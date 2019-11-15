Log in
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc    BRIG   GB0030961691

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT T

(BRIG)
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust : MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

11/15/2019 | 07:28am EST

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The Directors of BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2019, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 19 December 2019.

Enquiries:

K Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel:  020 7743 1098

Date:  15 November 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
