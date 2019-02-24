Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc    BLK

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : UAE's ADNOC signs $4 billion pipeline investment deal with BlackRock, KKR & Co - Twitter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 02:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: General view of the ADNOC headquarters and Emirates Towers are seen in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates's ADNOC said in a tweet on Sunday that it signed a $4 billion pipeline infrastructure investment agreement with BlackRock and KKR & Co.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC 0.39% 436.72 Delayed Quote.11.18%
KKR & CO INC -1.31% 23.35 Delayed Quote.18.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
02:25aBLACKROCK : UAE's ADNOC signs $4 billion pipeline investment deal with BlackRock..
RE
02/22BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Final February Cash Distributions for the iSha..
AQ
02/19BLACKROCK : KKR plan $4 billion-$5 billion investment in ADNOC pipeline unit - F..
RE
02/19Vivint Solar Inc (Vslr) Holding Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Canton..
AQ
02/18NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
AQ
02/15BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces February Cash Distributions for the iShares® E..
AQ
02/14BLACKROCK : Former Fed Vice Chairman to Join BlackRock
DJ
02/13BLACKROCK : Former Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer to Join BlackRock
DJ
02/12BLACKROCK : Fidelity, Schwab expand commission-free ETFs to over 500
RE
02/11Health Care Down As Traders Hedge on Drug Prices -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 849 M
EBIT 2019 5 450 M
Net income 2019 4 092 M
Finance 2019 7 647 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 16,83
P/E ratio 2020 15,37
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Capitalization 69 229 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 472 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC11.18%69 229
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)12.49%52 623
UBS GROUP6.21%47 623
STATE STREET CORPORATION14.44%27 508
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD21.99%26 410
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION10.83%20 510
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.