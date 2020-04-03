Log in
BlackRock : to Report First Quarter 2020 Earnings on April 16th

04/03/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it will report first quarter 2020 earnings prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts at 7:30 a.m. ET. Additional speakers will include Chief Operating Officer, Robert L. Goldstein and Head of ETFs and Index Investments, Salim Ramji. BlackRock’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com, before the teleconference call begins.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (800) 374-0176, or from outside the United States, (706) 679-8281, shortly before 7:30 a.m. ET and reference the BlackRock Conference Call (ID Number 9995895). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 16, 2020 and ending at midnight on Thursday, April 30, 2020. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (855) 859-2056 and callers from outside the United States should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the Conference ID Number 9995895. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately $7.43 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.


© Business Wire 2020
