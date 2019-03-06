Log in
03/06 11:49:35 am
432.59 USD   +0.02%
11:15aBLACKROCK : Unveils Six Sustainable ETFs to Meet Growing Demand in Europe
DJ
03/05BLACKROCK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04BLACKROCK : makes case to own more U.S. TIPS
RE
News 
News

BlackRock : Unveils Six Sustainable ETFs to Meet Growing Demand in Europe

0
03/06/2019 | 11:15am EST

By Dieter Holger

BlackRock has launched six environmental, social and governance exchange-traded funds in Europe as the world's largest asset manager caters to growing demand for sustainable-finance products in the region, it said Wednesday.

Each of the six ETFs in BlackRock's new iShares ESG Enhanced lineup is invested in a different market--such as the U.S., Europe and Japan--by tracking benchmarks powered by ESG ratings and index provider MSCI.

"This is an evolution with BlackRock working closely with MSCI," said Brian Deese, global head of sustainable investing at BlackRock.

The firm now has 28 sustainable ETFs listed in Europe. BlackRock predicts investments in sustainable ETFs in Europe to grow to $250 billion by 2028, up from $12 billion today.

"What is clear is that preferences are evolving," said Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman at BlackRock. "It's clear when we look at fund flows, when we look at anecdotal evidence and when we look at client engagement, that Europe is a special story."

The six new ETFs screen out companies involved in weapons, tobacco, thermal coal and oil sands and those in violation of the United Nations Global Compact principles, while still providing broad market exposure.

The aim is for the ETFs to contribute 30% less greenhouse-gas emissions than the broad market benchmark by weighing investments in companies based on their emissions, Mr. Deese said.

"It's a new approach, but builds off of an optimization technology that existed previously," Mr. Deese said.

But the ETFs don't screen out all fossil-fuel businesses such as oil companies, Mr. Deese said, but overweight and underweight the holdings based on their carbon footprint.

"No individual sector, no individual industry is excluded but instead, every company is looked at in an optimization approach to try to underweight or overweight," Mr. Deese said.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS (EEDS) charges the lowest fee of $10 for every $10,000 invested, representing an expense ratio of 0.10%. The iShares MSCI EM ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF (EEDM), which invests in emerging markets, has the highest fee at 0.23%.

The average expense ratio among socially-conscious ETFs in 2018 was 0.43%, according to Morningstar.

Looking forward, BlackRock will enhance its sustainable products with more thematic ETFs and by upgrading the technology and data powering its core ESG funds, Mr. Deese said.

Europe also remains a focus for BlackRock, where it managed $4.9 billion in sustainable ETFs as of February, Mr. Hildebrand said. In 2018, European investors poured a record $1.39 billion into BlackRock's sustainable ETFs.

Some 56% of the assets invested in ESG ETFs globally were in Europe as of January, compared with 36% of assets in the U.S, according to research provider ETFGI.

"Europe is at the forefront of the sustainable investment movement," Mr. Hildebrand said.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

