Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc    BLK

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : infrastructure chief 'wary' of UK utilities investment risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo and trading information for BlackRock is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

LONDON (Reuters) - The global head of infrastructure investing at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said he would be "very wary" of investing in UK utilities given the rising threat of nationalisation under a Labour government.

Jim Barry, chief investment officer of BlackRock Alternative Investors, which manages more than $175 billion (138 billion pounds), said investor sentiment had taken a hit and caution was warranted.

"I'd be very wary at this juncture about committing any capital, debt or equity, to the UK utilities space," said Barry, who is also the company's global head of real assets. "They're all well-capitalised as it stands, but it has added a risk."

Britain's main opposition Labour Party has laid out plans to take control of some key strategic assets including water, energy and transport if it managed to prise power from Theresa May's Conservative government.

Barry's team of more than 900 staff invest in real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds, private equity and private credit.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
03:19aBLACKROCK : infrastructure chief 'wary' of UK utilities investment risk
RE
05/23BLACKROCK : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on Common Stock
BU
05/23BLACKROCK : Italy's Salvini says League party ready to back state rescue of Cari..
RE
05/23NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE : BlackRock, Inc.'s holding in Wärtsilä Cor..
AQ
05/22Foreign funds loosen bearish bet on big Italian banks
RE
05/22BLACKROCK : TransferWise Reaches $3.5 Billion Valuation After $292 Million Round..
DJ
05/22KONE CORPORATION : Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter..
AQ
05/21BLACKROCK : Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Cut by FineMark National Bank & Tr..
AQ
05/20HILLTOP : Comerica Bank Has $7.20 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)
AQ
05/20NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 369 M
EBIT 2019 5 627 M
Net income 2019 4 343 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 15,58
P/E ratio 2020 14,34
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,36x
Capitalization 67 045 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 513 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC11.79%67 045
UBS GROUP-1.55%46 000
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.89%44 199
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-3.14%24 779
STATE STREET CORPORATION-7.02%22 203
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.69%20 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About