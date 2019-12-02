Log in
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT T

(BRIG)
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

12/02/2019 | 07:25am EST

PR Newswire

London, December 2 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 29 November 2019 were:

201.72p  Capital only (undiluted)
207.39p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 59,376 ordinary shares on 31st October 2019,
the Company has 22,958,100 ordinary shares in issue excluding 9,975,832 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 12:24:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Harry Cartwright Chairman
Nicholas Roger Gold Non-Executive Director
George Martin Luckraft Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Roderick Worsley Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme John Proudfoot Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC11.93%58
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.26.13%245
