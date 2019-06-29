Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK INC.

(BLK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/28 04:04:34 pm
469.3 USD   +1.04%
02:48aSaba Can Nominate Slate To Boards -- WSJ
DJ
06/28Saba Can Nominate Slate to BlackRock Fund Boards, Delaware Court Says
DJ
06/28Correction to ESG ETF Article (on Thursday)
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saba Can Nominate Slate To Boards -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Gretchen Morgenson

Saba Capital Management LP, a $1.7 billion hedge fund, will be allowed to nominate outsiders to the boards of two BlackRock Inc. closed-end funds.

The decision by Delaware Chancery Court comes after Saba filed a lawsuit against the world's largest asset manager earlier this month. In Thursday's ruling, the court said that the BlackRock funds had overstepped their authority when they demanded extensive information about the dissidents' backgrounds ahead of the funds' annual meetings.

Saba, run by Boaz Weinstein, had alleged that BlackRock was trying to block outsiders from gaining board seats and effecting change at the BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust.

Saba also sued in Maryland over its holdings in the BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund. The court has yet to rule in that case.

When the suits were filed, BlackRock said Saba was trying to enrich itself at the expense of the funds' long-term shareholders. The annual meeting of the Credit Allocation Income trust is scheduled for July 8.

"This is a win for all shareholders and for board accountability," Mr. Weinstein said in a statement.

A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment on the Delaware ruling. BlackRock can appeal the decision before the July 8 meeting.

Closed-end funds, whose shares trade on exchanges, can sell at a discount to the value of the assets they hold, based on supply and demand. All three of the BlackRock funds have recently traded at discounts, although they have narrowed this month.

Saba is a big investor in closed-end funds, hoping to profit by narrowing their discounts and bringing share prices in line with the underlying assets' value. Strategies include agitating for governance changes among the funds such as converting them to open-ended portfolios or selling the underlying assets and returning money to shareholders.

In March, Saba announced it would nominate four candidates to one BlackRock fund board and supplied information regarding those candidates to be included in proxy materials. BlackRock demanded the nominees answer an additional 47-page questionnaire within five business days. After Saba missed the deadline, BlackRock said the nominations were invalid and votes for the dissidents wouldn't be counted. Saba then sued.

Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn ruled with Saba on one of its allegations -- that BlackRock breached its bylaws when it demanded the additional information on the dissident directors to be delivered within five days. The court ruled that BlackRock defendants had exceeded the scope of the funds' by-laws by demanding the extra material and found that the questionnaire "was not 'reasonably requested' or 'necessary' " to determine whether Saba's nominees met requirements.

The court didn't decide on a Saba claim that the BlackRock questionnaire aimed to limit outsiders' ability to effect change at the funds' boards. The court left that matter open, saying that Saba hadn't presented enough proof.

Write to Gretchen Morgenson at gretchen.morgenson@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK CREDIT ALLOCATION INCOME TRUST 0.39% 12.97 Delayed Quote.16.01%
BLACKROCK INC. 1.04% 469.3 Delayed Quote.19.47%
BLACKROCK MUNI NEW YORK INTR. DUR. FND. -0.07% 14.32 Delayed Quote.15.29%
BLACKROCK NEW YORK MUNICIPAL BOND TRUST 0.00% 14.78 Delayed Quote.15.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC.
02:48aSaba Can Nominate Slate To Boards -- WSJ
DJ
06/28Saba Can Nominate Slate to BlackRock Fund Boards, Delaware Court Says
DJ
06/28Correction to ESG ETF Article (on Thursday)
DJ
06/28NOKIAN TYRES : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market a..
AQ
06/27First U.S. ETF Tracking S&P 500 ESG Index Draws $25 Million
DJ
06/27BLACKROCK : ADNOC closes $4 billion pipeline deal with KKR and BlackRock
RE
06/27Banks' Role as Middlemen Faces Yet Another Setback -- WSJ
DJ
06/26Giant Investors Are Coming After One of Wall Street's Cash Cows -- Update
DJ
06/26BLACKROCK : Has $795.44 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc.
AQ
06/26GENMAB A/S : - Major Shareholder Announcement
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 395 M
EBIT 2019 5 631 M
Net income 2019 4 356 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 16,81
P/E ratio 2020 15,44
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,71x
Capitalization 72 517 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 511 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC.19.47%72 517
UBS GROUP-5.19%44 002
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-6.20%41 547
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.11%20 766
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.39.08%19 286
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION5.08%19 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About