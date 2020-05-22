Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Greencoat Capital to buy solar portfolio from Blackrock, Lightsource BP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 02:58am EDT

Greencoat Capital has agreed to buy a 156 megawatt (MW) portfolio of solar assets in Britain from investment management firm BlackRock Real Assets and solar energy developer Lightsource BP, it said on Thursday.

The portfolio's electricity output will supply around 45,000 homes a year. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

BlackRock's Global Renewable Power team has a 90% stake in the portfolio through its partnership with Lightsource BP, which maintained a 10% stake. Greencoat will acquire 100% ownership.

Lightsource BP will continue to provide ongoing asset management and operational services.

"This is a brilliant portfolio of proven operational assets that will provide our clients predictable cashflows with inflation protection over the long term, whilst contributing to the decarbonisation of the UK's electricity sector," said Karin Kaiser at Greencoat Capital.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLACKROCK, INC.
05/21BLACKROCK : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.63 on Common Stock
BU
05/21Largest asset manager wins backing for jumbo board
RE
05/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/21WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
05/21BlackRock Softens Its Stance on Argentine Payments -- WSJ
DJ
05/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/20Financials Up, As Market Backstop Pledges Offset Low Treasury Yields -- Finan..
DJ
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/20BLACKROCK : Softens Stance in Argentina Restructuring Talks--3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 189 M
EBIT 2020 4 933 M
Net income 2020 3 847 M
Finance 2020 563 M
Yield 2020 2,86%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
EV / Sales2021 5,06x
Capitalization 77 515 M
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 521,67 $
Last Close Price 508,51 $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.1.16%77 515
UBS GROUP AG-20.31%36 005
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.50%30 973
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-5.75%26 088
STATE STREET CORPORATION-26.19%20 445
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-20.69%16 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group