Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Financials Up, As Market Backstop Pledges Offset Low Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders bet the sector will find ways to profit despite persistently low Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell again Wednesday, suggesting skepticism about the economic outlook in the bond market. Falling Treasury yields typically weigh on bank shares.

"You saw it in the minutes today, [the Fed] are obviously committed to keeping interest rates ultra low until the recovery is firm which will be a very long time from now," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

While depressed Treasury yields are usually a negative factor for the financial sector. "They are being supported significantly by the Fed and Treasury right now," said Mr. Pursche.

"Yes, interest income is going to be less, but the worst fear of massive defaults is probably behind us."

Programs from the Fed and U.S. Treasury to backstop risky credit markets have alleviated those default pressures, Mr. Pursche said, BlackRock is proposing a key group of Argentina's creditors accept greater losses in a restructuring ahead of a potential default on the country's sovereign debt later this week.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK, INC.
05:22pFinancials Up, As Market Backstop Pledges Offset Low Treasury Yields -- Finan..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:56pBLACKROCK : Softens Stance in Argentina Restructuring Talks--3rd Update
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:26pBlackRock Softens Stance in Argentina Restructuring Talks--2nd Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:37pBlackrock Softens Stance in Argentina Restructuring Talks
DJ
02:05pBlackRock willing to lower ask on Argentine restructuring counter to 50-55 ce..
RE
03:43aS&P Futures Rise; Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
02:33aS&P Futures Rise; Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 189 M
EBIT 2020 4 933 M
Net income 2020 3 847 M
Finance 2020 563 M
Yield 2020 2,90%
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,34x
EV / Sales2021 4,99x
Capitalization 76 400 M
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 521,67 $
Last Close Price 501,20 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.30%76 400
UBS GROUP AG-20.62%35 773
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-33.40%29 680
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-3.79%25 984
STATE STREET CORPORATION-26.09%19 970
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-22.84%15 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group