07/19/2019 | 06:15am EDT
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $6.41
New York, July 19, 2019 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
$151 billion of quarterly total net inflows, or 9% organic asset growth, driven by record fixed income and cash activity
2% decrease in revenue year-over-year reflects lower base fees, driven in part by lower securities lending revenue, and lower performance fees
20% growth in technology services revenue year-over-year reflects momentum inAladdin® and the impact of the eFront acquisition, which closed in May 2019
11% decrease in operating income year-over-yearalso reflects $61 million of fund launch costs
3% decrease in diluted EPS (4% as adjusted) year-over-year reflects lower operating income and a higher effective tax rate in the current quarter, partially offset by higher nonoperating income and a lower diluted share count
Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:
"BlackRock generated $151 billion of total net inflows in the second quarter, a record 9% annualized organic asset growth. While organic base fee growth of 3% and the year-over-year revenue decline reflected certain market headwinds, our second quarter results validate BlackRock's unique ability to bring together the entire firm to meet clients' needs in any market environment. We are now working with clients in more ways than ever before and developing deeper relationships with them as a result.
"iShares AUM grew to $2 trillion at quarter end, doubling in just five years, with 80% of that growth coming organically. iShares net inflows of $36 billion were once again paced by our industry-leading fixed income ETF franchise. Active net inflows of $75 billion were also led by fixed income, reflecting two significant strategic institutional wins, and included the successful close of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, a $1.4 billion active equity fund that was the industry's largest closed-end fund raise in the last five years. Cash management strategies saw strong net inflows, driven by client de-risking and a number of significant wins.
"Technology services revenue grew 20% year-over-year as we continued to invest in our leading technology capabilities. We closed our acquisition of eFront during the quarter further reinforcing Aladdin's value proposition as the world's most comprehensive whole-portfolio technology solution.
"BlackRock continues to be disciplined in the way we invest in and evolve our platform. By approaching client needs comprehensively, bringing together the entirety of our global investment and technology platform, I am more confident than ever that we will continue to deliver exceptional long-term value for both clients and shareholders."
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in millions, except per share data)
Q2
Q2
2019
2018
AUM
$
6,842,482
$
6,299,706
% change
9%
Total net flows
$
150,985
$
20,015
GAAP basis:
Revenue
$
3,524
$
3,605
% change
(2)%
Operating income
$
1,278
$
1,440
% change
(11)%
Operating margin
36.3%
39.9%
Net income(1)
$
1,003
$
1,073
% change
(7)%
Diluted EPS
$
6.41
$
6.62
% change
(3)%
Weighted average diluted shares
156.4
162.2
% change
(4)%
As Adjusted:
Operating income(2)
$
1,278
$
1,443
% change
(11)%
Operating margin(2)
43.1%
45.2%
Net income(1) (2)
$
1,003
$
1,080
% change
(7)%
Diluted EPS(2)
$
6.41
$
6.66
% change
(4)%
Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
See notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.
NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS
Q2
YTD
(in billions)
2019
2019
Long-term net flows:
$
125.4
$
184.4
By region:
Americas
$
108.3
$
148.4
EMEA
10.9
32.7
APAC
6.2
3.3
By client type:
Retail:
$
1.9
$
1.1
US
6.6
9.8
International
(4.7
)
(8.7
)
iShares®:
$
36.1
$
66.8
Core
19.7
39.2
Non-Core
16.4
27.6
Institutional:
$
87.4
$
116.5
Active
73.2
88.5
Index
14.2
28.0
Cash management net flows
$
25.6
$
31.3
Total net flows
$
151.0
$
215.7
BUSINESS RESULTS
June 30, 2019
Q2 2019
Q2 2019
June 30, 2019
Q2 2019
AUM
Base fees(1)
(in millions), (unaudited)
Net flows
AUM
Base fees(1)
% of Total
% of Total
RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE
Retail
$
1,914
$
664,906
$
846
10%
30%
iShares ETFs
36,096
2,008,867
1,128
29%
39%
Institutional:
Active
73,174
1,272,532
537
19%
18%
Index
14,181
2,413,191
245
35%
8%
Total institutional
87,355
3,685,723
782
54%
26%
Long-term
125,365
6,359,496
2,756
93%
95%
Cash management
25,621
481,208
147
7%
5%
Advisory
(1)
1,778
-
-
-
Total
$
150,985
$
6,842,482
$
2,903
100%
100%
RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE
Active
$
74,981
$
1,853,393
$
1,365
27%
47%
Index and iShares ETFs
50,384
4,506,103
1,391
66%
48%
Long-term
125,365
6,359,496
2,756
93%
95%
Cash management
25,621
481,208
147
7%
5%
Advisory
(1)
1,778
-
-
-
Total
$
150,985
$
6,842,482
$
2,903
100%
100%
RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
Equity
$
5,915
$
3,485,869
$
1,418
51%
49%
Fixed income
110,392
2,191,130
806
32%
28%
Multi-asset
6,192
523,728
288
8%
10%
Alternatives
2,866
158,769
244
2%
8%
Long-term
125,365
6,359,496
2,756
93%
95%
Cash management
25,621
481,208
147
7%
5%
Advisory
(1)
1,778
-
-
-
Total
$
150,985
$
6,842,482
$
2,903
100%
100%
Base fees include investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue.
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT JUNE 30, 2019(1)
One-year period
Three-year period
Five-year period
Fixed income:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Taxable
79%
82%
86%
Tax-exempt
26%
75%
78%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
94%
97%
98%
Equity:
Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median
Fundamental
69%
74%
84%
Systematic
39%
90%
93%
Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance
95%
99%
99%
Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 13 for performance disclosure detail.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended
June 30,
March 31,
2019
2018
Change
2019
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and
securities lending revenue
$
2,903
$
2,944
$
(41)
$
2,805
$
98
Investment advisory performance fees
64
91
(27)
26
38
Technology services revenue
237
198
39
204
33
Distribution fees
267
294
(27)
262
5
Advisory and other revenue
53
78
(25)
49
4
Total revenue
3,524
3,605
(81)
3,346
178
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
1,083
1,082
1
1,064
19
Distribution and servicing costs
416
415
1
404
12
Direct fund expense
252
264
(12)
242
10
General and administration
470
393
77
388
82
Amortization of intangible assets
25
11
14
15
10
Total expense
2,246
2,165
81
2,113
133
Operating income
1,278
1,440
(162)
1,233
45
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
89
3
86
142
(53)
Interest and dividend income
20
19
1
29
(9)
Interest expense
(52)
(46)
(6)
(46)
(6)
Total nonoperating income (expense)
57
(24)
81
125
(68)
Income before income taxes
1,335
1,416
(81)
1,358
(23)
Income tax expense
322
338
(16)
298
24
Net income
1,013
1,078
(65)
1,060
(47)
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
10
5
5
7
3
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
1,003
$
1,073
$
(70)
$
1,053
$
(50)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
155,354,552
160,980,960
(5,626,408)
158,268,034
(2,913,482)
Diluted
156,360,741
162,161,937
(5,801,196)
159,348,431
(2,987,690)
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders (3)
Basic
$
6.46
$
6.67
$
(0.21)
$
6.65
$
(0.19)
Diluted
$
6.41
$
6.62
$
(0.21)
$
6.61
$
(0.20)
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
3.30
$
2.88
$
0.42
$
3.30
$
-
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
6,842,482
$
6,299,706
$
542,776
$
6,515,345
$
327,137
Shares outstanding (end of period)
155,366,861
160,779,596
(5,412,735)
155,323,503
43,358
GAAP:
Operating margin
36.3%
39.9%
(360) bps
36.8%
(50) bps
Effective tax rate
24.3%
24.0%
30 bps
22.1%
220
bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
1,278
$
1,443
$
(165)
$
1,233
$
45
Operating margin (1)
43.1%
45.2%
(210) bps
41.9%
120
bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income
(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
$
47
$
(29)
$
76
$
118
$
(71)
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2)
$
1,003
$
1,080
$
(77)
$
1,053
$
(50)
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders per share (2) (3)
$
6.41
$
6.66
$
(0.25)
$
6.61
$
(0.20)
Effective tax rate
24.3%
23.7%
60 bps
22.1%
220
bps
See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
Change
Revenue
Investment advisory, administration fees and securities
lending revenue
$
5,708
$
5,891
$
(183)
Investment advisory performance fees
90
161
(71)
Technology services revenue
441
382
59
Distribution fees
529
605
(76)
Advisory and other revenue
102
149
(47)
Total revenue
6,870
7,188
(318)
Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
2,147
2,203
(56)
Distribution and servicing costs
820
847
(27)
Direct fund expense
494
525
(31)
General and administration
858
776
82
Amortization of intangible assets
40
22
18
Total expense
4,359
4,373
(14)
Operating income
2,511
2,815
(304)
Nonoperating income (expense)
Net gain (loss) on investments
231
18
213
Interest and dividend income
49
34
15
Interest expense
(98)
(92)
(6)
Total nonoperating income (expense)
182
(40)
222
Income before income taxes
2,693
2,775
(82)
Income tax expense
620
603
17
Net income
2,073
2,172
(99)
Less:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
17
10
7
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
$
2,056
$
2,162
$
(106)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
156,803,244
161,114,746
(4,311,502)
Diluted
157,853,711
162,532,637
(4,678,926)
Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders (3)
Basic
$
13.11
$
13.42
$
(0.31)
Diluted
$
13.02
$
13.30
$
(0.28)
Cash dividends declared and paid per share
$
6.60
$
5.76
$
0.84
Supplemental information:
AUM (end of period)
$
6,842,482
$
6,299,706
$
542,776
Shares outstanding (end of period)
155,366,861
160,779,596
(5,412,735)
GAAP:
Operating margin
36.6%
39.2%
(260) bps
Effective tax rate
23.2%
21.8%
140 bps
As adjusted:
Operating income (1)
$
2,511
$
2,821
$
(310)
Operating margin (1)
42.5%
44.7%
(220) bps
Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss)
attributable to noncontrolling interests
$
165
$
(50)
$
215
Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2)
$
2,056
$
2,172
$
(116)
Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
common stockholders per share (2) (3)
$
13.02
$
13.36
$
(0.34)
Effective tax rate
23.2%
21.7%
150 bps
See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited)
Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type
Net
March 31,
inflows
Market
June 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact (1)
2019
Average AUM (2)
Retail:
Equity
$
225,992
$
(1,813
)
$
8,966
$
(716
)
$
232,429
$
226,710
Fixed income
281,566
5,350
4,623
233
291,772
286,163
Multi-asset
117,898
(3,039
)
3,345
(69
)
118,135
117,275
Alternatives
20,899
1,416
253
2
22,570
21,829
Retail subtotal
646,355
1,914
17,187
(550 )
664,906
651,977
iShares ETFs:
Equity
1,423,204
4,175
33,511
1,733
1,462,623
1,435,308
Fixed income
471,161
31,502
10,221
959
513,843
486,433
Multi-asset
4,171
159
107
5
4,442
4,260
Alternatives
26,174
260
1,502
23
27,959
26,038
iShares ETFs subtotal
1,924,710
36,096
45,341
2,720
2,008,867
1,952,039
Institutional:
Active:
Equity
118,653
2,920
4,470
(159 )
125,884
121,308
Fixed income
571,313
59,307
18,831
473
649,924
599,153
Multi-asset
369,046
9,740
13,332
983
393,101
378,608
Alternatives
101,138
1,207
1,274
4
103,623
102,269
Active subtotal
1,160,150
73,174
37,907
1,301
1,272,532
1,201,338
Index:
Equity
1,608,036
633
55,824
440
1,664,933
1,626,540
Fixed income
705,926
14,233
18,456
(3,024 )
735,591
717,001
Multi-asset
8,405
(668 )
261
52
8,050
8,113
Alternatives
4,713
(17 )
(74 )
(5 )
4,617
4,610
Index subtotal
2,327,080
14,181
74,467
(2,537 )
2,413,191
2,356,264
Institutional subtotal
3,487,230
87,355
112,374
(1,236 )
3,685,723
3,557,602
Long-term
6,058,295
125,365
174,902
934
6,359,496
6,161,618
Cash management
455,271
25,621
746
(430 )
481,208
462,001
Advisory (3)
1,779
(1 )
(15 )
15
1,778
1,772
Total
$
6,515,345
$
150,985
$
175,633
$
519
$
6,842,482
$
6,625,391
Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-term)
Net
March 31,
inflows
Market
June 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact (1)
2019
Average AUM (2)
Active:
Equity
$
278,944
$
530
$
10,651
$
(255 )
$
289,870
$
281,490
Fixed income
836,950
65,127
23,077
943
926,097
869,698
Multi-asset
486,944
6,701
16,677
914
511,236
495,883
Alternatives
122,037
2,623
1,524
6
126,190
124,097
Active subtotal
1,724,875
74,981
51,929
1,608
1,853,393
1,771,168
Index and iShares ETFs:
iShares ETFs:
Equity
1,423,204
4,175
33,511
1,733
1,462,623
1,435,308
Fixed income
471,161
31,502
10,221
959
513,843
486,433
Multi-asset
4,171
159
107
5
4,442
4,260
Alternatives
26,174
260
1,502
23
27,959
26,038
iShares ETFs subtotal
1,924,710
36,096
45,341
2,720
2,008,867
1,952,039
Non-ETF Index:
Equity
1,673,737
1,210
58,609
(180 )
1,733,376
1,693,068
Fixed income
721,855
13,763
18,833
(3,261 )
751,190
732,619
Multi-asset
8,405
(668 )
261
52
8,050
8,113
Alternatives
4,713
(17 )
(71 )
(5 )
4,620
4,611
Non-ETF Index subtotal
2,408,710
14,288
77,632
(3,394 )
2,497,236
2,438,411
Index and iShares ETFs subtotal
4,333,420
50,384
122,973
(674 )
4,506,103
4,390,450
Long-term
$
6,058,295
$
125,365
$
174,902
$
934
$
6,359,496
$
6,161,618
Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-term)
Net
March 31,
inflows
Market
June 30,
2019
(outflows)
change
FX impact (1)
2019
Average AUM (2)
Equity
$
3,375,885
$
5,915
$
102,771
$
1,298
$
3,485,869
$
3,409,866
Fixed income
2,029,966
110,392
52,131
(1,359 )
2,191,130
2,088,750
Multi-asset
499,520
6,192
17,045
971
523,728
508,256
Alternatives:
Illiquid alternatives
66,462
982
518
(52 )
67,910
67,059
Liquid alternatives
53,118
1,377
1,020
(1 )
55,514
54,370
Currency and commodities(4)
33,344
507
1,417
77
35,345
33,317
Alternatives subtotal
152,924
2,866
2,955
24
158,769
154,746
Long-term
$
6,058,295
$
125,365
$
174,902
$
934
$
6,359,496
$
6,161,618
Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.