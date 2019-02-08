Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc    BLK

BLACKROCK INC (BLK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals Acc-no: 0000215457-19-006932 Size: 13 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 10:35am EST

Mailing Address INTERFACE HOUSE, INTERFACE BUSINESS PARKBINCKNOLL LANE, ROYAL WOOTTON BASSETTSWINDON X0 SN4 8SY

Business Address INTERFACE HOUSE, INTERFACE BUSINESS PARKBINCKNOLL LANE, ROYAL WOOTTON BASSETTSWINDON X0 SN4 8SY 508-236-3800

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (Subject) : 0001477294 (see all company filings)

: 981386780 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: SC 13G | Act: 34 | File No.: 005-86005 | Film No.: 19578381
: 3823 Industrial Instruments For Measurement, Display, and Control
Assistant Director 10

Disclaimer

BlackRock Inc. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 15:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
10:35aSTATEMENT OF ACQUISITION OF BENEFICI : 0000215457-19-006932 Size: 13 KB
PU
02/07BLACKROCK : 6th Annual Global Investor Pulse Survey
PU
02/07BLACKROCK'S 6TH ANNUAL GLOBAL INVEST : Even as Americans Identify Money as the N..
BU
02/06Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp
AQ
02/05EXCLUSIVE : Fed could raise rates as much as twice this year - BlackRock's Riede..
RE
02/01BLACKROCK : Real Assets Sells 4 Canadian Solar Projects to Ullico Inc
DJ
02/01BLACKROCK : Real Assets sells operating portfolio of Canadian solar plants to Ul..
BU
02/01EU and UK markets watchdogs agree pacts in case of no deal Brexit
RE
01/31BLACKROCK : Robert S. Kapito to Present at the 2019 Credit Suisse Financial Serv..
BU
01/31Vanguard Group Inc Has $109.60 Million Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 761 M
EBIT 2019 5 400 M
Net income 2019 4 046 M
Finance 2019 7 647 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 16,15
P/E ratio 2020 14,76
EV / Sales 2019 4,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,84x
Capitalization 65 787 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 464 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC6.00%65 787
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)10.71%51 525
UBS GROUP4.50%49 181
STATE STREET CORPORATION10.61%26 505
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD7.85%25 065
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION8.12%19 888
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.