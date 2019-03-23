Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc    BLK

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/22 04:02:00 pm
417.36 USD   -3.02%
02:48aBLACKROCK : To Acquire Software Provider
DJ
03/22BLACKROCK : 8-k
PU
03/22BLACKROCK : to Acquire eFront - Industry Leading Alternatives Investment Software Provider
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : To Acquire Software Provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/23/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Dawn Lim and Ben Dummett

BlackRock Inc. said it has entered into an exclusive agreement to buy French software firm eFront, a move by the world's largest money manager to become a bigger provider of the technology used by Wall Street.

The offer from the New York firm is to pay $1.3 billion in cash for 100% equity in eFront. The software company provides reporting on private equity and alternatives for financial institutions, tracking everything from fees to deals to fundraising.

BlackRock said for the deal to be completed eFront's employee-works council has to be notified and shareholders from both companies have to enter into a definitive securities sale agreement. The French firm is backed by European private-equity firm Bridgepoint, which bought the software company in 2015 for about EUR300 million, or about $341 million.

For BlackRock, the bid is part of a larger effort to diversify away from the stock-and-bond offerings that it is best known for as the asset-management industry comes under increasing price pressure. Chief Executive Laurence Fink has said he wants more of the company's revenue tied to technology.

At present, BlackRock's best known tech offering is a suite of tools that financial institutions use to measure risk called Aladdin. The firm is hoping that clients can use eFront's tools alongside Aladdin to have a more robust set of options to assess their portfolios, a person familiar with the matter said.

Investor appetite for higher-returning alternatives to stocks and bonds has exploded in recent years, creating more demand for tools to monitor complex investments. Many pensions and endowments have struggled to monitor fees and piece together information about their fund investments in private equity even as they continue to pour money into that asset class.

The deal also gives BlackRock, which has about $6 trillion in assets under management, more tools to help it invest in nontraditional investments, a priority for the firm. The firm has about $112 billion in private equity, infrastructure and other strategies known as alternatives.

The transaction could also give BlackRock a bigger footprint in France as it looks to expand in parts of the world where it doesn't dominate.

--William Louch contributed to this article.

Write to Dawn Lim at dawn.lim@wsj.com and Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
02:48aBLACKROCK : To Acquire Software Provider
DJ
03/22BLACKROCK : 8-k
PU
03/22BLACKROCK INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/22BLACKROCK : to Acquire eFront - Industry Leading Alternatives Investment Softwar..
PU
03/22BLACKROCK : Enters Exclusive Agreement to Buy French Software Provider eFront --..
DJ
03/22BLACKROCK : to Repurchase 3.1 Million Shares at $412.84 in Private Transaction
DJ
03/22BLACKROCK : to Acquire Software Firm eFront for $1.3 Billion Cash
DJ
03/22BLACKROCK : to Acquire eFront -- Industry Leading Alternatives Investment Softwa..
BU
03/22BLACKROCK : Is in Advanced Talks to Buy French Software Provider eFront
DJ
03/22Jeffrey M. Nash Sells 5,000 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. Stock
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 925 M
EBIT 2019 5 501 M
Net income 2019 4 130 M
Finance 2019 7 647 M
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
P/E ratio 2020 14,52
EV / Sales 2019 4,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,80x
Capitalization 65 956 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 476 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC6.25%68 011
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)7.29%49 547
UBS GROUP-0.61%47 247
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD16.23%26 294
STATE STREET CORPORATION3.06%25 779
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION5.98%20 253
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.