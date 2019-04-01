Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc    BLK

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:37pm EDT
A man walks in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - At least three investors left separate groups interested in acquiring a gas network pipeline that will be sold by Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Those departures will likely leave a third group, led by France's Engie SA with Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, stronger. The final bids for TAG, as the unit is known, are due on Tuesday.

After the previously reported departure of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd from one of the groups, which still includes Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, the other two investors that were supporting the bid, sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, known as Adia, and investment manager Wren House Infrastructure, also pulled out.

A second group, led by Mubadala Investment Company and EIG Global Energy Partners, had been in talks with the world's largest investment firm, BlackRock Inc, but the company gave up.

Wrenhouse, Adia, EIG, Mubadala and Itausa did not immediately comment on the matter. BlackRock, which would have a small stake in TAG, declined to comment.

The weakening of the Itausa Investimentos and Mubadala groups raises the chance of Engie, which was the winner of the first bid round, winning the deal. It is not clear if the three groups will deliver the proposals as it was previously expected.

The sale of TAG is expected to be the largest divestment in Petrobras' asset sale programme. The oil company expects to fetch around $8 billion.

All bids were expected to use a large amount of debt to finance the acquisition, as banks are eager to fund the pipeline, which has an extremely stable cash flow. Still, last-minute changes in the group complicate the financing, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Susan Thomas and Lisa Shumaker)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC 2.58% 438.39 Delayed Quote.8.80%
ENGIE 0.26% 13.315 Real-time Quote.6.03%
ITAUSA INVESTIMENTOS ITAU SA 0.00% 11.98 End-of-day quote.-0.83%
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD 0.93% 130.62 End-of-day quote.19.12%
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS -0.21% 28 End-of-day quote.23.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
05:37pEXCLUSIVE : Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline u..
RE
09:06aNEW DC PULSE SURVEY FROM BLACKROCK : Retirement Income Concerns Rise as Confiden..
BU
08:12aBLACKROCK : Long Term Private Capital Secures $2.75 billion from Cornerstone Inv..
BU
03/30BLACKROCK : ECB extends mandate for Italian bank Carige's administrators to Sept..
RE
03/29BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Updates Risk Ratings for Certain iShares Exchange-Traded..
AQ
03/29BLACKROCK INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
03/28BLACKROCK : reg; Canada Announces Special Cash Distribution for iShares Core S&P..
AQ
03/27METSO OYJ : Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securiti..
AQ
03/26BLACKROCK : Dutch Pension Fund Invests $6.6 Billion via Sustainability Index
DJ
03/26BLACKROCK : Canada Announces Final March Cash Distributions for the iShares Prem..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 934 M
EBIT 2019 5 501 M
Net income 2019 4 130 M
Finance 2019 7 647 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 16,29
P/E ratio 2020 14,86
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capitalization 67 538 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 476 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC8.80%67 538
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)7.14%48 153
UBS GROUP-1.35%46 748
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD14.14%26 200
STATE STREET CORPORATION4.34%24 920
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION8.16%19 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About