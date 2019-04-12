Log in
BlackRock Inc

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
04/12 01:10:22 pm
453.13 USD   +1.57%
12:35pBLACKROCK CUT CEO LARRY FINK'S PAY BY 4.3% IN 2018 : filing
RE
02:48aVanguard Sets Sights On Board Members -- WSJ
DJ
04/11UCB : S.A. - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc
AQ
BlackRock cut CEO Larry Fink's pay by 4.3% in 2018: filing

04/12/2019 | 12:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, stands at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for chairman and chief executive officer Larry Fink by 4.3% in 2018, according to a filing on Friday.

Fink was awarded $26.5 million in compensation last year, compared to $27.7 million in 2017, based on a calculation of his pay in line with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines.

Going by a set of calculations BlackRock prefers, Fink's total compensation for the year fell by 14% to $24 million. The figures differ because BlackRock reports some incentive pay in a different year.

(This story has been refilled to delete extraneous "percent" in headline)

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 182 M
EBIT 2019 5 543 M
Net income 2019 4 126 M
Finance 2019 3 102 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 16,80
P/E ratio 2020 15,29
EV / Sales 2019 4,75x
EV / Sales 2020 4,45x
Capitalization 70 500 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 487 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC13.57%70 500
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)9.82%49 356
UBS GROUP4.09%48 987
STATE STREET CORPORATION10.23%26 211
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD14.14%26 121
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.74%20 458
