United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
BlackRock Inc
BLK
BLACKROCK INC
(BLK)
Report
02/22 04:02:00 pm
02/22 04:02:00 pm
436.72
USD
+0.39%
02:25a
BLACKROCK
: UAE's ADNOC signs $4 billion pipeline investment deal with BlackRock, KKR & Co - Twitter
RE
02/22
BLACKROCK
: reg; Canada Announces Final February Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
AQ
02/19
BLACKROCK
: KKR plan $4 billion-$5 billion investment in ADNOC pipeline unit - FT
RE
BlackRock : UAE's ADNOC signs $4 billion pipeline investment deal with BlackRock, KKR & Co - Twitter
0
02/24/2019 | 02:25am EST
DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates's ADNOC said in a tweet on Sunday that it signed a $4 billion pipeline infrastructure investment agreement with BlackRock and KKR & Co.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC
0.39%
436.72
11.18%
KKR & CO INC
-1.31%
23.35
18.95%
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
02:25a
BLACKROCK
: UAE's ADNOC signs $4 billion pipeline investment deal with BlackRock..
RE
02/22
BLACKROCK
: reg; Canada Announces Final February Cash Distributions for the iSha..
AQ
02/19
BLACKROCK
: KKR plan $4 billion-$5 billion investment in ADNOC pipeline unit - F..
RE
02/19
Vivint Solar Inc (Vslr) Holding Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Canton..
AQ
02/18
NOKIAN TYRES
: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
AQ
02/15
BLACKROCK
: reg; Canada Announces February Cash Distributions for the iShares® E..
AQ
02/14
BLACKROCK
: Former Fed Vice Chairman to Join BlackRock
DJ
02/13
BLACKROCK
: Former Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer to Join BlackRock
DJ
02/12
BLACKROCK
: Fidelity, Schwab expand commission-free ETFs to over 500
RE
02/11
Health Care Down As Traders Hedge on Drug Prices -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019
13 849 M
EBIT 2019
5 450 M
Net income 2019
4 092 M
Finance 2019
7 647 M
Yield 2019
3,04%
P/E ratio 2019
16,83
P/E ratio 2020
15,37
EV / Sales 2019
4,45x
EV / Sales 2020
4,05x
Capitalization
69 229 M
More Financials
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
472 $
Spread / Average Target
8,0%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Laurence Douglas Fink
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito
President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein
Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein
Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC
11.18%
69 229
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
12.49%
52 623
UBS GROUP
6.21%
47 623
STATE STREET CORPORATION
14.44%
27 508
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
21.99%
26 410
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
10.83%
20 510
More Results
