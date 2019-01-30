BlackRock : cuts stake in scandal-hit Danske Bank to below 5 percent

Log in
01/30/2019 | 03:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - BlackRock has cut its holding in Danske Bank, which is embroiled in a major money laundering scandal, Denmark's biggest bank said in a statement.

The world's largest fund manager, which owned 5.27 percent of Danske Bank in early December, has lowered its stake to just below the five percent threshold where it is obliged to inform the market, the bank said on Tuesday.

Danske Bank is being investigated in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States over 200 billion euros ($229 billion) of suspicious payments through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

BlackRock did not immediately reply to a request for a comment on its stake in Danske Bank, which is due to report its fourth quarter results on Friday.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC 0.56% 407.62 Delayed Quote.3.19%
DANSKE BANK -0.33% 122 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 760 M
EBIT 2019 5 391 M
Net income 2019 4 035 M
Finance 2019 7 647 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 15,89
P/E ratio 2020 14,56
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
Capitalization 64 616 M
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
