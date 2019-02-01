Log in
BlackRock : Real Assets Sells 4 Canadian Solar Projects to Ullico Inc

02/01/2019 | 02:09pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

BlackRock Real Assets on Friday said it agreed to sell four operating solar projects in Ontario, Canada, to Ullico Inc.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"This transaction with Ullico is a testament to the strength of BlackRock's renewable power platform and our commitment to providing value to our clients," said David Giordano, global head of renewable power at BlackRock. "Our latest successful exit demonstrates our ability to create outcome-oriented solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients."

BlackRock acquired, financed and oversaw construction of the four projects over the period of 18 months.

The deal is Ullico's sixth investment in the renewable energy sector.

BlackRock Real Assets is a division of BlackRock Inc.

Ullico Inc. is a privately-held insurance and financial services holding company.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

