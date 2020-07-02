Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU court rules against BlackRock tax break claim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York

BlackRock is not exempt from paying value added tax (VAT) on part of a service from an outside supplier to help manage its funds, the European Union's court ruled on Thursday.

The world's biggest asset manager had argued that it should not have to pay VAT on all the service, as special investment funds are exempt from the tax, but Britain's tax authority disagreed.

The First Chamber of the Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that a "single supply of management services, provided by a software platform belonging to a third-party supplier for the benefit of a fund management company, which manages both special investment funds and other funds, does not fall within the exemption provided for in that provision."

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLACKROCK, INC.
04:46aEU court rules against BlackRock tax break claim
RE
04:01aNOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, : BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Neles
AQ
03:03aBritain to reopen temporary market access regime for EU financial firms
RE
02:54aInvestors are waking up to a possible Biden victory in U.S. presidential elec..
RE
06/30Wall Street faces danger signs after best quarter since '98
RE
06/30Wall Street faces danger signs after best quarter since '98
RE
06/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New brands boycott Facebook, Lululemon makes new $500m ..
06/30BlackRock upgrades Europe stocks on economic restart, warns of U.S. risks
RE
06/29Treasury Bond Yields Stay Near Recent Lows
DJ
06/29Treasury Bond Yields Stay Near Recent Lows
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 460 M - -
Net income 2020 3 956 M - -
Net cash 2020 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 82 973 M 82 973 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 571,28 $
Last Close Price 544,32 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.8.28%82 973
UBS GROUP AG-11.49%41 047
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.21%33 284
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.1.36%27 877
STATE STREET CORPORATION-19.66%21 867
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-12.46%17 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group