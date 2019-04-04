BlackRock : appoints Andrew Landman Head of Australasia

Australia and New Zealand, April 3, 2019 - BlackRock today appointed Andrew Landman Head of Australasia. He succeeds Dominik Rohé, who takes over as Head of the Latin America region.

Mr Landman takes up his new post in June, while continuing to play his existing role as Head of Asia Pacific Client Business. He will return to Sydney from Hong Kong once his client business responsibilities have been transitioned to a successor. Mr Landman will continue reporting to Geraldine Buckingham, BlackRock's Chair and Head of Asia Pacific.

Ms Buckingham said: 'Dominik has led the business successfully through industry and market transformation over the last three years. He has worked closely with his leadership team to strengthen the local team and broaden relationships with key clients, who have been served with more diverse and technology-led solutions.'

She added: 'Andrew's in-depth local and regional experience, as well as his global connectivity with clients and partners, will help position BlackRock to continue growing its business, while helping clients navigate an increasingly more complex world. I look forward to working with Andrew to bring about even greater client engagement and serve them with a differentiated investment experience.'

Mr Landman said: 'I am delighted to be returning to Australia, capitalizing on my regional experience and partnering with colleagues to advise investors and institutions on holistic investment strategies, as they address new market realities.'

He has served BlackRock for the last six years, first leading the alternatives distribution business in Sydney, before moving to Hong Kong to lead distribution efforts throughout Asia Pacific. Prior to joining BlackRock in Australia in 2012, Mr Landman played leadership, client and financial roles. These included the post of CEO at Ascalon Capital Managers, a subsidiary of BT Financial Group, plus roles with BT Financial Group, Challenger Funds Management and Bankers Trust.

BlackRock

Cynthia Ng (Hong Kong)

Phone: (+852) 3903 2553

Email: cynthia.ng@blackrock.com

Tracy Tong (Australia)

Phone: (+61) (2) 92722230

Email: tracy.tong@blackrock.com

