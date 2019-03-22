BlackRock : to Repurchase 3.1 Million Shares at $412.84 in Private Transaction

By Michael Dabaie

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) said Friday that it has agreed to repurchase 3.1 million of its shares at $412.84 a share in a private transaction under its existing repurchase program.

The transaction is expected to close on March 25. As of March 25, BlackRock will have repurchased an aggregate of about $1.6 billion of its shares in 2019. BlackRock said that with that, it will have completed its targeted level of share repurchases for the year but remains opportunistic if relative valuation opportunities arise.

Shares fell 1% to $425.53 Friday morning.

