BlackRock : Q 2019 2nd Earnings Release

(NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. $151 billion of quarterly total net inflows, or 9% organic asset growth, driven by record fixed income and cash activity 2% decrease in revenue year-over-year reflects lower base fees, driven in part by lower securities lending revenue, and lower performance fees 20% growth in technology services revenue year-over-year reflects momentum in Aladdin® and the impact of the eFront acquisition, which closed in May 2019 11% decrease in operating income year-over-yearalso reflects $61 million of fund launch costs 3% decrease in diluted EPS (4% as adjusted) year-over-year reflects lower operating income and a higher effective tax rate in the current quarter, partially offset by higher nonoperating income and a lower diluted share count Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO: "BlackRock generated $151 billion of total net inflows in the second quarter, a record 9% annualized organic asset growth. While organic base fee growth of 3% and the year-over-year revenue decline reflected certain market headwinds, our second quarter results validate BlackRock's unique ability to bring together the entire firm to meet clients' needs in any market environment. We are now working with clients in more ways than ever before and developing deeper relationships with them as a result. "iShares AUM grew to $2 trillion at quarter end, doubling in just five years, with 80% of that growth coming organically. iShares net inflows of $36 billion were once again paced by our industry-leading fixed income ETF franchise. Active net inflows of $75 billion were also led by fixed income, reflecting two significant strategic institutional wins, and included the successful close of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, a $1.4 billion active equity fund that was the industry's largest closed-end fund raise in the last five years. Cash management strategies saw strong net inflows, driven by client de-risking and a number of significant wins. "Technology services revenue grew 20% year-over-year as we continued to invest in our leading technology capabilities. We closed our acquisition of eFront during the quarter further reinforcing Aladdin's value proposition as the world's most comprehensive whole-portfolio technology solution. "BlackRock continues to be disciplined in the way we invest in and evolve our platform. By approaching client needs comprehensively, bringing together the entirety of our global investment and technology platform, I am more confident than ever that we will continue to deliver exceptional long-term value for both clients and shareholders." FINANCIAL RESULTS (in millions, except per share data) Q2 Q2 2019 2018 AUM $ 6,842,482 $ 6,299,706 % change 9% Total net flows $ 150,985 $ 20,015 GAAP basis: Revenue $ 3,524 $ 3,605 % change (2)% Operating income $ 1,278 $ 1,440 % change (11)% Operating margin 36.3% 39.9% Net income(1) $ 1,003 $ 1,073 % change (7)% Diluted EPS $ 6.41 $ 6.62 % change (3)% Weighted average diluted shares 156.4 162.2 % change (4)% As Adjusted: Operating income(2) $ 1,278 $ 1,443 % change (11)% Operating margin(2) 43.1% 45.2% Net income(1) (2) $ 1,003 $ 1,080 % change (7)% Diluted EPS(2) $ 6.41 $ 6.66 % change (4)% Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. See notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP. NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS Q2 YTD (in billions) 2019 2019 Long-term net flows: $ 125.4 $ 184.4 By region: Americas $ 108.3 $ 148.4 EMEA 10.9 32.7 APAC 6.2 3.3 By client type: Retail: $ 1.9 $ 1.1 US 6.6 9.8 International (4.7 ) (8.7 ) iShares®: $ 36.1 $ 66.8 Core 19.7 39.2 Non-Core 16.4 27.6 Institutional: $ 87.4 $ 116.5 Active 73.2 88.5 Index 14.2 28.0 Cash management net flows $ 25.6 $ 31.3 Total net flows $ 151.0 $ 215.7 1 BUSINESS RESULTS June 30, 2019 Q2 2019 Q2 2019 June 30, 2019 Q2 2019 AUM Base fees(1) (in millions), (unaudited) Net flows AUM Base fees(1) % of Total % of Total RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE Retail $ 1,914 $ 664,906 $ 846 10% 30% iShares ETFs 36,096 2,008,867 1,128 29% 39% Institutional: Active 73,174 1,272,532 537 19% 18% Index 14,181 2,413,191 245 35% 8% Total institutional 87,355 3,685,723 782 54% 26% Long-term 125,365 6,359,496 2,756 93% 95% Cash management 25,621 481,208 147 7% 5% Advisory (1) 1,778 - - - Total $ 150,985 $ 6,842,482 $ 2,903 100% 100% RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE Active $ 74,981 $ 1,853,393 $ 1,365 27% 47% Index and iShares ETFs 50,384 4,506,103 1,391 66% 48% Long-term 125,365 6,359,496 2,756 93% 95% Cash management 25,621 481,208 147 7% 5% Advisory (1) 1,778 - - - Total $ 150,985 $ 6,842,482 $ 2,903 100% 100% RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE Equity $ 5,915 $ 3,485,869 $ 1,418 51% 49% Fixed income 110,392 2,191,130 806 32% 28% Multi-asset 6,192 523,728 288 8% 10% Alternatives 2,866 158,769 244 2% 8% Long-term 125,365 6,359,496 2,756 93% 95% Cash management 25,621 481,208 147 7% 5% Advisory (1) 1,778 - - - Total $ 150,985 $ 6,842,482 $ 2,903 100% 100% Base fees include investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue. INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT JUNE 30, 2019(1) One-year period Three-year period Five-year period Fixed income: Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median Taxable 79% 82% 86% Tax-exempt 26% 75% 78% Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance 94% 97% 98% Equity: Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median Fundamental 69% 74% 84% Systematic 39% 90% 93% Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance 95% 99% 99% Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 13 for performance disclosure detail. ABOUT BLACKROCK BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.84 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com| Twitter: @blackrock| Blog: www.blackrockblog.com| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.84 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com| Twitter: @blackrock| Blog: www.blackrockblog.com| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock. 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended June 30, March 31, 2019 2018 Change 2019 Change Revenue Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue $ 2,903 $ 2,944 $ (41) $ 2,805 $ 98 Investment advisory performance fees 64 91 (27) 26 38 Technology services revenue 237 198 39 204 33 Distribution fees 267 294 (27) 262 5 Advisory and other revenue 53 78 (25) 49 4 Total revenue 3,524 3,605 (81) 3,346 178 Expense Employee compensation and benefits 1,083 1,082 1 1,064 19 Distribution and servicing costs 416 415 1 404 12 Direct fund expense 252 264 (12) 242 10 General and administration 470 393 77 388 82 Amortization of intangible assets 25 11 14 15 10 Total expense 2,246 2,165 81 2,113 133 Operating income 1,278 1,440 (162) 1,233 45 Nonoperating income (expense) Net gain (loss) on investments 89 3 86 142 (53) Interest and dividend income 20 19 1 29 (9) Interest expense (52) (46) (6) (46) (6) Total nonoperating income (expense) 57 (24) 81 125 (68) Income before income taxes 1,335 1,416 (81) 1,358 (23) Income tax expense 322 338 (16) 298 24 Net income 1,013 1,078 (65) 1,060 (47) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 10 5 5 7 3 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. $ 1,003 $ 1,073 $ (70) $ 1,053 $ (50) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 155,354,552 160,980,960 (5,626,408) 158,268,034 (2,913,482) Diluted 156,360,741 162,161,937 (5,801,196) 159,348,431 (2,987,690) Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders (3) Basic $ 6.46 $ 6.67 $ (0.21) $ 6.65 $ (0.19) Diluted $ 6.41 $ 6.62 $ (0.21) $ 6.61 $ (0.20) Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 3.30 $ 2.88 $ 0.42 $ 3.30 $ - Supplemental information: AUM (end of period) $ 6,842,482 $ 6,299,706 $ 542,776 $ 6,515,345 $ 327,137 Shares outstanding (end of period) 155,366,861 160,779,596 (5,412,735) 155,323,503 43,358 GAAP: Operating margin 36.3% 39.9% (360) bps 36.8% (50) bps Effective tax rate 24.3% 24.0% 30 bps 22.1% 220 bps As adjusted: Operating income (1) $ 1,278 $ 1,443 $ (165) $ 1,233 $ 45 Operating margin (1) 43.1% 45.2% (210) bps 41.9% 120 bps Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 47 $ (29) $ 76 $ 118 $ (71) Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2) $ 1,003 $ 1,080 $ (77) $ 1,053 $ (50) Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders per share (2) (3) $ 6.41 $ 6.66 $ (0.25) $ 6.61 $ (0.20) Effective tax rate 24.3% 23.7% 60 bps 22.1% 220 bps See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items. 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change Revenue Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue $ 5,708 $ 5,891 $ (183) Investment advisory performance fees 90 161 (71) Technology services revenue 441 382 59 Distribution fees 529 605 (76) Advisory and other revenue 102 149 (47) Total revenue 6,870 7,188 (318) Expense Employee compensation and benefits 2,147 2,203 (56) Distribution and servicing costs 820 847 (27) Direct fund expense 494 525 (31) General and administration 858 776 82 Amortization of intangible assets 40 22 18 Total expense 4,359 4,373 (14) Operating income 2,511 2,815 (304) Nonoperating income (expense) Net gain (loss) on investments 231 18 213 Interest and dividend income 49 34 15 Interest expense (98) (92) (6) Total nonoperating income (expense) 182 (40) 222 Income before income taxes 2,693 2,775 (82) Income tax expense 620 603 17 Net income 2,073 2,172 (99) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 17 10 7 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. $ 2,056 $ 2,162 $ (106) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 156,803,244 161,114,746 (4,311,502) Diluted 157,853,711 162,532,637 (4,678,926) Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders (3) Basic $ 13.11 $ 13.42 $ (0.31) Diluted $ 13.02 $ 13.30 $ (0.28) Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 6.60 $ 5.76 $ 0.84 Supplemental information: AUM (end of period) $ 6,842,482 $ 6,299,706 $ 542,776 Shares outstanding (end of period) 155,366,861 160,779,596 (5,412,735) GAAP: Operating margin 36.6% 39.2% (260) bps Effective tax rate 23.2% 21.8% 140 bps As adjusted: Operating income (1) $ 2,511 $ 2,821 $ (310) Operating margin (1) 42.5% 44.7% (220) bps Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 165 $ (50) $ 215 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2) $ 2,056 $ 2,172 $ (116) Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc. common stockholders per share (2) (3) $ 13.02 $ 13.36 $ (0.34) Effective tax rate 23.2% 21.7% 150 bps See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items. 4 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited) Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type Net March 31, inflows Market June 30, 2019 (outflows) change FX impact (1) 2019 Average AUM (2) Retail: Equity $ 225,992 $ (1,813 ) $ 8,966 $ (716 ) $ 232,429 $ 226,710 Fixed income 281,566 5,350 4,623 233 291,772 286,163 Multi-asset 117,898 (3,039 ) 3,345 (69 ) 118,135 117,275 Alternatives 20,899 1,416 253 2 22,570 21,829 Retail subtotal 646,355 1,914 17,187 (550 ) 664,906 651,977 iShares ETFs: Equity 1,423,204 4,175 33,511 1,733 1,462,623 1,435,308 Fixed income 471,161 31,502 10,221 959 513,843 486,433 Multi-asset 4,171 159 107 5 4,442 4,260 Alternatives 26,174 260 1,502 23 27,959 26,038 iShares ETFs subtotal 1,924,710 36,096 45,341 2,720 2,008,867 1,952,039 Institutional: Active: Equity 118,653 2,920 4,470 (159 ) 125,884 121,308 Fixed income 571,313 59,307 18,831 473 649,924 599,153 Multi-asset 369,046 9,740 13,332 983 393,101 378,608 Alternatives 101,138 1,207 1,274 4 103,623 102,269 Active subtotal 1,160,150 73,174 37,907 1,301 1,272,532 1,201,338 Index: Equity 1,608,036 633 55,824 440 1,664,933 1,626,540 Fixed income 705,926 14,233 18,456 (3,024 ) 735,591 717,001 Multi-asset 8,405 (668 ) 261 52 8,050 8,113 Alternatives 4,713 (17 ) (74 ) (5 ) 4,617 4,610 Index subtotal 2,327,080 14,181 74,467 (2,537 ) 2,413,191 2,356,264 Institutional subtotal 3,487,230 87,355 112,374 (1,236 ) 3,685,723 3,557,602 Long-term 6,058,295 125,365 174,902 934 6,359,496 6,161,618 Cash management 455,271 25,621 746 (430 ) 481,208 462,001 Advisory (3) 1,779 (1 ) (15 ) 15 1,778 1,772 Total $ 6,515,345 $ 150,985 $ 175,633 $ 519 $ 6,842,482 $ 6,625,391 Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-term) Net March 31, inflows Market June 30, 2019 (outflows) change FX impact (1) 2019 Average AUM (2) Active: Equity $ 278,944 $ 530 $ 10,651 $ (255 ) $ 289,870 $ 281,490 Fixed income 836,950 65,127 23,077 943 926,097 869,698 Multi-asset 486,944 6,701 16,677 914 511,236 495,883 Alternatives 122,037 2,623 1,524 6 126,190 124,097 Active subtotal 1,724,875 74,981 51,929 1,608 1,853,393 1,771,168 Index and iShares ETFs: iShares ETFs: Equity 1,423,204 4,175 33,511 1,733 1,462,623 1,435,308 Fixed income 471,161 31,502 10,221 959 513,843 486,433 Multi-asset 4,171 159 107 5 4,442 4,260 Alternatives 26,174 260 1,502 23 27,959 26,038 iShares ETFs subtotal 1,924,710 36,096 45,341 2,720 2,008,867 1,952,039 Non-ETF Index: Equity 1,673,737 1,210 58,609 (180 ) 1,733,376 1,693,068 Fixed income 721,855 13,763 18,833 (3,261 ) 751,190 732,619 Multi-asset 8,405 (668 ) 261 52 8,050 8,113 Alternatives 4,713 (17 ) (71 ) (5 ) 4,620 4,611 Non-ETF Index subtotal 2,408,710 14,288 77,632 (3,394 ) 2,497,236 2,438,411 Index and iShares ETFs subtotal 4,333,420 50,384 122,973 (674 ) 4,506,103 4,390,450 Long-term $ 6,058,295 $ 125,365 $ 174,902 $ 934 $ 6,359,496 $ 6,161,618 Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-term) Net March 31, inflows Market June 30, 2019 (outflows) change FX impact (1) 2019 Average AUM (2) Equity $ 3,375,885 $ 5,915 $ 102,771 $ 1,298 $ 3,485,869 $ 3,409,866 Fixed income 2,029,966 110,392 52,131 (1,359 ) 2,191,130 2,088,750 Multi-asset 499,520 6,192 17,045 971 523,728 508,256 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 66,462 982 518 (52 ) 67,910 67,059 Liquid alternatives 53,118 1,377 1,020 (1 ) 55,514 54,370 Currency and commodities(4) 33,344 507 1,417 77 35,345 33,317 Alternatives subtotal 152,924 2,866 2,955 24 158,769 154,746 Long-term $ 6,058,295 $ 125,365 $ 174,902 $ 934 $ 6,359,496 $ 6,161,618 Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months. Advisory AUM represents long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs . 5 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited) Year-to-Date Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type Net December 31, inflows Market June 30, 2018 (outflows) change FX impact (1) 2019 Average AUM (2) Retail: Equity $ 205,714 $ (5,426 ) $ 32,335 $ (194 ) $ 232,429 $ 222,547 Fixed income 271,588 11,279 8,723 182 291,772 281,920 Multi-asset 113,417 (6,731 ) 11,430 19 118,135 116,985 Alternatives 20,131 1,979 479 (19 ) 22,570 21,200 Retail subtotal 610,850 1,101 52,967 (12 ) 664,906 642,652 iShares ETFs: Equity 1,274,262 2,553 184,612 1,196 1,462,623 1,399,504 Fixed income 427,596 63,706 22,231 310 513,843 468,436 Multi-asset 4,485 (477 ) 427 7 4,442 4,240 Alternatives 25,082 1,003 1,856 18 27,959 26,065 iShares ETFs subtotal 1,731,425 66,785 209,126 1,531 2,008,867 1,898,245 Institutional: Active: Equity 110,976 (2,617 ) 17,411 114 125,884 119,236 Fixed income 538,961 72,299 37,772 892 649,924 575,948 Multi-asset 336,237 12,330 44,013 521 393,101 366,519 Alternatives 93,805 6,528 3,179 111 103,623 100,016 Active subtotal 1,079,979 88,540 102,375 1,638 1,272,532 1,161,719 Index: Equity 1,444,873 (14,673 ) 233,741 992 1,664,933 1,590,518 Fixed income 646,272 43,031 44,277 2,011 735,591 695,377 Multi-asset 7,745 (585 ) 861 29 8,050 8,110 Alternatives 4,340 165 84 28 4,617 4,539 Index subtotal 2,103,230 27,938 278,963 3,060 2,413,191 2,298,544 Institutional subtotal 3,183,209 116,478 381,338 4,698 3,685,723 3,460,263 Long-term 5,525,484 184,364 643,431 6,217 6,359,496 6,001,160 Cash management 448,565 31,287 1,422 (66 ) 481,208 456,185 Advisory (3) 1,769 - (12 ) 21 1,778 1,775 Total $ 5,975,818 $ 215,651 $ 644,841 $ 6,172 $ 6,842,482 $ 6,459,120 Year-to-Date Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-term) Net December 31, inflows Market June 30, 2018 (outflows) change FX impact (1) 2019 Average AUM (2) Active: Equity $ 258,205 $ (8,934 ) $ 40,543 $ 56 $ 289,870 $ 277,193 Fixed income 795,985 83,412 45,602 1,098 926,097 842,447 Multi-asset 449,654 5,600 55,443 539 511,236 483,504 Alternatives 113,936 8,507 3,656 91 126,190 121,216 Active subtotal 1,617,780 88,585 145,244 1,784 1,853,393 1,724,360 Index and iShares ETFs: iShares ETFs: Equity 1,274,262 2,553 184,612 1,196 1,462,623 1,399,504 Fixed income 427,596 63,706 22,231 310 513,843 468,436 Multi-asset 4,485 (477 ) 427 7 4,442 4,240 Alternatives 25,082 1,003 1,856 18 27,959 26,065 iShares ETFs subtotal 1,731,425 66,785 209,126 1,531 2,008,867 1,898,245 Non-ETF Index: Equity 1,503,358 (13,782 ) 242,944 856 1,733,376 1,655,108 Fixed income 660,836 43,197 45,170 1,987 751,190 710,798 Multi-asset 7,745 (586 ) 861 30 8,050 8,110 Alternatives 4,340 165 86 29 4,620 4,539 Non-ETF Index subtotal 2,176,279 28,994 289,061 2,902 2,497,236 2,378,555 Index and iShares ETFs subtotal 3,907,704 95,779 498,187 4,433 4,506,103 4,276,800 Long-term $ 5,525,484 $ 184,364 $ 643,431 $ 6,217 $ 6,359,496 $ 6,001,160 Year-to-Date Component Changes by Product Type (Long-term) Net December 31, inflows Market June 30, 2018 (outflows) change FX impact (1) 2019 Average AUM (2) Equity $ 3,035,825 $ (20,163 ) $ 468,099 $ 2,108 $ 3,485,869 $ 3,331,805 Fixed income 1,884,417 190,315 113,003 3,395 2,191,130 2,021,681 Multi-asset 461,884 4,537 56,731 576 523,728 495,854 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 59,827 6,920 1,120 43 67,910 65,258 Liquid alternatives 51,718 1,279 2,514 3 55,514 53,401 Currency and commodities(4) 31,813 1,476 1,964 92 35,345 33,161 Alternatives subtotal 143,358 9,675 5,598 138 158,769 151,820 Long-term $ 5,525,484 $ 184,364 $ 643,431 $ 6,217 $ 6,359,496 $ 6,001,160 Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing seven months. Advisory AUM represents long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs . 6 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited) Year-over-Year Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type Net Acquisitions June 30, inflows and Market June 30, 2018 (outflows) dispositions(1) change FX impact (2) 2019 Average AUM (3) Retail: Equity $ 232,617 $ (6,019 ) $ 2,137 $ 5,930 $ (2,236 ) $ 232,429 $ 226,117 Fixed income 266,987 6,542 14,070 5,711 (1,538 ) 291,772 277,967 Multi-asset 119,299 (5,772 ) 2,519 2,530 (441 ) 118,135 118,757 Alternatives 17,922 3,247 1,628 (117 ) (110 ) 22,570 20,392 Retail subtotal 636,825 (2,002) 20,354 14,054 (4,325 ) 664,906 643,233 iShares ETFs: Equity 1,346,288 84,277 - 34,624 (2,566 ) 1,462,623 1,386,175 Fixed income 401,731 95,478 - 18,198 (1,564 ) 513,843 440,536 Multi-asset 3,767 502 - 170 3 4,442 4,030 Alternatives 24,979 1,603 - 1,381 (4 ) 27,959 25,057 iShares ETFs subtotal 1,776,765 181,860 - 54,373 (4,131 ) 2,008,867 1,855,798 Institutional: Active: Equity 134,986 (9,003) (4,296 ) 5,321 (1,124 ) 125,884 123,053 Fixed income 550,444 58,586 2,417 40,684 (2,207 ) 649,924 563,219 Multi-asset 350,545 20,476 (1,593 ) 26,501 (2,828 ) 393,101 359,706 Alternatives 87,413 11,331 3,374 2,061 (556 ) 103,623 95,532 Active subtotal 1,123,388 81,390 (98 ) 74,567 (6,715 ) 1,272,532 1,141,510 Index: Equity 1,652,589 (78,390) 4,749 94,042 (8,057 ) 1,664,933 1,618,260 Fixed income 639,447 55,717 2,051 47,758 (9,382 ) 735,591 668,056 Multi-asset 8,055 (145) (243 ) 353 30 8,050 8,002 Alternatives 4,673 138 1 (175 ) (20 ) 4,617 4,585 Index subtotal 2,304,764 (22,680) 6,558 141,978 (17,429 ) 2,413,191 2,298,903 Institutional subtotal 3,428,152 58,710 6,460 216,545 (24,144 ) 3,685,723 3,440,413 Long-term 5,841,742 238,568 26,814 284,972 (32,600 ) 6,359,496 5,939,444 Cash management 457,054 22,864 686 2,601 (1,997 ) 481,208 454,495 Advisory (4) 910 888 - (16 ) (4 ) 1,778 1,629 Total $ 6,299,706 $ 262,320 $ 27,500 $ 287,557 $ (34,601 ) $ 6,842,482 $ 6,395,568 Year-over-Year Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-term) Net Acquisitions June 30, inflows and Market June 30, 2018 (outflows) dispositions(1) change FX impact (2) 2019 Average AUM (3) Active: Equity $ 304,098 $ (17,983 ) $ (2,160 ) $ 8,184 $ (2,269 ) $ 289,870 $ 285,012 Fixed income 803,515 63,894 16,487 45,518 (3,317 ) 926,097 826,162 Multi-asset 469,845 14,704 926 29,030 (3,269 ) 511,236 478,463 Alternatives 105,336 14,578 5,002 1,940 (666 ) 126,190 115,924 Active subtotal 1,682,794 75,193 20,255 84,672 (9,521 ) 1,853,393 1,705,561 Index and iShares ETFs: iShares ETFs Equity 1,346,288 84,277 - 34,624 (2,566 ) 1,462,623 1,386,175 Fixed income 401,731 95,478 - 18,198 (1,564 ) 513,843 440,536 Multi-asset 3,767 502 - 170 3 4,442 4,030 Alternatives 24,979 1,603 - 1,381 (4 ) 27,959 25,057 iShares ETFs subtotal 1,776,765 181,860 - 54,373 (4,131 ) 2,008,867 1,855,798 Non-ETF Index Equity 1,716,094 (75,429) 4,750 97,109 (9,148 ) 1,733,376 1,682,418 Fixed income 653,363 56,951 2,051 48,635 (9,810 ) 751,190 683,080 Multi-asset 8,054 (145) (243 ) 354 30 8,050 8,002 Alternatives 4,672 138 1 (171 ) (20 ) 4,620 4,585 Non-ETF Index subtotal 2,382,183 (18,485) 6,559 145,927 (18,948 ) 2,497,236 2,378,085 Index and iShares ETFs subtotal 4,158,948 163,375 6,559 200,300 (23,079 ) 4,506,103 4,233,883 Long-term $ 5,841,742 $ 238,568 $ 26,814 $ 284,972 $ (32,600 ) $ 6,359,496 $ 5,939,444 Year-over-Year Component Changes by Product Type (Long-term) Net Acquisitions June 30, inflows and Market June 30, 2018 (outflows) dispositions(1) change FX impact (2) 2019 Average AUM (3) Equity $ 3,366,480 $ (9,135 ) $ 2,590 $ 139,917 $ (13,983 ) $ 3,485,869 $ 3,353,605 Fixed income 1,858,609 216,323 18,538 112,351 (14,691 ) 2,191,130 1,949,778 Multi-asset 481,666 15,061 683 29,554 (3,236 ) 523,728 490,495 Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 50,734 11,126 4,968 1,449 (367 ) 67,910 60,697 Liquid alternatives 52,034 3,225 28 586 (359 ) 55,514 52,683 Currency and commodities(5) 32,219 1,968 7 1,115 36 35,345 32,186 Alternatives subtotal 134,987 16,319 5,003 3,150 (690 ) 158,769 145,566 Long-term $ 5,841,742 $ 238,568 $ 26,814 $ 284,972 $ (32,600 ) $ 6,359,496 $ 5,939,444 Amounts include net AUM from the acquisitions of Tennenbaum Capital Partners in August 2018 and the asset management business of Citibanamex in September 2018, AUM reclassifications and net dispositions related to the transfer of BlackRock's UK Defined Contribution Administration and Platform business to Aegon N.V. in July 2018, and net AUM dispositions related to the sale of BlackRock's minority interest in DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. to The DSP Group in August 2018. Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing thirteen months. Advisory AUM represents long-term portfolio liquidation assignments. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs . 7 SUMMARY OF REVENUE Three Months Three Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2019 2018 Change 2019 Change 2019 2018 Change Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue: Equity: Active $ 385 $ 426 $ (41 ) $ 375 $ 10 $ 760 $ 864 $ (104 ) iShares ETFs 870 911 (41 ) 847 23 1,717 1,837 (120 ) Non-ETF Index 163 187 (24 ) 164 (1 ) 327 363 (36 ) Equity subtotal 1,418 1,524 (106) 1,386 32 2,804 3,064 (260) Fixed income: Active 474 458 16 457 17 931 914 17 iShares ETFs 234 207 27 220 14 454 415 39 Non-ETF Index 98 101 (3) 97 1 195 194 1 Fixed income subtotal 806 766 40 774 32 1,580 1,523 57 Multi-asset 288 295 (7) 276 12 564 591 (27) Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 118 83 35 110 8 228 160 68 Liquid alternatives 102 93 9 94 8 196 194 2 Currency and commodities 24 26 (2) 24 - 48 51 (3) Alternatives subtotal 244 202 42 228 16 472 405 67 Long-term 2,756 2,787 (31) 2,664 92 5,420 5,583 (163) Cash management 147 157 (10) 141 6 288 308 (20) Total base fees 2,903 2,944 (41) 2,805 98 5,708 5,891 (183) Investment advisory performance fees: Equity 4 43 (39) - 4 4 61 (57) Fixed income - (1) 1 2 (2) 2 2 - Multi-asset 6 9 (3) - 6 6 14 (8) Alternatives: Illiquid alternatives 15 2 13 20 (5) 35 2 33 Liquid alternatives 39 38 1 4 35 43 82 (39) Alternatives subtotal 54 40 14 24 30 78 84 (6) Total performance fees 64 91 (27) 26 38 90 161 (71) Technology services revenue 237 198 39 204 33 441 382 59 Distribution fees: Retrocessions 164 181 (17) 161 3 325 373 (48) 12b-1 fees (US mutual funds distribution fees) 88 103 (15) 89 (1) 177 211 (34) Other 15 10 5 12 3 27 21 6 Total distribution fees 267 294 (27) 262 5 529 605 (76) Advisory and other revenue: Advisory 22 33 (11) 19 3 41 54 (13) Other 31 45 (14) 30 1 61 95 (34) Total advisory and other revenue 53 78 (25) 49 4 102 149 (47) Total revenue $ 3,524 $ 3,605 $ (81) $ 3,346 $ 178 $ 6,870 $ 7,188 $ (318) Highlights Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue decreased $41 million from the second quarter of 2018, primarily driven by lower securities lending revenue, as well as the negative impact of divergent equity beta and foreign exchange movements on average AUM, mix shift toward fixed income and cash, and strategic price changes to certain products, partially offset by the positive impact of acquisitions and organic growth. Securities lending revenue of $150 million in the current quarter compared with $183 million in second quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting reduced borrowing demand, lower cash spreads and reduced European seasonal demand.

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $98 million from the first quarter of 2019, driven by the impact of higher average AUM and the effect of one additional day in the quarter. Securities lending revenue of $150 million in the current quarter compared with $148 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue increased $98 million from the first quarter of 2019, driven by the impact of higher average AUM and the effect of one additional day in the quarter. Securities lending revenue of $150 million in the current quarter compared with $148 million in the first quarter of 2019. Performance fees decreased $27 million from the second quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting lower revenue from long- only equity products.

Performance fees increased $38 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher revenue from liquid hedge funds.

Performance fees increased $38 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher revenue from liquid hedge funds. Technology services revenue increased $39 million from the second quarter of 2018 and $33 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher revenue from Aladdin and the impact of the eFront acquisition.

and the impact of the eFront acquisition. Advisory and other revenue decreased $25 million from the second quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting lower fees from advisory and transition management assignments. 8 SUMMARY OF OPERATING EXPENSE Three Months Three Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2019 2018 Change 2019 Change 2019 2018 Change Operating expense Employee compensation and benefits $ 1,083 $ 1,082 $ 1 $ 1,064 $ 19 $ 2,147 $ 2,203 $ (56) Distribution and servicing costs: Retrocessions 164 181 (17 ) 161 3 325 373 (48) 12b-1 costs 88 101 (13 ) 88 - 176 207 (31) Other 164 133 31 155 9 319 267 52 Total distribution and servicing costs 416 415 1 404 12 820 847 (27) Direct fund expense 252 264 (12 ) 242 10 494 525 (31) General and administration: Marketing and promotional 81 91 (10 ) 81 - 162 176 (14) Occupancy and office related 75 73 2 74 1 149 147 2 Portfolio services 65 73 (8 ) 62 3 127 143 (16) Technology 67 58 9 69 (2) 136 111 25 Professional services 44 37 7 33 11 77 69 8 Communications 10 9 1 9 1 19 19 - Foreign exchange remeasurement 12 4 8 8 4 20 5 15 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 13 (1 ) 14 6 7 19 5 14 Product launch costs 59 - 59 - 59 59 11 48 Other general and administration 44 49 (5 ) 46 (2) 90 90 - Total general and administration expense 470 393 77 388 82 858 776 82 Amortization of intangible assets 25 11 14 15 10 40 22 18 Total operating expense $ 2,246 $ 2,165 $ 81 $ 2,113 $ 133 $ 4,359 $ 4,373 $ (14) Highlights Employee compensation and benefits expense increased $19 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher incentive compensation, driven in part by higher performance fees, partially offset by lower seasonal payroll taxes in the current quarter.

General and administration expense increased $77 million from the second quarter of 2018 and $82 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to $59 million of product launch costs (excluding $2 million included in employee compensation and benefits expense), primarily associated with the June 2019 close of the $1.4 billion BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The increase also reflected contingent consideration fair value adjustments related to prior acquisitions and professional fees incurred in connection with the eFront acquisition.

Amortization of intangible assets expense increased $14 million from the second quarter of 2018 and $10 million from the first quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting amortization of intangible assets acquired in the eFront acquisition. 9 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Three Months Three Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2019 2018 Change 2019 Change 2019 2018 Change Income tax expense $ 322 $ 338 $ (16) $ 298 $ 24 $ 620 $ 603 $ 17 Effective tax rate 24.3 % 24.0 % 30 bps 22.1 % 220 bps 23.2 % 21.8 % 140 bps Highlights First quarter 2019 income tax expense included $22 million of discrete tax benefits related to stock-based compensation awards that vested in the first quarter of 2019. SUMMARY AND RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE) TO NONOPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), AS ADJUSTED Three Months Three Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2019 2018 Change 2019 Change 2019 2018 Change Nonoperating income (expense), GAAP basis $ 57 $ (24 ) $ 81 $ 125 $ (68 ) $ 182 $ (40 ) $ 222 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 10 5 5 7 3 17 10 7 Nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted(1)(2) $ 47 $ (29) $ 76 $ 118 $ (71) $ 165 $ (50) $ 215 Three Months Three Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2019 2018 Change 2019 Change 2019 2018 Change Net gain (loss) on investments(1)(2) Private equity $ 32 $ 5 $ 27 $ - $ 32 $ 32 $ 6 $ 26 Real assets 4 9 (5 ) 6 (2 ) 10 14 (4 ) Other alternatives(3) 7 1 6 8 (1 ) 15 4 11 Other investments(4) 31 (18 ) 49 73 (42 ) 104 (17 ) 121 Subtotal 74 (3) 77 87 (13) 161 7 154 Other gains(5) 5 1 4 48 (43) 53 1 52 Total net gain (loss) on investments(1)(2) 79 (2) 81 135 (56) 214 8 206 Interest and dividend income 20 19 1 29 (9) 49 34 15 Interest expense (52) (46) (6) (46) (6) (98) (92) (6) Net interest expense (32) (27) (5) (17) (15) (49) (58) 9 Nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted(1)(2) $ 47 $ (29) $ 76 $ 118 $ (71) $ 165 $ (50) $ 215 Net of net income (loss) attributable to NCI. Amounts also include net gain (loss) on consolidated VIEs. Management believes nonoperating income (expense), as adjusted, is an effective measure for reviewing BlackRock's nonoperating contribution to results. For more information on other as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP see notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12. Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to direct hedge fund strategies and hedge fund solutions. Amounts primarily include net gains (losses) related to equity and fixed income investments. Amounts primarily include noncash pre-tax gains related to the revaluation of certain minority strategic investments. 10 RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN TO OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (in millions), (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Operating income, GAAP basis $ 1,278 $ 1,440 $ 1,233 $ 2,511 $ 2,815 Non-GAAP expense adjustment: PNC LTIP funding obligation - 3 - - 6 Operating income, as adjusted (1) 1,278 1,443 1,233 2,511 2,821 Product launch costs and commissions 61 - - 61 12 Operating income used for operating margin measurement $ 1,339 $ 1,443 $ 1,233 $ 2,572 $ 2,833 Revenue, GAAP basis $ 3,524 $ 3,605 $ 3,346 $ 6,870 $ 7,188 Non-GAAP adjustment: Distribution and servicing costs (416) (415) (404) (820) (847) Revenue used for operating margin measurement $ 3,108 $ 3,190 $ 2,942 $ 6,050 $ 6,341 Operating margin, GAAP basis 36.3% 39.9% 36.8% 36.6% 39.2% Operating margin, as adjusted (1) 43.1% 45.2% 41.9% 42.5% 44.7% See note (1) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP. RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKROCK, AS ADJUSTED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (in millions, except per share data), (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis $ 1,003 $ 1,073 $ 1,053 $ 2,056 $ 2,162 Non-GAAP adjustments: PNC LTIP funding obligation, net of tax - 3 - - 6 Income tax matters - 4 - - 4 Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted (2) $ 1,003 $ 1,080 $ 1,053 $ 2,056 $ 2,172 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (3) 156.4 162.2 159.3 157.9 162.5 Diluted earnings per common share, GAAP basis (3) $ 6.41 $ 6.62 $ 6.61 $ 13.02 $ 13.30 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (2) (3) $ 6.41 $ 6.66 $ 6.61 $ 13.02 $ 13.36 See notes (2) and (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on page 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (unaudited) BlackRock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"); however, management believes evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and considers them to be helpful, for both management and investors, in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance over time. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures as a benchmark to compare its performance with other companies and to enhance the comparability of this information for the reporting periods presented. Non-GAAP measures may pose limitations because they do not include all of BlackRock's revenue and expense. BlackRock's management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating BlackRock's financial performance. Adjustments to GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP adjustments") include certain items management deems nonrecurring or that occur infrequently, transactions that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow. 11 Computations for all periods are derived from the condensed consolidated statements of income as follows: Operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted: Management believes operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, are effective indicators of BlackRock's financial performance over time, and, therefore, provide useful disclosure to investors. Management believes that operating margin, as adjusted, reflects the Company's long-term ability to manage ongoing costs in relation to its revenues. The Company uses operating margin, as adjusted, to assess the Company's financial performance and to determine the long-term and annual compensation of the Company's senior-level employees. Furthermore, this metric is used to evaluate the Company's relative performance against industry peers, as it eliminates margin variability arising from the accounting for different distribution channels utilized by asset managers. Operating income, as adjusted, includes a non-GAAP expense adjustment. In the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the portion of compensation expense associated with certain long-term incentive plans ("LTIP") funded, or to be funded, through share distributions to participants of BlackRock stock held by PNC has been excluded because it ultimately does not impact BlackRock's book value.

non-GAAP expense adjustment. In the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, the portion of compensation expense associated with certain long-term incentive plans ("LTIP") funded, or to be funded, through share distributions to participants of BlackRock stock held by PNC has been excluded because it ultimately does not impact BlackRock's book value. Operating income used for measuring operating margin, as adjusted, is equal to operating income, as adjusted, excluding the impact of product launch costs (e.g. closed-end fund launch costs) and related commissions. Management believes the exclusion of such costs and related commissions is useful because these costs can fluctuate considerably and revenue associated with the expenditure of these costs will not fully impact BlackRock's results until future periods.

closed-end fund launch costs) and related commissions. Management believes the exclusion of such costs and related commissions is useful because these costs can fluctuate considerably and revenue associated with the expenditure of these costs will not fully impact BlackRock's results until future periods. Revenue used for calculating operating margin, as adjusted, is reduced by the Company's distribution and servicing costs, which are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of income. Distribution and servicing costs are direct payments to third parties for the distribution and servicing of retail products and may vary between periods based on the type of investment product sold and geographic location. The Company recovers these costs through revenue received from its retail products. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted: Management believes net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, and diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, are useful measures of BlackRock's profitability and financial performance. Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted, equals net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., GAAP basis, adjusted for significant nonrecurring items, charges that ultimately will not impact BlackRock's book value or certain tax items that do not impact cash flow. See aforementioned discussion regarding operating income, as adjusted, and operating margin, as adjusted, for information on the PNC LTIP funding obligation. For each period presented, the non-GAAP adjustment related to the PNC LTIP funding obligation was tax effected at the respective blended rates applicable to the adjustment. Amounts for income tax matters represent net noncash (benefits) expense primarily associated with the revaluation of certain deferred tax liabilities related to intangible assets and goodwill. Amounts have been excluded from the as adjusted results as these items will not have a cash flow impact and to ensure comparability among periods presented. Per share amounts reflect net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc., as adjusted divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Nonvoting participating preferred stock is considered to be a common stock equivalent for purposes of determining basic and diluted earnings per share calculations. 12 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This earnings release, and other statements that BlackRock may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions. BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. BlackRock has previously disclosed risk factors in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports. These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this earnings release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance and include: (1) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (2) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in demand for products or services or in the value of assets under management; (3) the relative and absolute investment performance of BlackRock's investment products; (4) the impact of increased competition; (5) the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures; (6) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; (7) the extent and timing of any share repurchases; (8) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes and the adequacy of intellectual property, information and cyber security protection; (9) the potential for human error in connection with BlackRock's operational systems; (10) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions of government agencies relating to BlackRock or PNC; (11) changes in law and policy and uncertainty pending any such changes; (12) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (13) the ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) fluctuations in the carrying value of BlackRock's economic investments; (15) the impact of changes to tax legislation, including income, payroll and transaction taxes, and taxation on products or transactions, which could affect the value proposition to clients and, generally, the tax position of the Company; (16) BlackRock's success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products; (17) the failure by a key vendor of BlackRock to fulfill its obligations to the Company; (18) any disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to BlackRock's exchange-traded funds platform; (19) the impact of BlackRock electing to provide support to its products from time to time and any potential liabilities related to securities lending or other indemnification obligations; and the impact of problems at other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products at other financial institutions. BlackRock's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and BlackRock's subsequent filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.govand on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com, discuss these factors in more detail and identify additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements. The information contained on the Company's website is not a part of this earnings release. PERFORMANCE NOTES Past performance is not indicative of future results. Except as specified, the performance information shown is as of June 30, 2019 and is based on preliminary data available at that time. The performance data shown reflects information for all actively and passively managed equity and fixed income accounts, including US registered investment companies, European-domiciled retail funds and separate accounts for which performance data is available, including performance data for high net worth accounts available as of May 31, 2019. The performance data does not include accounts terminated prior to June 30, 2019 and accounts for which data has not yet been verified. If such accounts had been included, the performance data provided may have substantially differed from that shown. Performance comparisons shown are gross-of-fees for institutional and high net worth separate accounts, and net-of-fees for retail funds. The performance tracking shown for index accounts is based on gross-of-fees performance and includes all institutional accounts and all iShares funds globally using an index strategy. AUM information is based on AUM available as of June 30, 2019 for each account or fund in the asset class shown without adjustment for overlapping management of the same account or fund. Fund performance reflects the reinvestment of dividends and distributions. Performance shown is derived from applicable benchmarks or peer median information, as selected by BlackRock, Inc. 