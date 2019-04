The amount is higher than the 630 million euros the Genoa-based bank said it needed after reporting a 2018 loss of 273 million euros.

Carige was placed under special administration at the start of the year after the Malacalza family, its top investor, blocked a planned capital raising, derailing an industry-financed rescue plan.

