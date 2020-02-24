Log in
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/24/2020 | 07:17am EST

PR Newswire

London, February 21 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 21 February 2020 were:

208.18p  Capital only (undiluted)
209.65p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 32,500 ordinary shares on 13th January 2020,
the Company has 22,840,600 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,093,332 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 12:16:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Harry Cartwright Chairman
Nicholas Roger Gold Non-Executive Director
George Martin Luckraft Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Roderick Worsley Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme John Proudfoot Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-1.93%60
BLACKROCK, INC.10.80%86 446
UBS GROUP3.76%46 889
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.51%40 567
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC11.84%32 165
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.49%27 330
