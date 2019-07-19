Log in
BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/18 04:02:03 pm
475.14 USD   +0.88%
BLACKROCK : second-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
BLACKROCK : second-quarter profit falls 6.5%
RE
BLACKROCK : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
News Summary

07/19/2019 | 06:15am EDT

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Samantha Tortora 212.810.5397

Brian Beades 212.810.5596

BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $6.41

New York, July 19, 2019 - BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

$151 billion of quarterly total net inflows, or 9% organic asset growth, driven by record fixed income and cash activity

2% decrease in revenue year-over-year reflects lower base fees, driven in part by lower securities lending revenue, and lower performance fees

20% growth in technology services revenue year-over-year reflects momentum in Aladdin® and the impact of the eFront acquisition, which closed in May 2019

11% decrease in operating income year-over-yearalso reflects $61 million of fund launch costs

3% decrease in diluted EPS (4% as adjusted) year-over-year reflects lower operating income and a higher effective tax rate in the current quarter, partially offset by higher nonoperating income and a lower diluted share count

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO:

"BlackRock generated $151 billion of total net inflows in the second quarter, a record 9% annualized organic asset growth. While organic base fee growth of 3% and the year-over-year revenue decline reflected certain market headwinds, our second quarter results validate BlackRock's unique ability to bring together the entire firm to meet clients' needs in any market environment. We are now working with clients in more ways than ever before and developing deeper relationships with them as a result.

"iShares AUM grew to $2 trillion at quarter end, doubling in just five years, with 80% of that growth coming organically. iShares net inflows of $36 billion were once again paced by our industry-leading fixed income ETF franchise. Active net inflows of $75 billion were also led by fixed income, reflecting two significant strategic institutional wins, and included the successful close of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, a $1.4 billion active equity fund that was the industry's largest closed-end fund raise in the last five years. Cash management strategies saw strong net inflows, driven by client de-risking and a number of significant wins.

"Technology services revenue grew 20% year-over-year as we continued to invest in our leading technology capabilities. We closed our acquisition of eFront during the quarter further reinforcing Aladdin's value proposition as the world's most comprehensive whole-portfolio technology solution.

"BlackRock continues to be disciplined in the way we invest in and evolve our platform. By approaching client needs comprehensively, bringing together the entirety of our global investment and technology platform, I am more confident than ever that we will continue to deliver exceptional long-term value for both clients and shareholders."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in millions, except per share data)

Q2

Q2

2019

2018

AUM

$

6,842,482

$

6,299,706

% change

9%

Total net flows

$

150,985

$

20,015

GAAP basis:

Revenue

$

3,524

$

3,605

% change

(2)%

Operating income

$

1,278

$

1,440

% change

(11)%

Operating margin

36.3%

39.9%

Net income(1)

$

1,003

$

1,073

% change

(7)%

Diluted EPS

$

6.41

$

6.62

% change

(3)%

Weighted average diluted shares

156.4

162.2

% change

(4)%

As Adjusted:

Operating income(2)

$

1,278

$

1,443

% change

(11)%

Operating margin(2)

43.1%

45.2%

Net income(1) (2)

$

1,003

$

1,080

% change

(7)%

Diluted EPS(2)

$

6.41

$

6.66

% change

(4)%

  1. Net income represents net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.
  2. See notes (1) through (3) to the condensed consolidated statements of income and supplemental information on pages 11 and 12 for more information on as adjusted items and the reconciliation to GAAP.

NET FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

Q2

YTD

(in billions)

2019

2019

Long-term net flows:

$

125.4

$

184.4

By region:

Americas

$

108.3

$

148.4

EMEA

10.9

32.7

APAC

6.2

3.3

By client type:

Retail:

$

1.9

$

1.1

US

6.6

9.8

International

(4.7

)

(8.7

)

iShares®:

$

36.1

$

66.8

Core

19.7

39.2

Non-Core

16.4

27.6

Institutional:

$

87.4

$

116.5

Active

73.2

88.5

Index

14.2

28.0

Cash management net flows

$

25.6

$

31.3

Total net flows

$

151.0

$

215.7

1

BUSINESS RESULTS

June 30, 2019

Q2 2019

Q2 2019

June 30, 2019

Q2 2019

AUM

Base fees(1)

(in millions), (unaudited)

Net flows

AUM

Base fees(1)

% of Total

% of Total

RESULTS BY CLIENT TYPE

Retail

$

1,914

$

664,906

$

846

10%

30%

iShares ETFs

36,096

2,008,867

1,128

29%

39%

Institutional:

Active

73,174

1,272,532

537

19%

18%

Index

14,181

2,413,191

245

35%

8%

Total institutional

87,355

3,685,723

782

54%

26%

Long-term

125,365

6,359,496

2,756

93%

95%

Cash management

25,621

481,208

147

7%

5%

Advisory

(1)

1,778

-

-

-

Total

$

150,985

$

6,842,482

$

2,903

100%

100%

RESULTS BY INVESTMENT STYLE

Active

$

74,981

$

1,853,393

$

1,365

27%

47%

Index and iShares ETFs

50,384

4,506,103

1,391

66%

48%

Long-term

125,365

6,359,496

2,756

93%

95%

Cash management

25,621

481,208

147

7%

5%

Advisory

(1)

1,778

-

-

-

Total

$

150,985

$

6,842,482

$

2,903

100%

100%

RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

Equity

$

5,915

$

3,485,869

$

1,418

51%

49%

Fixed income

110,392

2,191,130

806

32%

28%

Multi-asset

6,192

523,728

288

8%

10%

Alternatives

2,866

158,769

244

2%

8%

Long-term

125,365

6,359,496

2,756

93%

95%

Cash management

25,621

481,208

147

7%

5%

Advisory

(1)

1,778

-

-

-

Total

$

150,985

$

6,842,482

$

2,903

100%

100%

  1. Base fees include investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue.

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE AT JUNE 30, 2019(1)

One-year period

Three-year period

Five-year period

Fixed income:

Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median

Taxable

79%

82%

86%

Tax-exempt

26%

75%

78%

Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance

94%

97%

98%

Equity:

Actively managed AUM above benchmark or peer median

Fundamental

69%

74%

84%

Systematic

39%

90%

93%

Index AUM within or above applicable tolerance

95%

99%

99%

  1. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance information shown is based on preliminary available data. Please refer to page 13 for performance disclosure detail.

TELECONFERENCE, WEBCAST AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States,

  1. 374-0176,or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 5448987). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 19, 2019 and ending at midnight on Friday, August 2, 2019. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 5448987. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

ABOUT BLACKROCK

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.84 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com| Twitter: @blackrock| Blog: www.blackrockblog.com|

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)

Three Months

Three Months Ended

Ended

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

Change

2019

Change

Revenue

Investment advisory, administration fees and

securities lending revenue

$

2,903

$

2,944

$

(41)

$

2,805

$

98

Investment advisory performance fees

64

91

(27)

26

38

Technology services revenue

237

198

39

204

33

Distribution fees

267

294

(27)

262

5

Advisory and other revenue

53

78

(25)

49

4

Total revenue

3,524

3,605

(81)

3,346

178

Expense

Employee compensation and benefits

1,083

1,082

1

1,064

19

Distribution and servicing costs

416

415

1

404

12

Direct fund expense

252

264

(12)

242

10

General and administration

470

393

77

388

82

Amortization of intangible assets

25

11

14

15

10

Total expense

2,246

2,165

81

2,113

133

Operating income

1,278

1,440

(162)

1,233

45

Nonoperating income (expense)

Net gain (loss) on investments

89

3

86

142

(53)

Interest and dividend income

20

19

1

29

(9)

Interest expense

(52)

(46)

(6)

(46)

(6)

Total nonoperating income (expense)

57

(24)

81

125

(68)

Income before income taxes

1,335

1,416

(81)

1,358

(23)

Income tax expense

322

338

(16)

298

24

Net income

1,013

1,078

(65)

1,060

(47)

Less:

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

10

5

5

7

3

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

$

1,003

$

1,073

$

(70)

$

1,053

$

(50)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

155,354,552

160,980,960

(5,626,408)

158,268,034

(2,913,482)

Diluted

156,360,741

162,161,937

(5,801,196)

159,348,431

(2,987,690)

Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders (3)

Basic

$

6.46

$

6.67

$

(0.21)

$

6.65

$

(0.19)

Diluted

$

6.41

$

6.62

$

(0.21)

$

6.61

$

(0.20)

Cash dividends declared and paid per share

$

3.30

$

2.88

$

0.42

$

3.30

$

-

Supplemental information:

AUM (end of period)

$

6,842,482

$

6,299,706

$

542,776

$

6,515,345

$

327,137

Shares outstanding (end of period)

155,366,861

160,779,596

(5,412,735)

155,323,503

43,358

GAAP:

Operating margin

36.3%

39.9%

(360) bps

36.8%

(50) bps

Effective tax rate

24.3%

24.0%

30 bps

22.1%

220

bps

As adjusted:

Operating income (1)

$

1,278

$

1,443

$

(165)

$

1,233

$

45

Operating margin (1)

43.1%

45.2%

(210) bps

41.9%

120

bps

Nonoperating income (expense), less net income

(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

$

47

$

(29)

$

76

$

118

$

(71)

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2)

$

1,003

$

1,080

$

(77)

$

1,053

$

(50)

Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders per share (2) (3)

$

6.41

$

6.66

$

(0.25)

$

6.61

$

(0.20)

Effective tax rate

24.3%

23.7%

60 bps

22.1%

220

bps

See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(in millions, except shares and per share data), (unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

Change

Revenue

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities

lending revenue

$

5,708

$

5,891

$

(183)

Investment advisory performance fees

90

161

(71)

Technology services revenue

441

382

59

Distribution fees

529

605

(76)

Advisory and other revenue

102

149

(47)

Total revenue

6,870

7,188

(318)

Expense

Employee compensation and benefits

2,147

2,203

(56)

Distribution and servicing costs

820

847

(27)

Direct fund expense

494

525

(31)

General and administration

858

776

82

Amortization of intangible assets

40

22

18

Total expense

4,359

4,373

(14)

Operating income

2,511

2,815

(304)

Nonoperating income (expense)

Net gain (loss) on investments

231

18

213

Interest and dividend income

49

34

15

Interest expense

(98)

(92)

(6)

Total nonoperating income (expense)

182

(40)

222

Income before income taxes

2,693

2,775

(82)

Income tax expense

620

603

17

Net income

2,073

2,172

(99)

Less:

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

17

10

7

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

$

2,056

$

2,162

$

(106)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

156,803,244

161,114,746

(4,311,502)

Diluted

157,853,711

162,532,637

(4,678,926)

Earnings per share attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders (3)

Basic

$

13.11

$

13.42

$

(0.31)

Diluted

$

13.02

$

13.30

$

(0.28)

Cash dividends declared and paid per share

$

6.60

$

5.76

$

0.84

Supplemental information:

AUM (end of period)

$

6,842,482

$

6,299,706

$

542,776

Shares outstanding (end of period)

155,366,861

160,779,596

(5,412,735)

GAAP:

Operating margin

36.6%

39.2%

(260) bps

Effective tax rate

23.2%

21.8%

140 bps

As adjusted:

Operating income (1)

$

2,511

$

2,821

$

(310)

Operating margin (1)

42.5%

44.7%

(220) bps

Nonoperating income (expense), less net income (loss)

attributable to noncontrolling interests

$

165

$

(50)

$

215

Net income attributable to BlackRock, Inc. (2)

$

2,056

$

2,172

$

(116)

Diluted earnings attributable to BlackRock, Inc.

common stockholders per share (2) (3)

$

13.02

$

13.36

$

(0.34)

Effective tax rate

23.2%

21.7%

150 bps

See pages 11-12 for the reconciliation to GAAP and notes (1) through (3) for more information on as adjusted items.

4

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (in millions), (unaudited)

Current Quarter Component Changes by Client Type and Product Type

Net

March 31,

inflows

Market

June 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2019

Average AUM (2)

Retail:

Equity

$

225,992

$

(1,813

)

$

8,966

$

(716

)

$

232,429

$

226,710

Fixed income

281,566

5,350

4,623

233

291,772

286,163

Multi-asset

117,898

(3,039

)

3,345

(69

)

118,135

117,275

Alternatives

20,899

1,416

253

2

22,570

21,829

Retail subtotal

646,355

1,914

17,187

(550 )

664,906

651,977

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,423,204

4,175

33,511

1,733

1,462,623

1,435,308

Fixed income

471,161

31,502

10,221

959

513,843

486,433

Multi-asset

4,171

159

107

5

4,442

4,260

Alternatives

26,174

260

1,502

23

27,959

26,038

iShares ETFs subtotal

1,924,710

36,096

45,341

2,720

2,008,867

1,952,039

Institutional:

Active:

Equity

118,653

2,920

4,470

(159 )

125,884

121,308

Fixed income

571,313

59,307

18,831

473

649,924

599,153

Multi-asset

369,046

9,740

13,332

983

393,101

378,608

Alternatives

101,138

1,207

1,274

4

103,623

102,269

Active subtotal

1,160,150

73,174

37,907

1,301

1,272,532

1,201,338

Index:

Equity

1,608,036

633

55,824

440

1,664,933

1,626,540

Fixed income

705,926

14,233

18,456

(3,024 )

735,591

717,001

Multi-asset

8,405

(668 )

261

52

8,050

8,113

Alternatives

4,713

(17 )

(74 )

(5 )

4,617

4,610

Index subtotal

2,327,080

14,181

74,467

(2,537 )

2,413,191

2,356,264

Institutional subtotal

3,487,230

87,355

112,374

(1,236 )

3,685,723

3,557,602

Long-term

6,058,295

125,365

174,902

934

6,359,496

6,161,618

Cash management

455,271

25,621

746

(430 )

481,208

462,001

Advisory (3)

1,779

(1 )

(15 )

15

1,778

1,772

Total

$

6,515,345

$

150,985

$

175,633

$

519

$

6,842,482

$

6,625,391

Current Quarter Component Changes by Investment Style and Product Type (Long-term)

Net

March 31,

inflows

Market

June 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2019

Average AUM (2)

Active:

Equity

$

278,944

$

530

$

10,651

$

(255 )

$

289,870

$

281,490

Fixed income

836,950

65,127

23,077

943

926,097

869,698

Multi-asset

486,944

6,701

16,677

914

511,236

495,883

Alternatives

122,037

2,623

1,524

6

126,190

124,097

Active subtotal

1,724,875

74,981

51,929

1,608

1,853,393

1,771,168

Index and iShares ETFs:

iShares ETFs:

Equity

1,423,204

4,175

33,511

1,733

1,462,623

1,435,308

Fixed income

471,161

31,502

10,221

959

513,843

486,433

Multi-asset

4,171

159

107

5

4,442

4,260

Alternatives

26,174

260

1,502

23

27,959

26,038

iShares ETFs subtotal

1,924,710

36,096

45,341

2,720

2,008,867

1,952,039

Non-ETF Index:

Equity

1,673,737

1,210

58,609

(180 )

1,733,376

1,693,068

Fixed income

721,855

13,763

18,833

(3,261 )

751,190

732,619

Multi-asset

8,405

(668 )

261

52

8,050

8,113

Alternatives

4,713

(17 )

(71 )

(5 )

4,620

4,611

Non-ETF Index subtotal

2,408,710

14,288

77,632

(3,394 )

2,497,236

2,438,411

Index and iShares ETFs subtotal

4,333,420

50,384

122,973

(674 )

4,506,103

4,390,450

Long-term

$

6,058,295

$

125,365

$

174,902

$

934

$

6,359,496

$

6,161,618

Current Quarter Component Changes by Product Type (Long-term)

Net

March 31,

inflows

Market

June 30,

2019

(outflows)

change

FX impact (1)

2019

Average AUM (2)

Equity

$

3,375,885

$

5,915

$

102,771

$

1,298

$

3,485,869

$

3,409,866

Fixed income

2,029,966

110,392

52,131

(1,359 )

2,191,130

2,088,750

Multi-asset

499,520

6,192

17,045

971

523,728

508,256

Alternatives:

Illiquid alternatives

66,462

982

518

(52 )

67,910

67,059

Liquid alternatives

53,118

1,377

1,020

(1 )

55,514

54,370

Currency and commodities(4)

33,344

507

1,417

77

35,345

33,317

Alternatives subtotal

152,924

2,866

2,955

24

158,769

154,746

Long-term

$

6,058,295

$

125,365

$

174,902

$

934

$

6,359,496

$

6,161,618

  1. Foreign exchange reflects the impact of translating non-US dollar denominated AUM into US dollars for reporting purposes.
  2. Average AUM is calculated as the average of the month-end spot AUM amounts for the trailing four months.
  3. Advisory AUM represents long-term portfolio liquidation assignments.
  4. Amounts include commodity iShares ETFs.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:14:00 UTC
Mobile App
Premium service
About