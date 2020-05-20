Financials Up, As Market Backstop Pledges Offset Low Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as traders bet the sector will find ways to profit despite persistently low Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell again Wednesday, suggesting skepticism about the economic outlook in the bond market. Falling Treasury yields typically weigh on bank shares.

"You saw it in the minutes today, [the Fed] are obviously committed to keeping interest rates ultra low until the recovery is firm which will be a very long time from now," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

While depressed Treasury yields are usually a negative factor for the financial sector. "They are being supported significantly by the Fed and Treasury right now," said Mr. Pursche.

"Yes, interest income is going to be less, but the worst fear of massive defaults is probably behind us."

Programs from the Fed and U.S. Treasury to backstop risky credit markets have alleviated those default pressures, Mr. Pursche said, BlackRock is proposing a key group of Argentina's creditors accept greater losses in a restructuring ahead of a potential default on the country's sovereign debt later this week.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com