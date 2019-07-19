BlackRock : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $6.41

20% growth in technology services revenue year-over-year reflects momentum in Aladdin® and the impact of the eFront acquisition, which closed in May 2019

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:

"BlackRock generated $151 billion of total net inflows in the second quarter, a record 9% annualized organic asset growth. While organic base fee growth of 3% and the year-over-year revenue decline reflected certain market headwinds, our second quarter results validate BlackRock's unique ability to bring together the entire firm to meet clients' needs in any market environment. We are now working with clients in more ways than ever before and developing deeper relationships with them as a result.

"iShares AUM grew to $2 trillion at quarter end, doubling in just five years, with 80% of that growth coming organically. iShares net inflows of $36 billion were once again paced by our industry-leading fixed income ETF franchise. Active net inflows of $75 billion were also led by fixed income, reflecting two significant strategic institutional wins, and included the successful close of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, a $1.4 billion active equity fund that was the industry's largest closed-end fund raise in the last five years. Cash management strategies saw strong net inflows, driven by client de-risking and a number of significant wins.

"Technology services revenue grew 20% year-over-year as we continued to invest in our leading technology capabilities. We closed our acquisition of eFront during the quarter further reinforcing Aladdin's value proposition as the world's most comprehensive whole-portfolio technology solution.

"BlackRock continues to be disciplined in the way we invest in and evolve our platform. By approaching client needs comprehensively, bringing together the entirety of our global investment and technology platform, I am more confident than ever that we will continue to deliver exceptional long-term value for both clients and shareholders."