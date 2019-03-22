Log in
BlackRock : to Repurchase 3.1 Million Shares at $412.84 in Private Transaction

0
03/22/2019 | 10:04am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) said Friday that it has agreed to repurchase 3.1 million of its shares at $412.84 a share in a private transaction under its existing repurchase program.

The transaction is expected to close on March 25. As of March 25, BlackRock will have repurchased an aggregate of about $1.6 billion of its shares in 2019. BlackRock said that with that, it will have completed its targeted level of share repurchases for the year but remains opportunistic if relative valuation opportunities arise.

Shares fell 1% to $425.53 Friday morning.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 925 M
EBIT 2019 5 501 M
Net income 2019 4 130 M
Finance 2019 7 647 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 16,40
P/E ratio 2020 14,97
EV / Sales 2019 4,33x
EV / Sales 2020 3,94x
Capitalization 68 011 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 476 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC9.56%68 011
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)10.24%49 547
UBS GROUP-0.61%47 247
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD16.75%26 294
STATE STREET CORPORATION7.94%25 779
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION10.91%20 253
