

36,096

2,008,867

1,128

29%

39%

Institutional:

Active

73,174

1,272,532

537

19%

18%

Index

14,181

2,413,191

245

35%

8%

Total institutional

87,355

3,685,723

782

54%

26%

Long-term

125,365

6,359,496

2,756

93%

95%

Cash management

25,621

481,208

147

7%

5%

Advisory

(1)

1,778

-

-

-

Total

$

150,985

$

6,842,482

$

2,903

100%

100%

RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE

Active

$

74,981

$

1,853,393

$

1,365

27%

47%

Index and iShares ETFs

50,384

4,506,103

1,391

66%

48%

Long-term

125,365

6,359,496

2,756

93%

95%

Cash management

25,621

481,208

147

7%

5%

Advisory

(1)

1,778

-

-

-

Total

$

150,985

$

6,842,482

$

2,903

100%

100%

RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

Equity

$

5,915

$

3,485,869

$

1,418

51%

49%

Fixed income

110,392

2,191,130

806

32%

28%

Multi-asset

6,192

523,728

288

8%

10%

Alternatives

2,866

158,769

244

2%

8%

Long-term

125,365

6,359,496

2,756

93%

95%

Cash management

25,621

481,208

147

7%

5%

Advisory

(1)

1,778

-

-

-

Total

$

150,985

$

6,842,482

$

2,903

100%

100%

  1. Base fees include investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue.

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT JUNE 30, 2019(1)

One-year period

Three-year period

Five-year period

Fixed income:

Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median

Taxable

79%

82%

86%

Tax-exempt

26%

75%

78%

Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance

94%

97%

98%

Equity:

Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median

Fundamental

69%

74%

84%

Systematic

39%

90%

93%

Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance

95%

99%

99%

  1. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 13 for performance disclosure detail.

TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States,

  1. 374-0176,or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 5448987). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 19, 2019 and ending at midnight on Friday, August 2, 2019. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 5448987. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

ABOUT BLACKROCK

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.84 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com| Twitter: @blackrock| Blog: www.blackrockblog.com|

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)

Three Months

Three Months Ended

Ended

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

Change

2019

Change

Revenue

Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue

$

2,903

$

2,944

$

(41)

$

2,805

$

98

Investment advisory performance fees

64

91

(27)

26

38

Technology services revenue

237

198

39

204

33

Distribution fees

267

294

(27)

262

5

Advisory and other revenue

53

78

(25)

49

4

Total revenue

3,524

3,605

(81)

3,346

178

Expense

Employee compensation and benefits

1,083

1,082

1

1,064

19

Distribution and servicing costs

416

415

1

404

12

Direct fund expense

252

264

(12)

242

10

General and administration

470

393

77

388

82

Amortization of intangible assets

25

11

14

15

10

Total expense

2,246

2,165

81

2,113

133

Operating income

1,278

1,440

(162)

1,233

45

Nonoperating income (expense)

Net gain (loss) on investments

89

3

86

142

(53)

Interest and dividend income

20

19

1

29

(9)

Interest expense

(52)

(46)

(6)

(46)

(6)

Total nonoperating income (expense)

57

(24)

81

125

(68)

Income before income taxes

1,335

1,416

(81)

1,358

(23)

Income tax expense

322

338

(16)

298

24

Net income

1,013

1,078

(65)

1,060

(47)

Less:

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

10

5

5

7

3

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

$

1,003

$

1,073

$

(70)

$

1,053

$

(50)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

155,354,552

160,980,960

(5,626,408)

158,268,034

(2,913,482)

Diluted

156,360,741

162,161,937

(5,801,196)

159,348,431

(2,987,690)

Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders (3)

Basic

$

6.46

$

6.67

$

(0.21)

$

6.65

$

(0.19)

Diluted

$

6.41

$

6.62

$

(0.21)

$

6.61

$

(0.20)

Cash dividends declared and paid per share

$

3.30

$

2.88

$

0.42

$

3.30

$

-

Supplemental information:

AUM (end of period)

$

6,842,482

$

6,299,706

$

542,776

$

6,515,345

$

327,137

Shares outstanding (end of period)

155,366,861

160,779,596

(5,412,735)

155,323,503

43,358

GAAP:

Operating margin

36.3%

39.9%

(360) bps

36.8%

(50) bps

Effective tax rate

24.3%

24.0%

30 bps

22.1%

220

bps

As adjusted:

Operating income (1)

$

1,278

$

1,443

$

(165)

$

1,233

$

45

Operating margin (1)

43.1%

45.2%

(210) bps

41.9%

120

bps

Nonoperating income (expense), less net income

(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

$

47

$

(29)

$

76

$

118

$

(71)

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2)

$

1,003

$

1,080

$

(77)

$

1,053

$

(50)

Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders per share (2) (3)

$

6.41

$

6.66

$

(0.25)

$

6.61

$

(0.20)

Effective tax rate

24.3%

23.7%

60 bps

22.1%

220

bps

See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

Change

Revenue

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities

lending revenue

$

5,708

$

5,891

$

(183)

Investment advisory performance fees

90

161

(71)

Technology services revenue

441

382

59

Distribution fees

529

605

(76)

Advisory and other revenue

102

149

(47)

Total revenue

6,870

7,188

(318)

Expense

Employee compensation and benefits

2,147

2,203

(56)

Distribution and servicing costs

820

847

(27)

Direct fund expense

494

525

(31)

General and administration

858

776

82

Amortization of intangible assets

40

22

18

Total expense

4,359

4,373

(14)

Operating income

2,511

2,815

(304)

Nonoperating income (expense)

Net gain (loss) on investments

231

18

213

Interest and dividend income

49

34

15

Interest expense

(98)

(92)

(6)

Total nonoperating income (expense)

182

(40)

222

Income before income taxes

2,693

2,775

(82)

Income tax expense

620

603

17

Net income

2,073

2,172

(99)

Less:

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

17

10

7

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

$

2,056

$

2,162

$

(106)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

156,803,244

161,114,746

(4,311,502)

Diluted

157,853,711

162,532,637

(4,678,926)

Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders (3)

Basic

$

13.11

$

13.42

$

(0.31)

Diluted

$

13.02

$

13.30

$

(0.28)

Cash dividends declared and paid per share

$

6.60

$

5.76

$

0.84

Supplemental information:

AUM (end of period)

$

6,842,482

$

6,299,706

$

542,776

Shares outstanding (end of period)

155,366,861

160,779,596

(5,412,735)

GAAP:

Operating margin

36.6%

39.2%

(260) bps

Effective tax rate

23.2%

21.8%

140 bps

As adjusted:

Operating income (1)

$

2,511

$

2,821

$

(310)

Operating margin (1)

42.5%

44.7%

(220) bps

Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss)

attributable to noncontrolling interests

$

165

$

(50)

$

215

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2)

$

2,056

$

2,172

$

(116)

Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders per share (2) (3)

$

13.02

$

13.36

$

(0.34)

Effective tax rate

23.2%

21.7%

150 bps

See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.

4

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited)

Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type

Net

March 31,

inflows

Market

June 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2019

Average AUM (2)

Retail:

Equity

$

225,992

$

(1,813

)

$

8,966

$

(716

)

$

232,429

$

226,710

Fixed income

281,566

5,350

4,623

233

291,772

286,163

Multi-asset

117,898

(3,039

)

3,345

(69

)

118,135

117,275

Alternatives

20,899

1,416

253

2

22,570

21,829

Retail subtotal

646,355

1,914

17,187

(550 )

664,906

651,977

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,423,204

4,175

33,511

1,733

1,462,623

1,435,308

Fixed income

471,161

31,502

10,221

959

513,843

486,433

Multi-asset

4,171

159

107

5

4,442

4,260

Alternatives

26,174

260

1,502

23

27,959

26,038

iShares ETFs subtotal

1,924,710

36,096

45,341

2,720

2,008,867

1,952,039

Institutional:

Active:

Equity

118,653

2,920

4,470

(159 )

125,884

121,308

Fixed income

571,313

59,307

18,831

473

649,924

599,153

Multi-asset

369,046

9,740

13,332

983

393,101

378,608

Alternatives

101,138

1,207

1,274

4

103,623

102,269

Active subtotal

1,160,150

73,174

37,907

1,301

1,272,532

1,201,338

Index:

Equity

1,608,036

633

55,824

440

1,664,933

1,626,540

Fixed income

705,926

14,233

18,456

(3,024 )

735,591

717,001

Multi-asset

8,405

(668 )

261

52

8,050

8,113

Alternatives

4,713

(17 )

(74 )

(5 )

4,617

4,610

Index subtotal

2,327,080

14,181

74,467

(2,537 )

2,413,191

2,356,264

Institutional subtotal

3,487,230

87,355

112,374

(1,236 )

3,685,723

3,557,602

Long-term

6,058,295

125,365

174,902

934

6,359,496

6,161,618

Cash management

455,271

25,621

746

(430 )

481,208

462,001

Advisory (3)

1,779

(1 )

(15 )

15

1,778

1,772

Total

$

6,515,345

$

150,985

$

175,633

$

519

$

6,842,482

$

6,625,391

Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-term)

Net

March 31,

inflows

Market

June 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2019

Average AUM (2)

Active:

Equity

$

278,944

$

530

$

10,651

$

(255 )

$

289,870

$

281,490

Fixed income

836,950

65,127

23,077

943

926,097

869,698

Multi-asset

486,944

6,701

16,677

914

511,236

495,883

Alternatives

122,037

2,623

1,524

6

126,190

124,097

Active subtotal

1,724,875

74,981

51,929

1,608

1,853,393

1,771,168

Index and iShares ETFs:

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,423,204

4,175

33,511

1,733

1,462,623

1,435,308

Fixed income

471,161

31,502

10,221

959

513,843

486,433

Multi-asset

4,171

159

107

5

4,442

4,260

Alternatives

26,174

260

1,502

23

27,959

26,038

iShares ETFs subtotal

1,924,710

36,096

45,341

2,720

2,008,867

1,952,039

Non-ETF Index:

Equity

1,673,737

1,210

58,609

(180 )

1,733,376

1,693,068

Fixed income

721,855

13,763

18,833

(3,261 )

751,190

732,619

Multi-asset

8,405

(668 )

261

52

8,050

8,113

Alternatives

4,713

(17 )

(71 )

(5 )

4,620

4,611

Non-ETF Index subtotal

2,408,710

14,288

77,632

(3,394 )

2,497,236

2,438,411

Index and iShares ETFs subtotal

4,333,420

50,384

122,973

(674 )

4,506,103

4,390,450

Long-term

$

6,058,295

$

125,365

$

174,902

$

934

$

6,359,496

$

6,161,618

Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-term)

Net

March 31,

inflows

Market

June 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2019

Average AUM (2)

Equity

$

3,375,885

$

5,915

$

102,771

$

1,298

$

3,485,869

$

3,409,866

Fixed income

2,029,966

110,392

52,131

(1,359 )

2,191,130

2,088,750

Multi-asset

499,520

6,192

17,045

971

523,728

508,256

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

66,462

982

518

(52 )

67,910

67,059

Liquid alternatives

53,118

1,377

1,020

(1 )

55,514

54,370

Currency and commodities(4)

33,344

507

1,417

77

35,345

33,317

Alternatives subtotal

152,924

2,866

2,955

24

158,769

154,746

Long-term

$

6,058,295

$

125,365

$

174,902

$

934

$

6,359,496

$

6,161,618

  1. Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
  2. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.
  3. Advisory AUM represents long-term portfolio liquidation assignments.
  4. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs.

5

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited)

Year-to-Date Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type

Net

December 31,

inflows

Market

June 30,

2018

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2019

Average AUM (2)

Retail:

Equity

$

205,714

$

(5,426 )

$

32,335

$

(194 )

$

232,429

$

222,547

Fixed income

271,588

11,279

8,723

182

291,772

281,920

Multi-asset

113,417

(6,731 )

11,430

19

118,135

116,985

Alternatives

20,131

1,979

479

(19 )

22,570

21,200

Retail subtotal

610,850

1,101

52,967

(12 )

664,906

642,652

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,274,262

2,553

184,612

1,196

1,462,623

1,399,504

Fixed income

427,596

63,706

22,231

310

513,843

468,436

Multi-asset

4,485

(477 )

427

7

4,442

4,240

Alternatives

25,082

1,003

1,856

18

27,959

26,065

iShares ETFs subtotal

1,731,425

66,785

209,126

1,531

2,008,867

1,898,245

Institutional:

Active:

Equity

110,976

(2,617 )

17,411

114

125,884

119,236

Fixed income

538,961

72,299

37,772

892

649,924

575,948

Multi-asset

336,237

12,330

44,013

521

393,101

366,519

Alternatives

93,805

6,528

3,179

111

103,623

100,016

Active subtotal

1,079,979

88,540

102,375

1,638

1,272,532

1,161,719

Index:

Equity

1,444,873

(14,673 )

233,741

992

1,664,933

1,590,518

Fixed income

646,272

43,031

44,277

2,011

735,591

695,377

Multi-asset

7,745

(585 )

861

29

8,050

8,110

Alternatives

4,340

165

84

28

4,617

4,539

Index subtotal

2,103,230

27,938

278,963

3,060

2,413,191

2,298,544

Institutional subtotal

3,183,209

116,478

381,338

4,698

3,685,723

3,460,263

Long-term

5,525,484

184,364

643,431

6,217

6,359,496

6,001,160

Cash management

448,565

31,287

1,422

(66 )

481,208

456,185

Advisory (3)

1,769

-

(12 )

21

1,778

1,775

Total

$

5,975,818

$

215,651

$

644,841

$

6,172

$

6,842,482

$

6,459,120

Year-to-Date Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-term)

Net

December 31,

inflows

Market

June 30,

2018

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2019

Average AUM (2)

Active:

Equity

$

258,205

$

(8,934 )

$

40,543

$

56

$

289,870

$

277,193

Fixed income

795,985

83,412

45,602

1,098

926,097

842,447

Multi-asset

449,654

5,600

55,443

539

511,236

483,504

Alternatives

113,936

8,507

3,656

91

126,190

121,216

Active subtotal

1,617,780

88,585

145,244

1,784

1,853,393

1,724,360

Index and iShares ETFs:

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,274,262

2,553

184,612

1,196

1,462,623

1,399,504

Fixed income

427,596

63,706

22,231

310

513,843

468,436

Multi-asset

4,485

(477 )

427

7

4,442

4,240

Alternatives

25,082

1,003

1,856

18

27,959

26,065

iShares ETFs subtotal

1,731,425

66,785

209,126

1,531

2,008,867

1,898,245

Non-ETF Index:

Equity

1,503,358

(13,782 )

242,944

856

1,733,376

1,655,108

Fixed income

660,836

43,197

45,170

1,987

751,190

710,798

Multi-asset

7,745

(586 )

861

30

8,050

8,110

Alternatives

4,340

165

86

29

4,620

4,539

Non-ETF Index subtotal

2,176,279

28,994

289,061

2,902

2,497,236

2,378,555

Index and iShares ETFs subtotal

3,907,704

95,779

498,187

4,433

4,506,103

4,276,800

Long-term

$

5,525,484

$

184,364

$

643,431

$

6,217

$

6,359,496

$

6,001,160

Year-to-Date Component Changes by Product Type (Long-term)

Net

December 31,

inflows

Market

June 30,

2018

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2019

Average AUM (2)

Equity

$

3,035,825

$

(20,163 )

$

468,099

$

2,108

$

3,485,869

$

3,331,805

Fixed income

1,884,417

190,315

113,003

3,395

2,191,130

2,021,681

Multi-asset

461,884

4,537

56,731

576

523,728

495,854

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

59,827

6,920

1,120

43

67,910

65,258

Liquid alternatives

51,718

1,279

2,514

3

55,514

53,401

Currency and commodities(4)

31,813

1,476

1,964

92

35,345

33,161

Alternatives subtotal

143,358

9,675

5,598

138

158,769

151,820

Long-term

$

5,525,484

$

184,364

$

643,431

$

6,217

$

6,359,496

$

6,001,160

  1. Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
  2. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing seven months.
  3. Advisory AUM represents long-term portfolio liquidation assignments.
  4. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs.

6

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited)

Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type

Net

Acquisitions

June 30,

inflows

and

Market

June 30,

2018

(outflows)

dispositions(1)

change

FX impact (2)

2019

Average AUM (3)

Retail:

Equity

$

232,617

$

(6,019

)

$

2,137

$

5,930

$

(2,236

)

$

232,429

$

226,117

Fixed income

266,987

6,542

14,070

5,711

(1,538

)

291,772

277,967

Multi-asset

119,299

(5,772

)

2,519

2,530

(441

)

118,135

118,757

Alternatives

17,922

3,247

1,628

(117

)

(110

)

22,570

20,392

Retail subtotal

636,825

(2,002)

20,354

14,054

(4,325 )

664,906

643,233

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,346,288

84,277

-

34,624

(2,566 )

1,462,623

1,386,175

Fixed income

401,731

95,478

-

18,198

(1,564 )

513,843

440,536

Multi-asset

3,767

502

-

170

3

4,442

4,030

Alternatives

24,979

1,603

-

1,381

(4 )

27,959

25,057

iShares ETFs subtotal

1,776,765

181,860

-

54,373

(4,131 )

2,008,867

1,855,798

Institutional:

Active:

Equity

134,986

(9,003)

(4,296 )

5,321

(1,124 )

125,884

123,053

Fixed income

550,444

58,586

2,417

40,684

(2,207 )

649,924

563,219

Multi-asset

350,545

20,476

(1,593 )

26,501

(2,828 )

393,101

359,706

Alternatives

87,413

11,331

3,374

2,061

(556 )

103,623

95,532

Active subtotal

1,123,388

81,390

(98 )

74,567

(6,715 )

1,272,532

1,141,510

Index:

Equity

1,652,589

(78,390)

4,749

94,042

(8,057 )

1,664,933

1,618,260

Fixed income

639,447

55,717

2,051

47,758

(9,382 )

735,591

668,056

Multi-asset

8,055

(145)

(243 )

353

30

8,050

8,002

Alternatives

4,673

138

1

(175 )

(20 )

4,617

4,585

Index subtotal

2,304,764

(22,680)

6,558

141,978

(17,429 )

2,413,191

2,298,903

Institutional subtotal

3,428,152

58,710

6,460

216,545

(24,144 )

3,685,723

3,440,413

Long-term

5,841,742

238,568

26,814

284,972

(32,600 )

6,359,496

5,939,444

Cash management

457,054

22,864

686

2,601

(1,997 )

481,208

454,495

Advisory (4)

910

888

-

(16 )

(4 )

1,778

1,629

Total

$

6,299,706

$

262,320

$

27,500

$

287,557

$

(34,601 )

$

6,842,482

$

6,395,568

Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-term)

Net

Acquisitions

June 30,

inflows

and

Market

June 30,

2018

(outflows)

dispositions(1)

change

FX impact (2)

2019

Average AUM (3)

Active:

Equity

$

304,098

$

(17,983

)

$

(2,160

)

$

8,184

$

(2,269

)

$

289,870

$

285,012

Fixed income

803,515

63,894

16,487

45,518

(3,317

)

926,097

826,162

Multi-asset

469,845

14,704

926

29,030

(3,269

)

511,236

478,463

Alternatives

105,336

14,578

5,002

1,940

(666

)

126,190

115,924

Active subtotal

1,682,794

75,193

20,255

84,672

(9,521 )

1,853,393

1,705,561

Index and iShares ETFs:

iShares ETFs

Equity

1,346,288

84,277

-

34,624

(2,566 )

1,462,623

1,386,175

Fixed income

401,731

95,478

-

18,198

(1,564 )

513,843

440,536

Multi-asset

3,767

502

-

170

3

4,442

4,030

Alternatives

24,979

1,603

-

1,381

(4 )

27,959

25,057

iShares ETFs subtotal

1,776,765

181,860

-

54,373

(4,131 )

2,008,867

1,855,798

Non-ETF Index

Equity

1,716,094

(75,429)

4,750

97,109

(9,148 )

1,733,376

1,682,418

Fixed income

653,363

56,951

2,051

48,635

(9,810 )

751,190

683,080

Multi-asset

8,054

(145)

(243 )

354

30

8,050

8,002

Alternatives

4,672

138

1

(171 )

(20 )

4,620

4,585

Non-ETF Index subtotal

2,382,183

(18,485)

6,559

145,927

(18,948 )

2,497,236

2,378,085

Index and iShares ETFs subtotal

4,158,948

163,375

6,559

200,300

(23,079 )

4,506,103

4,233,883

Long-term

$

5,841,742

$

238,568

$

26,814

$

284,972

$

(32,600 )

$

6,359,496

$

5,939,444

Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-term)

Net

Acquisitions

June 30,

inflows

and

Market

June 30,

2018

(outflows)

dispositions(1)

change

FX impact (2)

2019

Average AUM (3)

Equity

$

3,366,480

$

(9,135

)

$

2,590

$

139,917

$

(13,983

)

$

3,485,869

$

3,353,605

Fixed income

1,858,609

216,323

18,538

112,351

(14,691

)

2,191,130

1,949,778

Multi-asset

481,666

15,061

683

29,554

(3,236

)

523,728

490,495

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

50,734

11,126

4,968

1,449

(367

)

67,910

60,697

Liquid alternatives

52,034

3,225

28

586

(359

)

55,514

52,683

Currency and commodities(5)

32,219

1,968

7

1,115

36

35,345

32,186

Alternatives subtotal

134,987

16,319

5,003

3,150

(690 )

158,769

145,566

Long-term

$

5,841,742

$

238,568

$

26,814

$

284,972

$

(32,600 )

$

6,359,496

$

5,939,444

  1. Amounts include net AUM from the acquisitions of Tennenbaum Capital Partners in August 2018 and the asset management business of Citibanamex in September 2018, AUM reclassifications and net dispositions related to the transfer of BlackRock's UK Defined Contribution Administration and Platform business to Aegon N.V. in July 2018, and net AUM dispositions related to the sale of BlackRock's minority interest in DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. to The DSP Group in August 2018.
  2. Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
  3. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months.
  4. Advisory AUM represents long-term portfolio liquidation assignments.
  5. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs.

7

SUMMARY OF REVENUE

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2019

2018

Change

2019

Change

2019

2018

Change

Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue:

Equity:

Active

$

385

$

426

$

(41

)

$

375

$

10

$

760

$

864

$

(104

)

iShares ETFs

870

911

(41

)

847

23

1,717

1,837

(120

)

Non-ETF Index

163

187

(24

)

164

(1

)

327

363

(36

)

Equity subtotal

1,418

1,524

(106)

1,386

32

2,804

3,064

(260)

Fixed income:

Active

474

458

16

457

17

931

914

17

iShares ETFs

234

207

27

220

14

454

415

39

Non-ETF Index

98

101

(3)

97

1

195

194

1

Fixed income subtotal

806

766

40

774

32

1,580

1,523

57

Multi-asset

288

295

(7)

276

12

564

591

(27)

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

118

83

35

110

8

228

160

68

Liquid alternatives

102

93

9

94

8

196

194

2

Currency and commodities

24

26

(2)

24

-

48

51

(3)

Alternatives subtotal

244

202

42

228

16

472

405

67

Long-term

2,756

2,787

(31)

2,664

92

5,420

5,583

(163)

Cash management

147

157

(10)

141

6

288

308

(20)

Total base fees

2,903

2,944

(41)

2,805

98

5,708

5,891

(183)

Investment advisory performance fees:

Equity

4

43

(39)

-

4

4

61

(57)

Fixed income

-

(1)

1

2

(2)

2

2

-

Multi-asset

6

9

(3)

-

6

6

14

(8)

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

15

2

13

20

(5)

35

2

33

Liquid alternatives

39

38

1

4

35

43

82

(39)

Alternatives subtotal

54

40

14

24

30

78

84

(6)

Total performance fees

64

91

(27)

26

38

90

161

(71)

Technology services revenue

237

198

39

204

33

441

382

59

Distribution fees:

Retrocessions

164

181

(17)

161

3

325

373

(48)

12b-1 fees (US mutual funds distribution fees)

88

103

(15)

89

(1)

177

211

(34)

Other

15

10

5

12

3

27

21

6

Total distribution fees

267

294

(27)

262

5

529

605

(76)

Advisory and other revenue:

Advisory

22

33

(11)

19

3

41

54

(13)

Other

31

45

(14)

30

1

61

95

(34)

Total advisory and other revenue

53

78

(25)

49

4

102

149

(47)

Total revenue

$

3,524

$

3,605

$

(81)

$

3,346

$

178

$

6,870

$

7,188

$

(318)

Highlights

  • Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue decreased $41 million from the second quarter of 2018, primarily driven by lower securities lending revenue, as well as the negative impact of divergent equity beta and foreign exchange movements on average AUM, mix shift toward fixed income and cash, and strategic price changes to certain products, partially offset by the positive impact of acquisitions and organic growth. Securities lending revenue of $150 million in the current quarter compared with $183 million in second quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting reduced borrowing demand, lower cash spreads and reduced European seasonal demand.
    Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $98 million from the first quarter of 2019, driven by the impact of higher average AUM and the effect of one additional day in the quarter. Securities lending revenue of $150 million in the current quarter compared with $148 million in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Performance fees decreased $27 million from the second quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting lower revenue from long- only equity products.
    Performance fees increased $38 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher revenue from liquid hedge funds.
  • Technology services revenue increased $39 million from the second quarter of 2018 and $33 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher revenue from Aladdin and the impact of the eFront acquisition.
  • Advisory and other revenue decreased $25 million from the second quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting lower fees from advisory and transition management assignments.

8

SUMMARY OF OPERATING EXPENSE

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2019

2018

Change

2019

Change

2019

2018

Change

Operating expense

Employee compensation and benefits

$

1,083

$

1,082

$

1

$

1,064

$

19

$

2,147

$

2,203

$

(56)

Distribution and servicing costs:

Retrocessions

164

181

(17

)

161

3

325

373

(48)

12b-1 costs

88

101

(13

)

88

-

176

207

(31)

Other

164

133

31

155

9

319

267

52

Total distribution and servicing costs

416

415

1

404

12

820

847

(27)

Direct fund expense

252

264

(12

)

242

10

494

525

(31)

General and administration:

Marketing and promotional

81

91

(10

)

81

-

162

176

(14)

Occupancy and office related

75

73

2

74

1

149

147

2

Portfolio services

65

73

(8

)

62

3

127

143

(16)

Technology

67

58

9

69

(2)

136

111

25

Professional services

44

37

7

33

11

77

69

8

Communications

10

9

1

9

1

19

19

-

Foreign exchange remeasurement

12

4

8

8

4

20

5

15

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments

13

(1

)

14

6

7

19

5

14

Product launch costs

59

-

59

-

59

59

11

48

Other general and administration

44

49

(5

)

46

(2)

90

90

-

Total general and administration expense

470

393

77

388

82

858

776

82

Amortization of intangible assets

25

11

14

15

10

40

22

18

Total operating expense

$

2,246

$

2,165

$

81

$

2,113

$

133

$

4,359

$

4,373

$

(14)

Highlights

  • Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $19 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher incentive compensation, driven in part by higher performance fees, partially offset by lower seasonal payroll taxes in the current quarter.
  • General and administration expense increased $77 million from the second quarter of 2018 and $82 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to $59 million of product launch costs (excluding $2 million included in employee compensation and benefits expense), primarily associated with the June 2019 close of the $1.4 billion BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The increase also reflected contingent consideration fair value adjustments related to prior acquisitions and professional fees incurred in connection with the eFront acquisition.
  • Amortization of intangible assets expense increased $14 million from the second quarter of 2018 and $10 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting amortization of intangible assets acquired in the eFront acquisition.

9

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2019

2018

Change

2019

Change

2019

2018

Change

Income tax expense

$

322

$

338

$

(16)

$

298

$

24

$

620

$

603

$

17

Effective tax rate

24.3

%

24.0

%

30

bps

22.1

%

220

bps

23.2

%

21.8

%

140

bps

Highlights

  • First quarter 2019 income tax expense included $22 million of discrete tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards that vested in the first quarter of 2019.

SUMMARY AND RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) TO NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), AS ADJUSTED

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2019

2018

Change

2019

Change

2019

2018

Change

Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis

$

57

$

(24

)

$

81

$

125

$

(68

)

$

182

$

(40

)

$

222

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests ("NCI")

10

5

5

7

3

17

10

7

Nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted(1)(2)

$

47

$

(29)

$

76

$

118

$

(71)

$

165

$

(50)

$

215

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2019

2018

Change

2019

Change

2019

2018

Change

Net gain (loss) on investments(1)(2)

Private equity

$

32

$

5

$

27

$

-

$

32

$

32

$

6

$

26

Real assets

4

9

(5

)

6

(2

)

10

14

(4

)

Other alternatives(3)

7

1

6

8

(1

)

15

4

11

Other investments(4)

31

(18

)

49

73

(42

)

104

(17

)

121

Subtotal

74

(3)

77

87

(13)

161

7

154

Other gains(5)

5

1

4

48

(43)

53

1

52

Total net gain (loss) on investments(1)(2)

79

(2)

81

135

(56)

214

8

206

Interest and dividend income

20

19

1

29

(9)

49

34

15

Interest expense

(52)

(46)

(6)

(46)

(6)

(98)

(92)

(6)

Net interest expense

(32)

(27)

(5)

(17)

(15)

(49)

(58)

9

Nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted(1)(2)

$

47

$

(29)

$

76

$

118

$

(71)

$

165

$

(50)

$

215

  1. Net of net income (loss) attributable to NCI. Amounts also include net gain (loss) on consolidated VIEs.
  2. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating contribution to results. For more information on other as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP see notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12.
  3. Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to direct hedge fund strategies and hedge fund solutions.
  4. Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to equity and fixed income investments.
  5. Amounts primarily include noncash pre-tax gains related to the revaluation of certain minority strategic investments.

10

RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(in millions), (unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Operating income, GAAP basis

$

1,278

$

1,440

$

1,233

$

2,511

$

2,815

Non-GAAP expense adjustment:

PNC LTIP funding obligation

-

3

-

-

6

Operating income, as adjusted (1)

1,278

1,443

1,233

2,511

2,821

Product launch costs and commissions

61

-

-

61

12

Operating income used for operating margin measurement

$

1,339

$

1,443

$

1,233

$

2,572

$

2,833

Revenue, GAAP basis

$

3,524

$

3,605

$

3,346

$

6,870

$

7,188

Non-GAAP adjustment:

Distribution and servicing costs

(416)

(415)

(404)

(820)

(847)

Revenue used for operating margin measurement

$

3,108

$

3,190

$

2,942

$

6,050

$

6,341

Operating margin, GAAP basis

36.3%

39.9%

36.8%

36.6%

39.2%

Operating margin, as adjusted (1)

43.1%

45.2%

41.9%

42.5%

44.7%

See note (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK, AS ADJUSTED

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(in millions, except per share data), (unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis

$

1,003

$

1,073

$

1,053

$

2,056

$

2,162

Non-GAAP adjustments:

PNC LTIP funding obligation, net of tax

-

3

-

-

6

Income tax matters

-

4

-

-

4

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted (2)

$

1,003

$

1,080

$

1,053

$

2,056

$

2,172

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (3)

156.4

162.2

159.3

157.9

162.5

Diluted earnings per common share, GAAP basis (3)

$

6.41

$

6.62

$

6.61

$

13.02

$

13.30

Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (2) (3)

$

6.41

$

6.66

$

6.61

$

13.02

$

13.36

See notes (2) and (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (unaudited)

BlackRock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"); however, management believes evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and considers them to be helpful, for both management and investors, in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance over time. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures as a benchmark to compare its performance with other companies and to enhance the comparability of this information for the reporting periods presented. Non-GAAP measures may pose limitations because they do not include all of BlackRock's revenue and expense. BlackRock's management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance. Adjustments to GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP adjustments") include certain items management deems nonrecurring or that occur infrequently, transactions that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow.

11

Computations for all periods are derived from the condensed consolidated statements of income as follows:

  1. Operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted: Management believes operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, are effective indicators of BlackRock's financial performance over time, and, therefore, provide useful disclosure to investors. Management believes that operating margin, as adjusted, reflects the Company's long-termability to manage ongoing costs in relation to its revenues. The Company uses operating margin, as adjusted, to assess the Company's financial performance and to determine the long-termand annual compensation of the Company's senior-levelemployees. Furthermore, this metric is used to evaluate the Company's relative performance against industry peers, as it eliminates margin variability arising from the accounting for different distribution channels utilized by asset managers.
  • Operating income, as adjusted, includes a non-GAAP expense adjustment. In the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the portion of compensation expense associated with certain long-term incentive plans ("LTIP") funded, or to be funded, through share distributions to participants of BlackRock stock held by PNC has been excluded because it ultimately does not impact BlackRock's book value.
  • Operating income used for measuring operating margin, as adjusted, is equal to operating income, as adjusted, excluding the impact of product launch costs (e.g. closed-end fund launch costs) and related commissions. Management believes the exclusion of such costs and related commissions is useful because these costs can fluctuate considerably and revenue associated with the expenditure of these costs will not fully impact BlackRock's results until future periods.
  • Revenue used for calculating operating margin, as adjusted, is reduced by the Company's distribution and servicing costs, which are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of income. Distribution and servicing costs are direct payments to third parties for the distribution and servicing of retail products and may vary between periods based on the type of investment product sold and geographic location. The Company recovers these costs through revenue received from its retail products.
  1. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted: Management believes net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, and diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, are useful measures of BlackRock's profitability and financial performance. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, equals net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis, adjusted for significant nonrecurring items, charges that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow.

See aforementioned discussion regarding operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, for information on the PNC LTIP funding obligation.

For each period presented, the non-GAAP adjustment related to the PNC LTIP funding obligation was tax effected at the respective blended rates applicable to the adjustment. Amounts for income tax matters represent net noncash (benefits) expense primarily associated with the revaluation of certain deferred tax liabilities related to intangible assets and goodwill. Amounts have been excluded from the as adjusted results as these items will not have a cash flow impact and to ensure comparability among periods presented.

Per share amounts reflect net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

  1. Nonvoting participating preferred stock is considered to be a common stock equivalent for purposes of determining basic and diluted earnings per share calculations.

12

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (2) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management; (3) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (4) the impact of increased competition; (5) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (6) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (7) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (8) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection; (9) the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (10) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock or PNC; (11) changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (12) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (13) the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (15) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (16) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (17) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (18) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds platform; (19) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and

  1. the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions.

BlackRock's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and BlackRock's subsequent filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.govand on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com, discuss these factors in more detail and identify additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements. The information contained on the Company's website is not a part of this earnings release.

PERFORMANCE NOTES

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Except as specified, the performance information shown is as of June 30, 2019 and is based on preliminary data available at that time. The performance data shown reflects information for all actively and passively managed equity and fixed income accounts, including US registered investment companies, European-domiciled retail funds and separate accounts for which performance data is available, including performance data for high net worth accounts available as of May 31, 2019. The performance data does not include accounts terminated prior to June 30, 2019 and accounts for which data has not yet been verified. If such accounts had been included, the performance data provided may have substantially differed from that shown.

Performance comparisons shown are gross-of-fees for institutional and high net worth separate accounts, and net-of-fees for retail funds. The performance tracking shown for index accounts is based on gross-of-fees performance and includes all institutional accounts and all iShares funds globally using an index strategy. AUM information is based on AUM available as of June 30, 2019 for each account or fund in the asset class shown without adjustment for overlapping management of the same account or fund. Fund performance reflects the reinvestment of dividends and distributions.

Performance shown is derived from applicable benchmarks or peer median information, as selected by BlackRock, Inc. Peer medians are based in part on data either from Lipper, Inc. or Morningstar, Inc. for each included product.

13

Disclaimer

BlackRock Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
06:48aBLACKROCK : second-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
06:26aBLACKROCK : second-quarter profit falls 6.5%
RE
06:16aBLACKROCK : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
06:15aBLACKROCK : Q 2019 2nd Earnings Release
PU
06:15aBLACKROCK : 2q19 financial supplements
PU
06:15aBLACKROCK : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $6.41
PU
01:31aNOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
AQ
07/17BLACKROCK : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on Common Stock
BU
07/17Activist hedge fund Elliott takes stake in UK's Saga
RE
07/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: Should Investors Prepare For A 'shock And Awe' Campaign From..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 377 M
EBIT 2019 5 547 M
Net income 2019 4 366 M
Finance 2019 1 942 M
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,10x
EV / Sales2020 4,70x
Capitalization 75 251 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 521,53  $
Last Close Price 475,14  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC20.96%75 251
UBS GROUP-2.57%45 076
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-4.70%41 590
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.75%20 371
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.42.25%19 881
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.54%19 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About