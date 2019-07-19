Log in
BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/18 04:02:03 pm
475.14 USD   +0.88%
BlackRock : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

07/19/2019 | 06:16am EDT

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today released its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available via ir.blackrock.com/QuarterlyResults.

Teleconference, Webcast and Presentation Information

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 5448987). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 19, 2019 and ending at midnight on Friday, August 2, 2019. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 5448987. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people achieve financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of June 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.84 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.


© Business Wire 2019
