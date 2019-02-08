Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals Acc-no: 0000215457-19-006932 Size: 13 KB

Mailing Address INTERFACE HOUSE, INTERFACE BUSINESS PARKBINCKNOLL LANE, ROYAL WOOTTON BASSETTSWINDON X0 SN4 8SY
Business Address INTERFACE HOUSE, INTERFACE BUSINESS PARKBINCKNOLL LANE, ROYAL WOOTTON BASSETTSWINDON X0 SN4 8SY 508-236-3800
Sensata Technologies Holding plc (Subject) : 0001477294 (see all company filings)
: 981386780 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: SC 13G | Act: 34 | File No.: 005-86005 | Film No.: 19578381
: 3823 Industrial Instruments For Measurement, Display, and Control
Assistant Director 10
Disclaimer
BlackRock Inc. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 15:34:05 UTC